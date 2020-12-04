News
Stakeholders Seek Host Communities’ Interest In NCDMB Act
Stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have called for the amendment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 to include a local benefit plan for host communities.
The call was made during the annual public lecture of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, on the theme: “Ten Years of the NOGIC Act: Achieving 70% Nigerian Content,” held at the NUJ Press Centre, Yenagoa.
The Chairman of the occasion, and retired federal permanent secretary, Amb Boladei Igali, lamented that host communities were still ignorant of the provisions of the Act, adding that the local folks should be sensitised on the provisions of the Act.
Igali, who was represented by the Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Chief Nengi James, while commending the Correspondents Chapel for organising the lecture, called for the domestication of the Act to accommodate local realities.
In his lecture, titled: “Ten Years of the NOGIC Act: Achieving 70% Nigerian Content,” the guest lecturer and Director-General of the Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA), Mr Warmate Jones, said the NCDMB was yet to achieve the projected 70 Nigerian Content, pointing out that only 30 per cent has been achieved so far.
He noted that the NCDMB has stated that they hope to achieve the strategic roadmap in 2027 as well as 300,000 jobs in the sector.
On the amendment of the NOGIC Act, he highlighted that Sections 7, 10, 13, and 15 need to be amended to include a local benefit plan, and proposed that a minimum of 40 per cent of all in-country services for purchases should be made from within the production areas of the oil industry.
He said, “The NCDMB should review its 10 years’ strategic roadmap to include projections or retaining a minimum of 30 per cent of industry spent by 2027, and 100,000 of projected 300,000 jobs in the Niger Delta.
“To initiate an amendment to Section 3, subsection 1, and 2 of the Act to accommodate a minimum percentage for the award of oil bloc, field license and oil lifting licences to companies indigenous to and in the Niger Delta. Provide 20-30 funding assistant for the local content fund to companies or businesses in the Niger Delta that are utilizing crude oil and gas products or by-products in their production.”
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr Ibiere Jones, said the state government has been providing the enabling environment for the multinational oil companies to peacefully coexist with their within the host communities.
Earlier, in his welcome address, the Acting Chairman of the Federated Correspondents Chapel, Mr Chris Eze, said the lecture was to provoke discourse and commentaries and appraise the enforcement of the NOGIC Act ten years after its enactment.
IPPIS: NASU Gives FG 14-Day Ultimatum
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address anomalies in the nation’s research institutes and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The union’s President, Dr Makolo Hassan, in a statement, following its National Executive Council, yesterday, said the union was warming up for a total shut down.
According to him, NASU is an arm of the Joint Health Sector Unions.
“For almost 10 years, the government has failed to honour the content of the agreement it freely entered into with the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions as contained in the year 2010 JORAISU/FGN Agreement.
“The underlisted issues include payment of 12 months arrears of 53.37 per cent salary increase, peculiar allowances and earned allowances.
“Also, the retirement age of 65 years for non-research staff as obtainable in the universities, withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of Salary Grade Level 10, that is the National Industrial Court’s judgement delivered in favour of the trade unions.
“Others include the establishment of a central body to be known as National Research Institutes Commission, adequate funding of research institutes and release of conditions of service,” he said.
The union leader said the government had yet to address the issues in spite of several reminders, strikes and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into with the government on the matter.
Hassan said: “We, therefore, use the opportunity of this meeting to request the government to act speedily, particularly on the issue of the 12 months arrears.
“Except some concrete steps are taken within the next 14 days, NASU members in all the research institutes in Nigeria will be compelled to commence strike to press home their demand in this regard,” he said.
The union leader also said that the government had not lived to its promise of a hitch-free migration on the IPPIS.
According to him, IPPIS has demonstrated a high level of incompetence and inefficiency.
He said that the union’s experience since it migrated to the platform had been a painful one.
“All efforts to get government and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to redress the noticeable shortcomings have not yielded any positive result.
“The noticeable shortcomings include non-payment of salaries to some staff, underpayment of salaries, non-payment of approved allowances as contained in the year 2009 FGN/NASU Agreement as well as failure to pay check-off dues to the union as and when due.
“Others are non-payment of promotion arrears, non-deduction of welfare scheme, high taxation, non-release of payslips to workers, delay in payment of salaries and non-release of schedule of payments made.
“In the face of these challenges and the lukewarm attitude of the government and IPPIS office toward redressing these shortcomings, NASU may have no choice than to embark, as soon as possible, on a full-blown strike in the universities and inter-universities centres.
“Also, in polytechnics and colleges of education, except something is done very urgently to positively remedy the situation,’’ Hassan said.
Covid-19 To Push Over 32m To Extreme Poverty, UN Warns
The number of people living in extreme poverty will increase by more than 32 million in 2020 due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report released, yesterday.
Covid-19 has had a catastrophic economic impact on the least developed countries (LDCs) where the poor has been most affected.
According to UNCTAD, between October, 2019 and October, 2020, the economic growth forecast for LDCs was revised sharply downwards from 5 to -0.4 per cent.
“This revision is expected to lead to a 2.6 per cent reduction in per capita income in LDCs in 2020, with 43 out of 47 LDCs experiencing a fall in their average income levels.
“This is the worst economic outcome in 30 years for this group of countries, and represents a significant reversal of the economic and social progress achieved in recent years, including in terms of poverty and social outcomes,” the report read.
The pandemic is also expected to have a dramatic negative impact on global poverty and food insecurity.
The average poverty headcount ratio in LDCs with a poverty line of $1.90 per day is expected to increase by 3 percentage points — from 32.2 to 35.2 per cent.
“This is equivalent to a rise of over 32 million people living in extreme poverty in the LDCs, and is expected to have the deepest impact on African and island LDCs,” the report said.
At the same time, the UNCTAD notes that LDCs were able to cope with the health aspects of the pandemic better than initially predicted due to such specific factors as previous experience with epidemics, measures adopted to counter the pandemic, favourable demographics and low population density.
