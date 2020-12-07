CRSG Launches ‘Operation Akpakwu’ To Check Criminality

The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Michael Ateke Tom has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the inclusion of Okochiri internal roads construction Phase 2, reconstruction of Okrika Grammar School (OGS), Sand Filling and Land Reclamation in Okrika, and the Wakama road construction for Wakirike people in the Rivers State Budget for 2021 fiscal year.

Ateke averred that the intensity of these monumental projects for the Wakirike people cannot be over-emphasised, saying that the projects would create economic growth with abounding social opportunities, adding that it would also improve and enhance the development needs of the Wakirike people in the state.

The Okochiri monarch, who is also the Sekuro 1 of the Niger Delta, made this commendation in a press statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend, adding that he was grateful to the governor and his administration for the show of love to the people of his kingdom.

Part of the statement reads, “I cannot sincerely thank you enough for your continuous altruistic commitments in developmental support and partnership in the ongoing urbanization of the Ancient Okochiri Kingdom. This, you have demonstrated on several occasions, especially the construction and commissioning of the first phase of Okochiri internal roads, and now, the budgetary proposal for construction of Okochiri internal roads Phase II in the 2021 fiscal year, which, in no doubt, has transformed the beautiful landscape of Okochiri as one of the fastest growing cities in Rivers State.

“The proposed sand filling and land reclamation for Okrika is one of the fervent prayers and yearnings of the Wakirike Ijaw people of Rivers State as a coastal people surrounded by swamps, rivers, creeks and mangroves. This historic project will certainly birth the New Okrika Island City that will inscribe your name on the walls of the new city.

“Thank you for considering the reconstruction of Okrika Grammar School (OGS) to have a new standard, modernized look from the present dilapidated state of shadows, as this again demonstrates your love for Wakirike Ethnic Nationality to restore the lost glory of one of the greatest secondary schools in Nigeria.

“Thank you again for the proposed Wakawa Road, for this is a timely answered prayer for Wakama community that, for many years, are suffering for lack of access road. This, in no distant time, will fast-track the much-needed development of Wakama community in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area”