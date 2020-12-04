Nation
Soldiers Kill, Arrest 87 Bandits, Terrorists, Kidnappers In One Week –DHQ
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that military operations conducted in the last week across the country have led to the arrests and killings of 87 suspected bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, oil thieves, with several of their strongholds in the North-East and other parts of the country destroyed.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Organisation, Major General John Enenche, who made the announcement, yesterday, said soldiers also recovered several arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons from the criminals.
He stated that the soldiers recovered several barrels of stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta region, and destroyed illegal refineries and wooden boats used to convey the stolen products.
The DMO spokesman, while giving a breakdown of military operations conducted between November 26 and December 2, in various parts of the country, at a media briefing in Abuja, said that during the week under review, the soldiers arrested wanted bandit collaborators, pirates, vandals and kidnappers.
He said the terrorists and criminals no longer have a conducive environment in which to carry out their attacks as they used to a result of a campaign of continuous air bombardment of their strongholds, aggressive air and ground patrols, clearance operations, among other operations, to curb their activities.
Enenche, assuring Nigerians of the determination the armed forces towards securing the country, called on the public to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.
The full statement reads, “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations have sustained their operations in the North-West zone of the country progressively. The gallant troops within the period carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes and aerial patrols.
“Notably, on November 26, 2020, troops of Operation Accord intercepted and arrested two suspected bandits named Ibrahim Umar and Ibrahim Sani. Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects have affiliation with bandit’s leader called Turji.
“The suspects are in custody for further investigations. Similarly, on November 27, 2020, troops while on routine patrol arrested two suspected bandits named Iro Ibrahim and Umaru Abdullahi from Daba village.
“During preliminary investigation, pictures of Iro Ibrahim where he was holding two rifles were found on his phone.
“The suspects are in custody for further actions. Relatedly, still, on same November 27, 2020, troops of Forward Operating Base, Nasarawa, while on routine patrol around Mashayar Zaki received intelligence reports that some wanted bandits’ collaborators were seen around Girkau village of Anka Local Government Area.
“Troops swiftly moved to the village and arrested 4 suspects named Mohammed Farida, Usman Bawa, Umar Bawa and Umar Boyi. The suspects are in custody for further investigation.
“Equally, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has sustained air operations against armed bandits with the obliteration of another camp and neutralisation of scores of their fighters at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State. Airstrikes executed by the Air Component also resulted in the destruction of some structures at a camp in Dunya Forest in Katsina State.
“The air raids were conducted on the heels of impeccable intelligence reports indicating that the two camps, with their clusters of huts, were among the locations being used by the terrorists-affiliated armed bandits to store their sophisticated weapons and plan attacks. Aerial surveillance missions also established pattern-of-life evidence of the presence of black attire-wearing terrorists at the two locations.
“Consequently, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the two locations in successive passes, destroying portions of the camps, including their storage facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. Human Intelligence sources later confirmed that no fewer than 37 bandits were neutralized at Dunya while many more were killed at Birnin Kogo.
‘In the North-East zone, several land and air operations were conducted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies. The gallant troops adopted sustained vigilance and offensive postures through comprehensive ground and air operations. Within the period in focus, troops of Army Super Camp II Gamboru-Ngala conducted clearance operations at some suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals hideout at Garal village and Bulankesa village.
“The gallant troops made contact with the terrorists and effectively engaged and dominated them with rapid firepower. During the encounter, two BHT/ISWAP criminals were neutralised. Relatedly, on November 27, 2020, troops of Strong Response Area Pulka conducted a robust clearance patrol at Ashigashiya area.
“During the operation, troops made contact with the criminals at their logistics base. In the ensuing gun battle, two terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Several bags of assorted grains and other food items were recovered. Thereafter the logistics warehouse was destroyed.
‘Furthermore, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade laid in wait for some suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals around Doksa general area. Troops made contact with the criminals and engaged them with superior gunfire forcing the terrorists to flee into the Bush in disarray.
“In the aftermath of the encounter, one BHT/ISWAP criminal was neutralised. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two mobile phones, one bow and arrow and one Boko Haram terrorists pass slip (identification pass).
“In the same vein, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised several ISWAP elements and destroyed their hideouts at Ngwuri Gana, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis, as well as at Tumbuma Baba on the fringes of Lake Chad, both in the Northern part of Borno State.
“This was achieved through airstrikes executed on November 27, 2020, as part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged “Wutar Tabki II”, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the two locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks. The coordinated attacks launched by the Air Task Force, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships, resulted in the destruction of some of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of several ISWAP fighters.
“In continuation of intensive kinetic operations against armed bandits and other criminals in the North Central zone, troops of Operations Safe Haven, Whirl Stroke and other subsidiary operations conducted raids at identified criminals’ hideouts.
