Impeach Buhari Now, PDP Reps Insist
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of the House of Representatives has called on members of the Green Chamber, to commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari.
They opined that he was incapable of continuing as the leader of the country.
Besides, the faction of PDP lawmakers in the Green Chamber, urged members of his cabinet to declare him incapacitated, invoking Section 144 of the 1999 Constitution.
The caucus “wants Nigerians to compel their representatives in the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and persistent and continuous breach of Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution”.
The section provides “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; …”
The PDP caucus also wants members of the Federal Executive Council to invoke the provisions of Section 144 (1) of the Constitution by declaring that the President is incapable of discharging the functions of the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The section provides “The President or Vice President shall cease to hold office, if – by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of all the members of the executive council of the Federation, it is declared that the President or Vice President is incapable of discharging the functions of his office”.
In a statement in Abuja, last Saturday, Leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), said “It was disheartening to the PDP Caucus that the President has failed to lead Nigerians from the front as he promised. Nigerians are daily and defencelessly killed by terrorists and bandits, while the economy is being freely bled by public officers”.
He was reacting to the recent killing of farmers in Zambarmari area of Borno State, adding that the reactions of the Presidency and the military to such killings “highlight a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that has, for the past five years, come to define the Buhari presidency”.
He said “the body language of the government is worrisome as it emboldens terrorists in the country, the greater worries for the country, however, is the do-nothing posturing and the effeminate reactions of the Presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks.”
According to him, “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has observed with deep pain the dastardly attacks on poor farmers which have continued unabated across the vast swathes of northern Nigeria, which act came to a sad climax over the weekend in Zambarmari, near Maiduguri, North-East Nigeria.
“The attacks continue to take a consistent pattern – a pattern that results in mass deaths and emboldens the insurgents to embark on more spectacular attacks that provide them national and global attention. While the emboldening of terrorists remain sources of worry, the greater worries for us is the do-nothing posturing and the effeminate reactions of the presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks”.
Chinda said “The reactions of the Presidency and the military highlight a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that has for the past five years come to define the Buhari presidency.”
He lamented that “Northern Nigeria has long become the vortex of massacres. From Buni Yadi, Gamboru, Baga, Gwoza, Shiroro, Konduga, Kawuri, Southern Kaduna to Benue, and certainly everywhere else in Nigeria, lives are being snatched by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers who have no respect for the sanctity of life.
“While President Buhari idles in the typical fashion of Emperor Nero as our country burns, questions must be asked about his capacity to lead at a time that our country desires robust and responsible leadership that can pull it from the brink and rescue it from the debilitations of insurgents, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.”
Chinda observed that “President Buhari is unwilling (as it consistently appears,) to provide leadership to our fast collapsing country. Rather than take the proverbial bull by the horn, President Buhari ensconces himself in Aso Rock, typical of a Mourner-in-Chief, and issues press statements that make no meaning to a grieving nation”.
He reminded the President that “a true leader who is worth every ounce of respect leads from the front as you assured Nigerians that you will do; a true leader doesn’t hide away from those he leads and pretends to mourn with the circus, whilst in fact, he lacks empathy and compassion.
“When a country elects a clown as its President based on sentiments and deceit, the country becomes saddled with circus, pantomime jesters who reduce statecraft to utter joke.
“Our country is in the grips of the clowns, hyenas and the circus is on. We need to rescue Nigeria from the clowns, acrobats, trapeze actors, hawks and hyenas manipulating the statecraft.”
He added that, “As Vice President Yemi Osibanjo SAN tweeted, ‘if the President says I’ve lost the capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property, it’s certainly an impeachable offence’.
“Most painful is that whilst leadership is completely absent in Nigeria and the country dovetailing to a state of survival of the fittest, the economy is being fleeced in an unprecedented manner by public office holders.”
He recalled “the warning by Albert Einstien that ‘the world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything’,” as he called on “Nigerians across tribe, religion and political party to wake up their National Assembly members, and compel them to commence impeachment process against President Buhari to save Nigeria”, Chinda advised.
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, joined several political leaders and business moguls from across the country on Friday to honour late Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Amope Makinde, mother of Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde.
Present at the funeral service at Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Ibadan North Diocese, the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Aremo, Ibadan were: Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal; and Chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum and Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.
Others include: Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Adamawa State Governor, Hon Ahmadu Fintiri; Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwa-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Also in attendance were, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; 2019 PDP Vice Presidential candidate and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; immediate past Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; members of the National Assembly; Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Mr Kola Adesina, among other dignitaries.
The funeral service witnessed prayers for the bereaved Makinde family and the church.
