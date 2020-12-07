Oil & Energy
Autogas Conversion For Vehicles Is Free -FG
The Federal Government has retracted its earlier statement that diesel and petrol automobiles owners would pay N250,000 for autogas conversion.
Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Justice Derefaka, told journalists, last Friday, that his previous statement that vehicle owners would pay N250,000 for autogas conversion was not correct.
Derefaka had said, during a television programme on Channels, last Wednesday, that, ”The cost varies. So, in terms of cost implication, it depends on the cylinder of the vehicle. And of course, for a typical SUV cylinder, it is a bit higher but on the average, it is around N200,000 to N250,000 and this is for a four-cylinder vehicle, but it becomes a little bit higher for a six-cylinder SUV vehicle”.
Derefaka’s statement was contrary to remarks earlier made by the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, that the Federal Government would provide free autogas conversion services for cars.
“You bring your car to a location and then we fit in the things you need to call the gas and also to receive the gas into your car”, Kyari had said.
Derefaka has, however, retracted his earlier statement saying now that “All the one million cars that we promised will be done through a structure that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources will put in place to ensure that any Nigerian who has to convert his car will get it done for free”.
According to him, the government aims to convert one million vehicles to run on autogas by the end of 2021.
“I granted an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily where I stated that the auto conversion of vehicles to run on gas will amount to N250,000 and Nigerians will need to pay for that. That statement is not correct, it’s wrong.”
“On that note, I would like to state the true position which has been made by my boss, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Timipre Sylva, and of course, being corroborated by the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, that government will convert those vehicles for free to Nigerians, and we are looking at one million vehicles by the end of 2021,” he said.
Why World Cannot Quit Fossil Fuels
Have the recent pronouncements of the death of oil and reigning renewables been more rhetoric than reality? Yes and no. It’s true that peak oil is now closer than ever, and globally we’re seeing a more earnest effort to decarbonize than ever before, in large part thanks to green stimulus packages for post-COVID economic recovery.
But for all of the advances that green energy is making around the world, it’s just not enough to achieve the kind of greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to curb the impact of climate change. In fact, it’s not even close.
This week Axios reported on the “chasm between CO2 goals and energy production,” saying that “projected and planned levels of global oil, natural gas and coal production are way out of step with the kind of emissions cuts needed to hold global warming significantly in check.” This reporting is based on a brand new study.
The second annual “Production Gap Report” is the continuation of a project developed in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The 2020 report was put together by the UN, the Stockholm Environment Institute, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, the Overseas Development Institute and the climate think tank E3G.
The purpose of the report, which is modelled after and alongside UNEP’s Emissions Gap Reports is to synthesize and communicate “the large discrepancy between countries’ planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C.” And, as it turns out, that discrepancy is still quite large, even after the COVID-19 pandemic took a huge bite out of fossil fuel demand and the oil and gas industry as a whole.
The report calculates the emissions that will be released from fuel combustion over the next calendar year based on projections and extrapolations of all the countries of the worlds’ planned and estimated fossil fuel extraction. The prognosis is grim.
While meeting the Paris climate accord goal of limiting and maintaining long-term global warming to just 1.5° Celsius over pre-industrial temperature averages would require the global community to reduce fossil fuel production by a full 6 percent each year over the course of the next decade, right now most countries are reaching toward a reduction goal of just 2 percent—less than half of what is needed.
Despite the fact that all 196 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed onto the Paris Agreement, according to the 2020 Production Gap report, “countries are instead planning and projecting an average annual increase of 2 percent, which by 2030 would result in more than double the production consistent with the 1.5°C limit.”
While the world is heading in the right direction overall to bring down greenhouse gas emissions on the eve of catastrophic climate change, it simply isn’t doing so with enough urgency. For example, while coal has had an especially rough year and seems to be on its very last legs as an industry, it would need to see a whopping 11 percent production cut every year until 2030 to comply with the 1.5°C pathway. It’s hard to see that happening when countries like China are falling back on coal in times of economic and energy insecurity.