“Notably, within this period, troops of Operation Nut Cracker II in conjunction with local vigilante members while on clearance operations engaged armed bandits at Dutse Magaji in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State. During the Operation, three bandits were neutralised while one AK-47 rifle and 38 rustled cattle were recovered.
“Equally, following credible intelligence on persistent banditry activities at Agwan Mada in Nasarawa State, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on November 27, 2020, swiftly mobilised to the general area and carried out an overnight raid operation on a bandits’ camp. In the course of the encounter, three armed bandits were neutralised while, troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, one locally made rifle, three AK-47 magazines, 67 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and some cash.
“The hideout was subsequently destroyed. Relatedly, troops of Sector 3 carried out a dawn raid on the residence of some herdsmen said to be behind recent clashes between herders and farmers at Atiyagiso community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. During the operation, troops successfully apprehended two suspects namely Mr Abdulkareem and Mohammed Sani, who confessed their involvement in the crime following which they were handed over to the police for further action.
“Furthermore, on November 29, 2020, Operation Safe Haven arrested three suspected kidnappers in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State. Items recovered include one AK-47 rifle, one Barreta pistol, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of military camouflage uniform and nine SIM cards. The suspects and items have been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further action.
“As part of non-kinetic activities of the Defence Headquarters, on November 26, 2020, the Commander Operation Safe Haven presented TVs, DSTVs, tables and chairs to Government Secondary School Gidan Waya in Jama’a Local Government Area. Similarly, on November 27, 2020, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, commissioned a renovated clinic at Sabon Kaura village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State as part of CIMIC activities.
“In a related development, stakeholders’ peace meeting was held at Headquarters Sector 3 in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on November 28, 2020, as part of measures to curtail incessant kidnapping, illegal mining, and farm encroachment among other security challenges. Members were urged to avail timely and credible information on activities of criminal elements to Operation Safe Haven. In attendance were various leaders and other stakeholders of Irigwe, Rukuba, Berom, Afisere, Fulanis and Jarawa.
“Troops of Operation Delta Safe have sustained the fight against economic sabotage to secure critical oil infrastructure in the zone. Notably, on November 26, 2020, gunboats of Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, while on routine patrol around Mbo river, intercepted and arrested one large wooden boat laden with 229 drums of 300 litres of product suspected to be PMS with two suspects, outboard engines and pumping machines. Items and suspects are currently in custody to be handed over to the relevant security agency.
“Additionally, within the period under review, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilised two reactivated illegal refining sites containing four boilers, six storage tanks and one wooden boat laden with illegally refined oil products around Oputumbi in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State. Furthermore, troops of Operation Delta Safe immobilised two reactivated illegal refining sites containing three boilers and five storage tanks laden with crude oil around Orutoru in same local government area.
“In another development, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilised four illegal refineries containing seven boilers, seven hoses, pumping machines, three reservoirs, eight storage tanks as well as a wooden boat loaded with illegally refined oil products around Alakiri, Cowthorne Channel 3, Asarama-Toru and Oputumbi in Okrika and Bonny Local Government Areas of Rivers State. Relatedly, troops of 103 Battalion immobilised a wooden boat loaded with illegally refined AGO around KM 45 in Degema Local Government Area of the state.
“Meanwhile, Operations Calm Waters II and Swift Response recorded successes. Within the period under review, about 130 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice, as well as 10 suspects, were arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). Other items intercepted were three wooden boats with 34,800 litres of PMS with five outboard engines and two pumping machines recovered.
‘In the South-West zone, troops of Operation Awatse have continued to intensify the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the zone. Within the period under review, troops of Operation Awatse while on routine patrol intercepted six trucks fully loaded with stolen petroleum products at Arepo.
“The operation was conducted after an intensified surveillance was carried out by troops within the general area. Accordingly, troops moved swiftly to the area and met vandals loading their trucks with the fuel. Troops arrested 10 of the vandals and six trucks loaded products”.
Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Needs, UNICEF Seeks $6.4bn To Help 190m Children
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday launched a $6.4billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 190 million children affected by humanitarian crises amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency.
It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories.
It is an “unprecedented” situation, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said.
“Today we are facing a child rights emergency in which COVID-19 and other crises are combining to deprive children of their health and wellbeing. This unprecedented situation demands a similarly unprecedented response.”
She called on donors to contribute “so that together we can help the world’s children get through this darkest of times and prevent a lost generation.”
As the world confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, new humanitarian crises erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in recent weeks while powerful storms wreaked havoc in Central America and East Asia, and protracted emergencies worsened globally.
“When a devastating pandemic coincides with conflict, climate change, disaster and displacement, the consequences for children can be catastrophic”, Fore said.