Wike’s N448.6bn Consolidation Budget Excites Rivers People
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has presented a N448,660,773,476billion Budget, for 2021 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly for consideration and approval.
The proposed 2021 budget christened, “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, is made up of N305, 894, 284.061 for Capital Expenditure, while N142,776,489,415 is earmarked for Recurrent Expenditure.
Wike, while presenting the budget to lawmakers at the state House of Assembly in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, said the N448,660,773,476 budget for 2021 fiscal year represents more than 20 per cent increase over the 2020 Revised Budget of N300billion.
He said the capital expenditure, representing 68.18 per cent of the total budget, comprised: Administrative sector N87, 790,330,011.37; Economic sector N105,077,364,248,.81; Law and Justice N1,742,996,000.00; Social sector N132, 656,033,322.35 and Deductions/Loan repayments of N38billion.
The governor explained that the capital budget would be deployed to advance economic growth and social progress by targeting and prioritizing investments.
He said the sum of N82,957,295,248.81 has been provided for the provision of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and completion of flyover projects at Okoro-Nu-Odo, Rumuola, Rumuogba, and GRA Junction.
“We will also deliver the Ogoni–Andoni–Opobo Unity Road, the Eastern Bypass dualization, 6th and 7th flyover projects and the Wakama Road as well as all other ongoing rural roads in our communities and local government areas across the state.”
The governor stated that over N6billion has been provided in the 2021 budget to stimulate economic growth through investments in commerce, culture and tourism, mineral resource development as well as address environmental challenges to improve the quality of life of all residents.
Similarly, he said N13,861,407,451.97 has been provided to fund various social and economic investment schemes to support the development of small and medium scale businesses as part of efforts to create jobs and reduce poverty.
The governor noted that economic challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic clearly exposed the state’s vulnerability to food insecurity, hence, the sum of N16,107,080,000.00 would be spent on targeted investments in the agriculture value chain in a bid to create employment and enhance collective food security of the state.
In cognizance that quality public education remains the key to breaking cycles of poverty, the governor said his administration has decided to prioritise education in the 2021 budget with the provision of N30billion to boost infrastructure, enhance access and retention rates and improve educational outcomes in schools throughout the state.
The governor hinted that the state government has provided N25,111,728,000.00 for health care services for 2021 fiscal year.
According to him, government would focus on completing the four zonal referral hospitals at Ahoada, Bori, Degema, Okehi and Omoku, which were all at advanced stages of completion.
Wike explained that the 2021 budget would also prioritise security and sustain the existing efforts in combating insecurity and keeping residents safe and secure.
He said the Recurrent Expenditure of N142,776,489,415 represents 31.82 per cent of the 2021 budget.
Out of this, he said N76,198,906,179 is for personnel costs; N18,863,016,430 for overheads and N47,704,566,804 for grants and transfers to the consolidated revenue charges.
“From inception, this administration has prioritised the payment of salaries and pensions, and I wish to assure our workers, including the proposed 5,000 new enlistments, that they will receive their salaries as and when due in 2021. Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are also assured of prompt release of overheads to enable them run effectively and deliver services to the people.”
The governor explained that Nigeria was currently in its second recession in five years with headline inflation at 14 per cent.
However, he said the Federal Government has projected that the country would exit the recession in the first quarter of 2021.
Wike said the policy thrust for the year 2021 budget would be to accelerate economic recovery, drive growth and create opportunities for social progress; enhance human capital development and tackle poverty; build first-class infrastructures to accelerate socio-economic development.
He expressed optimism that the measures in the budget would place the state on a stronger economic footing towards achieving the NEW Rivers Vision for a peaceful, secure, inclusive and prosperous society.
He said the budget would be funded from Statutory Allocation, 13 per cent derivation fund, internally generated revenue (IGR), value added tax (VAT), refunds for federal projects and excess crude oil deductions, domestic and foreign credit as well as grants from development partners.
Commenting on the performance of the 2020 budget, Wike disclosed that at the end of October, 2020, the total net revenue collected by the state was N226,522,031,922.45, representing about 75 per cent overall proportional performance.
“While receipts from federal allocations declined, internally generated revenue overshot the budget projections by over N20billion despite the pause we placed on the payment of taxes by the informal sector and small businesses.”
Excited by the provisions in the presentation, the Speaker, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, lauded Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment towards transforming the state’s economy.
According to him, generations to come would live to acknowledge his good deeds.
The Speaker further assured the governor that the state lawmakers would diligently consider and pass the budget to facilitate the continued development of the state.
Present at the budget presentation were: Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo; Secretary to the State government, Dr Tammy Danagogo; the state PDP Chairman, Amb Desmond Akwor and members of the State Executive Council.
