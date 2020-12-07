Politics
IPAC Scores INEC Low On Voters’ Education, Mobilisation
The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State said yesterday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needed to do more on voters’ education and mobilisation to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.
The IPAC Chairman, Femi Olaniyi, scored the electoral umpire low following poor voter turnout at Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly by-elections.
Olaniyi, who is Lagos State Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), however described the conduct of election as peaceful, free and fair.
“The total turnout was very low, INEC has not done very well in terms of sensitisation and voter education regarding these by-elections in Lagos State.
“The percentage of people that turned out for these elections is abysmally low, far below 25 per cent of registered voters.
“This is not encouraging at all, and we need to do more.
“We urge INEC to really work diligently in sensitisation of electorate, working with civil society organisations, political parties and every other agency that can reach out to the grassroots.”
On reasons for the apathy, Olaniyi said that many voters still believed that their votes would not count, while some politicians had dashed the hope of others.
He urged the opposing parties to accept the election results in good faith, while preparing for future elections.
The IPAC chairman noted that political parties that had been in government usually did well in elections because they had financial muscle to prosecute the process.
“There is no financial capability from any source to boost the performance of smaller opposition parties in elections. Before now, INEC used to finance agents aspect of elections, which was stopped.
“I think INEC should go back to the record and start doing the needful. INEC has to sponsor parties so as to be able to pay for their agents,” he said.
According to him, smaller parties in most cases could not even finance party agents across all polling units in election, and consequently, could not tell what happened in those polling units.
The Tide source reports that less than 10 per cent of total registered voters in most polling units came out to exercise their franchise on Saturday.
Out of the total registered voters of 1,261,673 in the Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial District, the total number of accredited voters was 104, 894, the total vote cast was 104, 405, the total valid votes was 102, 336, while the rejected votes were 2,069 in the election.
In Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly by-election, out of 280, 363 total registered voters, the total votes cast was 15,124.
INEC earlier on Sunday declared Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Femi Saheed, both candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winners of Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe II by-elections, respectively.
Abiru polled a total of 89, 204 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, who scored 11,257 votes, while Saheed polled 12,494 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Sikiru Alebiosu of PDP, who got 2,068 votes.
Politics
RSHA Commits Budget To Committee Stage
The Rivers State House of Assembly last Friday committed the 2021 Appropriation bill to committee stage.
The budget had shortly after its presentation last Wednesday passed first reading and was billed for debate.
After debates by various lawmakers, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi – Owaji Ibani, committed further debates to the committees to deliberate the estimates and return back its submissions to the House.
With a total of N448,660,773,476 budget for 2021 fiscal year the governor said it was 20 percent higher than that of 2020.
The budget christened, “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation,” has N305, 894, 284.061 as Capital Expenditure,while N142,776,489,415 is earmarked for Recurrent Expenditure.
The governor, while presenting the budget before the Assembly in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the N448,660,773,476 budget for 2021 fiscal year represents more than 20 per cent increase over the 2020 Revised Budget of N300 billion.
Wike said the capital expenditure, representing 68.18 per cent of the total budget size, constituted as follows: “Administrative sector N87,790, 330,011.37; Economic sector, N105,077, 364,248.81; Law and Justice, N1,742,996,000.00; Social sector, N132, 656,033,322.35; and Deductions/Loan repayments, N38,000,000,000.00.”
He noted that N82,957, 295,248.81 has been provided for infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and completion of flyover projects at Okoro-Nu-Odo, Rumuola, Rumuogba, and Port Harcourt GRA junction.
He said: “We will also deliver the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, the Eastern bypass dualisation, 6th and 7th flyover projects and the Wakama Road as well as all other ongoing rural roads in our communities and local government areas across the state.”
The governor stated that over N6 billion had been provided in the 2021 budget to stimulate economic growth through investments in commerce, culture and tourism, mineral resource development as well as address environmental challenges to improve the quality of life of all residents.
Similarly, he said, N13,861,407,451.97 had been provided to fund various social and economic investment schemes to support the development of small and medium scale businesses as part of efforts to create jobs and reduce poverty.
The governor noted that economic challenges of COVID-19 pandemic clearly exposed the vulnerability to food insecurity.
Hence, N16,107,080,000.00 will be spent on targeted investments in the agriculture value chain in a bid to create employment and enhance collective food security of the state.”
He said the Recurrent Expenditure of N142,776,489,415 represents 31.82 per cent of the 2021 budget. Of this sum, he said N76,198,906,179 is for personnel costs; N18,863,016,430 is for overhead and N47,704,566,804 will be for grants and transfers to the consolidated revenue charges.
Wike said “the budget will be funded from Statutory Allocation, 13 per cent Oil Mineral Fund, internally generated revenue, Value Added Tax, refunds for federal projects and excess crude oil deductions, domestic and foreign credit as well as grants from our development partners.”
On his part , Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi – Owaji Ibani assured the governor that the lawmakers would diligently consider and pass the budget to facilitate the continued development of the state.
Meanwhile, the budget has passed first reading shortly after the presentation.
Leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule said there is need to give the proposal speedy consideration, as he lauded the governor for his vision and commitment to transform the state.