Similarly, while OPEC+ is mulling over the idea of extending production cuts to keep oil prices afloat during this extended oil demand downturn, it would be shortsighted and naive to think that means the end of oil is upon us. While we may very well be living in the era of peak oil, that is a far cry from seeing a 6 percent annual decrease of the fuel that still overwhelmingly powers the global economy.
Ultimately, in spite of all the lofty rhetoric, “the pandemic-related production declines this year won’t lead to the long-term changes needed to get on track toward those temperature targets.” For that we need human intervention and intentional economic and political restructuring, not just viral disruption.
Zaremba first published this piece in the London-based Oilprice.com
Total Rolls Out Reward To Mark Africa’s Customers’ Week
Total Nigeria Plc says it would reward its customers to mark the 2020 Africa’s Customers’ Week.
According to the company, the celebration which will be observed between December 7 and 9, was one of its ways of showing appreciation to customers for being loyal and consistent to the brand.
The company, in a statement, said that the week offered it an opportunity to pause, listen, and gather feedback from customers who have remained a pillar of support in challenging times.
It stated further, “For us, our customers are more than just customers. We value them as our partners. Great services start with small details. Our customers choose Total because we don’t just provide fuel, we are committed to offering them quality service.
“We mobilise all available talents to offer the best possible experience to our teeming customers. Whether we are talking about our employees or our customers, people are our greatest asset. We prioritise our customers’ and staff safety; we take responsibility for our sales and services across all our sales channels.
“We equally have an increased level of cleanliness/hygiene in our service stations to ensure that customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable. We prioritise the proximity of our stations and facilities in order to ease access to our products and services”.
As part of the activities to mark the week, Total said it would be paying an unscheduled visit to select service stations and customer sites all over the country to reward customers with a surprise ‘Thank you gifts’.
“We will also be showcasing a bouquet of products and services offered by Total on select radio stations and via all our social media handles”, Total added.
The firm urged customers to visit any of its service stations to participate in any of its offerings and asked that feedback on their experiences be shared via hyperlink.
Discos Owe N416.94bn In Nine Months -NBET
Power distribution companies in the country, otherwise known as Discos, failed to pay a total of N416.94bn for the electricity sold to them from January to September this year, the latest data from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) have shown.
The government-owned NBET buys electricity in bulk from generation companies through Power Purchase Agreements, and sells through vesting contracts to the Discos, which then supply it to the consumers.
The bulk trader noted that some of the Discos had yet to meet up with the minimum remittance approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
The 11 Discos were given a total invoice of N538.25bn for the energy received in the nine-month period but only paid N121.31bn to NBET, according to NBET data.
The power distributors received a total invoice of N52.13bn in January; N52.01bn in February; N52.62bn in March; N68.08bn in April; N68.09bn in May; and N56.27bn in June.
The Discos received a total invoice of N66.33bn in July; N563.62bn in August; and N59.10bn in September.
But they paid N14.96bn in January; N13.18bn in February; N6.07bn in March; N10.67bn in April; N12.84bn in May; and N12.91bn in June.
The Discos paid NBET N12.91bn in July; N14.89bn in August, and N22.88bn in September.
Kaduna Electric, which covers Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, did not make any remittance from March to May.
Kano, which covers Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, failed to pay NBET in four months, namely March, April, May and August.
NERC, in its latest quarterly report, said the financial viability and commercial performance of the Nigerian electricity supply industry continued to be a major challenge.
It said the level of collection efficiency during the first quarter of 2020 indicated that as much as N3.88 out of every N10 worth of energy sold remained uncollected from consumers.
The regulator noted that the financial viability of the industry had remained a major challenge threatening its sustainability.
According to NERC, the liquidity challenge is partly due to the non-implementation of cost-reflective tariffs, high technical and commercial losses exacerbated by energy theft, and consumers’ apathy to payments under the widely prevailing practice of estimated billing.
It noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant macroeconomic impact of the policies aimed at curtailing its spread in the country had added to the challenge of low remittance to the market.
“The severity of the liquidity challenge in NESI was reflected in the settlement rates of the service charges and energy invoices issued by Market Operator and NBET respectively to each of the Discos, as well as the non-payment by the special and international customers for the services rendered by MO,” it said.
