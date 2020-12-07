Niger Delta
CRSG Launches ‘Operation Akpakwu’ To Check Criminality
In order to control the high wave of criminal activities in state, the Cross River State Government, has restated his determination to rid the state of criminal elements.
Donating 100 patrol vehicles and ten power bikes to security agencies in the state to fight all cases of insecurity, Governor Ben Ayade opined that with the present precarious insecurity situation, he had made up his mind to prioritise security above payment of salaries and pension, and therefore, launched what he termed ‘Operation Akpakwu’ to rid the state of criminals and kidnappers.
“I have decided to allow security come first before salaries and pensions because I will no longer tolerate a situation where criminals and kidnappers take over the state under my watch. Going forward, any kidnapper in the state will have his house demolished and, if he rents the house, then, the landlord will have a case to answer.
“Let me also add that any person with a gun in his possession will pay heavy price for it. Today is the end of kidnapping in the state and I expect the cordon and search programme to be enhanced because, we cannot afford to allow criminals overrun the state,” the governor said.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Monarch Lauds Wike On Okochiri’s Internal Roads Inclusion In Budget
The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Michael Ateke Tom has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the inclusion of Okochiri internal roads construction Phase 2, reconstruction of Okrika Grammar School (OGS), Sand Filling and Land Reclamation in Okrika, and the Wakama road construction for Wakirike people in the Rivers State Budget for 2021 fiscal year.
Ateke averred that the intensity of these monumental projects for the Wakirike people cannot be over-emphasised, saying that the projects would create economic growth with abounding social opportunities, adding that it would also improve and enhance the development needs of the Wakirike people in the state.
The Okochiri monarch, who is also the Sekuro 1 of the Niger Delta, made this commendation in a press statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend, adding that he was grateful to the governor and his administration for the show of love to the people of his kingdom.
Part of the statement reads, “I cannot sincerely thank you enough for your continuous altruistic commitments in developmental support and partnership in the ongoing urbanization of the Ancient Okochiri Kingdom. This, you have demonstrated on several occasions, especially the construction and commissioning of the first phase of Okochiri internal roads, and now, the budgetary proposal for construction of Okochiri internal roads Phase II in the 2021 fiscal year, which, in no doubt, has transformed the beautiful landscape of Okochiri as one of the fastest growing cities in Rivers State.
“The proposed sand filling and land reclamation for Okrika is one of the fervent prayers and yearnings of the Wakirike Ijaw people of Rivers State as a coastal people surrounded by swamps, rivers, creeks and mangroves. This historic project will certainly birth the New Okrika Island City that will inscribe your name on the walls of the new city.
“Thank you for considering the reconstruction of Okrika Grammar School (OGS) to have a new standard, modernized look from the present dilapidated state of shadows, as this again demonstrates your love for Wakirike Ethnic Nationality to restore the lost glory of one of the greatest secondary schools in Nigeria.
“Thank you again for the proposed Wakawa Road, for this is a timely answered prayer for Wakama community that, for many years, are suffering for lack of access road. This, in no distant time, will fast-track the much-needed development of Wakama community in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area”
Bayelsa Tasks NDPHC On Modular Stations
The Bayelsa State Government has urged the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to build modular power stations to make for cost effective distribution of electricity in the state.
Governor Douye Diri made the call at the weekend during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the company led by its Managing Director, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, to Government House, Yenagoa.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor maintained that when built, such stations will serve as clusters of power supply to major towns and rural communities in the state to boost socio-economic activities.
In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, he further explained that the move would also help to reduce loss in transmission and power-line vandalism due to long distance of distribution.
Making reference to the power supply efforts of the Late Chief Melford Okilo’s Administration in the old Rivers State during the Second Republic, the Governor alluded that the country would have made appreciable progress in the energy sector, if power was not treated as the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.
Governor Diri, who identified power as the pivot on which the wheel of his administration’s prosperity agenda revolves, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the current rate of power supply to the state.
While assuring the NDPHC of the state government’s preparedness to support its operations, he stressed the need for the company to observe the federal government’s local content policy by employing Bayelsans for maintenance and surveillance jobs.
“The Governor Douye Diri Administration believes that our people cannot prosper without a sustainable, steady and available power supply. Those who are into small and medium scale businesses (SMEs) like the barbers, artisans and even those doing agro-business cannot make gain without power”, he said.
“We know that power is the hub that must be properly oiled so that the rotation of our prosperity wheel will not be stifled. So, we need your cooperation in terms of evacuating what you have now and embedding it into the state”, he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
