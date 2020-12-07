CAFCC: Rivers United Advances To First Round

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike has urged lady golfers to continue to encourage and draw strength from each other through golfing.

According to her, when women are happy with what they are engaged in productively like golfing, their husbands also benefit from such state of mind and health.

Justice Nyesom-Wike, made the remark at the 29th Ladies Amateur Open Champion which held at the golf course of the Port Harcourt Club 1928 at the weekend.

The wife of the governor, who performed the ceremonial Tee Off, and later watched performances of lady golfers who were in the state for their National Inter-club Annual Competition, noted that such coming together of ladies to play golf also encourages them to mingle and draw strength from each other.

“I will advise the ladies to keep up with what they are doing already. There is something about exercise, it might seem that golf is not very exerting as an exercise, but all the walking and even relating with nature, seeing all the green, give you some kind of joy.

“It is something to look forward to, and I encourage them to continue because a happy wife makes a happy life for a man or her husband.

“So, when the women come out like this and they get engaged, they encourage each other, mingle and just draw strength from each other. It’s a beautiful thing and you’re happier anytime you exercise.”

On her part, the Lady Captain of Port Harcourt Club, Mrs. Pat Ozomenne said the competition is an annual event and it was incumbent on the outgoing captain to host such event.

Several golfers from clubs across the country participated in the event that began last week with children between the ages of 5-7, 8-10, 10-15, and 15-18.

“We pulled the ladies from the various parts of the country, different clubs, to come together and then play the game of golf. It is also to improve on the game, and challenge ourselves too,” said the lady Captain.

“Last week Wednesday, was for the children between ages 5-7, 8-10, 10-15, and 15-18years. The elderly ones played on Tuesday.

“So, we actually spread it because of the Coronavirus pandemic. We didn’t want the course to be overcrowded, The caddies; younger ones carrying the bags that you see, they are the future potential professionals,” she stated.