As part of its Humanitarian Action for Children, which sets out UNICEF’s 2021 appeal, the agency plans to assist, about 300 million people – including 190 million children.
Priority sectors include education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, health and child protection.
The top five appeals by funding requirements for 2021 are for Syrian refugees ($1.0billion), Yemen ($576.9million), the Democratic Republic of Congo ($384.4million), Syria ($330.8million) and Venezuela ($201.8million).
Today, UNHCR presented to states its 2021 financial needs – $8.6billion and $455million for COVID-19 activities.
Initial pledges totalled more than $1billion, including multi-year commitments: a record amount!
Meanwhile, donor governments pledged a record $932million to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, to support delivery of life-saving aid and protection to nearly 80 million refugees, displaced and stateless people, in 2021.
The pledges were announced at the agency’s annual pledging conference in Geneva, on Wednesday.
Addressing the conference, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said: “Refugees fleeing conflict, persecution and human rights violations need our support now more than ever. We are encouraged by the commitments our donors made today which are a lifeline for millions needing help, hope and home.”
To fulfil its mandated responsibilities and meet critical humanitarian needs next year, UNHCR requested about $9.1billion, including $8.6billion for its 2021 Global Appeal, and about $455million for its additional COVID-19-related activities.
In all, donors committed over $1.1billion for UNHCR’s programmes in 2021 and beyond.
Postponed Tokyo Olympics To Gulp Extra $2.4bn —Organisers
The Coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4billion, organisers said Friday, with the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures ballooning an already outsized budget.
Tokyo 2020 said an additional $1.5billion would be needed for operational costs related to the delay, with another $900million in spending on Coronavirus countermeasures for the Games next year.
The dollar figure is calculated at an exchange rate of 107 yen, and is closer to $2.56billion when calculated at today’s rate.
The costs could rise further, with Tokyo 2020 saying it will release an additional $250million in “contingency” funds to help cover the expenses.
The extra costs come as organisers and Olympic officials work to build— enthusiasm and momentum for the first Games postponed in peacetime, insisting that the massive international event can go ahead next year even if the pandemic is not under control.
But more spending could further harden public opinion in Japan, where polls earlier this year showed a majority of people think the Games should be postponed again or cancelled together.
The additional costs will be split between the national government, the city of Tokyo and the organisers.
New Diaspora Remittances Policy Takes Effect, Dec 4 –Emefiele
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has announced that the new CBN policy to improve the Diaspora remittances into the country takes effect on December 4.
Emefiele made this in his remarks on “Improving remittance Inflows into Nigeria” obtained from the apex bank’s official website, Friday.
He said that policy measures were designed to boost and facilitate an efficient flow of remittances sent home by Nigerians in the Diaspora.
“In an effort to liberalise, simplify and improve the receipt and administration of the Diaspora remittances into Nigeria, CBN wishes to announce as follows:
“Beneficiaries of Diaspora Remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) shall henceforth receive such inflows in foreign currency (U.S. Dollars) through the designated bank of their choice.
“Such recipients of remittances may have the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (U.S. Dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary accounts.
“These changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria,” he said.
Emefiele said that the changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients of remittances would receive a market-reflective exchange rate for their inflows.
“All Authorised Dealers and the general public should note that beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilisation to such foreign currency proceeds either in FX cash and/or in their Domiciliary Accounts,” he said.
He, however, said that some of the stakeholders had tried to frustrate the new policy measures, adding that the apex bank would resort to stiffer measures to ensure its implementation.
“In the course of following up on the implementation of the aforementioned new policies, the CBN observed some pushback by some of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) who were bent on undermining the new policies.
“This was the reason the CBN had to insist that all DMBs must close all Naira General Ledgers through which the Naira remittances were hitherto being carried out.
“In an effort to enable smooth implementation of the policy, the CBN has engaged with the commercial banks and the IMTOs to ensure that recipients of remittance inflows are able to receive their funds in the designated foreign currency of their choice.
“As a result of these engagements, which took place with major IMTOs and the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), the stakeholders have committed that they would deploy all the necessary tools to ensure that these measures become effective from Friday, December 4.
“I, therefore, seize this opportunity to announce to Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that the policy of recipients receiving their monies from abroad kicks off on Friday,” he said.
Emefiele said that the changes came as a result of the bank’s internal review of the operations of IMTOs and the potential impact improved flows could have on the economy.
He said that the IT systems of the IMTOs (Western Union, Moneygram and Ria services) and the DMBs had been configured to begin such remittances.
He said that the new policy measures would help in providing a more convenient channel for Nigerians in the Diaspora to remit funds back to Nigeria.
“We will also ensure that these funds can contribute to the overall development of our economy,” he assured.