By: Kevin Nengia
Politics
Anambra IPAC Gets New Exco
Anambra State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has appointed and inaugurated new state executive members that will pilot the affairs of the association in the state.
Former chairman of the group, Isaac Onuka, while handing over to his successor, Kenneth Okafor, at a brief event held in Awka, the state capital, charged the new executive to take IPAC to greater heights.
The new chairman, Okafor, in his acceptance speech, criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deregistering 74 political parties ‘illegally’ and praised the Court of Appeal for upturning the deregistration in their favour.
“I immensely thank the IPAC national executive, both past and present for their concerted efforts in keeping IPAC as a united front politically, especially the current national chairman, Dr Okey Nwosu, for his doggedness and being trailblazing pathfinder that is keeping the flag flying.
“However, we will not fail to thank God in no small measure through His instrumentality of humanity during the little distraction by INEC’s unconstitutional and ultra vires action of deregistering 74 political parties.
“This unilateral action of INEC was recently overturned by the Court of Appeal during their unanimous, resounding judgement by a sagacious 5-man panel of jurists ably led by President of the Court of Appeal which returned the 74 deregistered political parties”, Okafor said.
Okafor also commended the immediate past state executive members led by Isaac Onuka “for their resilient efforts in keeping IPAC as one body despite all odds.”
Politics
Wike Presents 2021 Budget To RSHA
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Wednesday , presented a budget of N448, 660, 773, 476 for 2021 fiscal year to the Rivers State House of Assembly for consideration.
Christened, “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, the budget is made up of N305,894,284.061, as Capital Expenditure, while N142,776,489,415 is earmarked as Recurrent Expenditure.
The Rivers State Chief Executive noted that the 2021 budget represented more than 20 per cent increase over the 2020 Revised Budget.
The Governor remarked that the capital budget would be deployed to advance economic growth and social progress by prioritising investments.
According to him, the sum of N82,957,295,248.81, has been provided for the provision of infrastructure, including roads, bridges and completion of flyover projects at Okoro-nu-Odo, Rumuola, Rumuogba, and Port Harcourt GRA junction.
He also assured that his administration would deliver the Ogoni- Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, the Eastern Bypass Dualisation, 6th and 7th flyover projects and the Wakama Road as well as all other ongoing rural road projects in our communities and local government areas across the state.
He regretted that economic challenges of COVID-19 pandemic clearly exposed the state’s vulnerability to food security, hence the sum of N16,107,080,000.00 would be spent on targeted investment in the agriculture value chain in a bid to create employment and enhance collective food security of the state.
Gov. Wike noted that the policy thrust for 2021 budget will be to accelerate economic recovery, drive growth and create opportunities for social progress, human capital development and tackle poverty, build first class infrastructures to accelerate our socio-economic development.
The Governor expressed optimism that measures in the budget would place the state on a stronger economic footing towards achieving the New Rivers Vission for a peaceful, secure, inclusive and prosperous society.
The Speaker, Ikuinyi Ibani, lauded the administration of Gov. Wike for its commitment towards transforming the economy of the state and ssured the Governor that the lawmakers would deligently consider and pass the budget so as to facilitate the continued development of the state.
Rivers State Executive Council, had last Monday, approved the over N448billion for 2021.
Also last week, Governor Wike received commendations for appointing a non-indigen as the Chief Judge of the state.
Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson made the commendation last Thursday during a valedictory court session held in her honour at the Court of Appeal in Benin City, capital of Edo State.
Narrating her experience, Akomolafe-Wilson regretted that despite being married to an Edo husband and having started her legal career in the former Mid-Western State in 2009 when there was an opening for her to be appointed to the Court of Appeal, it was scuttled because she hailed from Ekiti State.
“ This myopic definition of state of origin for a married woman, who has put in several years of loyal service in her husband’s state, can neither serve the ends of justice, nor promote national cohesion and unity”, she said while hailing the Rivers State Governor for being courageous to appoint a non-indigen of his state as Chief Judge of the state.
Within the week under review, Governor Wike joined other prominent political leaders across the country to honour late Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Amope Making, mother of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde at her funeral service held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan.
In a similar vein, Gov Wike also eulogised late Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba, elder brother of the Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.
Wike who was in the funeral service held Saturday at St Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Cathedral, Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, described the deceased as a well respected family and community leader and elder statesman, whose tenure as the Chairman of Abonnema Council of Chiefs was marked by peace and progress.
“ His death is a loss not only to his family and Abonnema community, but also to the entire Rivers State. We thank God for a life’s race well run, a long and eventful life well lived and worthy legacies left behind for us to remember him”, the Gov said.
By: Chris Oluoh
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Judge Hails Wike On Non-Indigene’s Appointment As CJ
- Business3 days ago
PMI Lists Dangote Refinery Among 20 Most Influential Projects
- Politics3 days ago
Fayemi Urges Guber Aspirants To Resign From Govt
- Business3 days ago
World Food Prices Jump To Six Year High -UN
- Politics3 days ago
Saraki Tasks Politicians On Nigeria’s Unity
- Politics3 days ago
C’River Bye-Election: INEC Deploys Sensitive Materials
- Politics3 days ago
Ex-Ebonyi Commissioner Returns To PDP
- Politics3 days ago
Between The People’s Trust And Self Service