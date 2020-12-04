News
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
The Rivers State Ministry of Lands and Survey says it would not tolerate land developers and agents in the state who do not follow the due process of large land purchase from communities before doing business with such lands.
Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alozie Nwala gave the warning when the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) led by its Chairman, Hamilton Odom, paid him a courtesy visit as part of the institution’s end of year activities.
Nwala lamented that the greed of some land agents who do business with community land property without full payment has been a major factor of land conflict in the state.
He said “These land agents will buy large quantity of land from different communities and now put back the land in the market meanwhile the native owners have not been paid completely, so what they do is to sell and out of the proceeds, they pay back the native owners. This means they are robbing the native owners! In some cases when the native owners are aware, they fall back to their land.Because you cannot use their wealth to create wealth for yourself. That is part of land dispute and conflict, especially in the native locations.
“We are insisting that anybody that is doing large purchase of land in terms of sight and service should do the necessary things: buy the land from the natives, apply C of O, get certificate of occupancy duly registered. Then you can now sell to the general public.”
He advised the public not to purchase land property without a Title.
Nwala, however, said the ministry will work with the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers and come up with a Land Administration Policy to the state House of Assembly for approval.
He said, this, when approved, will pave way for a smooth relationship with the ministry and the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.
On his part, Chairman of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Rivers State Branch, Hamilton Odom, said the Institution has set up a land conflict committee to tackle the rising land conflict issues in the state.
He said the need for a proper land administration policy cannot be over emphasized as this will reduce the rising cases of land conflict in the state.
Other activities to mark the end of year activities of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers included, charity walk on Friday from Rumuokwuta Girls Secondary School by 9am; Dinner/Inauguration of new Executives on Saturday, December 5, and a thanksgiving mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, Off 19 Nvuigwe Road, Woji, on Decmber 6, 2020.
News
IPPIS: NASU Gives FG 14-Day Ultimatum
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address anomalies in the nation’s research institutes and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The union’s President, Dr Makolo Hassan, in a statement, following its National Executive Council, yesterday, said the union was warming up for a total shut down.
According to him, NASU is an arm of the Joint Health Sector Unions.
“For almost 10 years, the government has failed to honour the content of the agreement it freely entered into with the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions as contained in the year 2010 JORAISU/FGN Agreement.
“The underlisted issues include payment of 12 months arrears of 53.37 per cent salary increase, peculiar allowances and earned allowances.
“Also, the retirement age of 65 years for non-research staff as obtainable in the universities, withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of Salary Grade Level 10, that is the National Industrial Court’s judgement delivered in favour of the trade unions.
“Others include the establishment of a central body to be known as National Research Institutes Commission, adequate funding of research institutes and release of conditions of service,” he said.
The union leader said the government had yet to address the issues in spite of several reminders, strikes and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into with the government on the matter.
Hassan said: “We, therefore, use the opportunity of this meeting to request the government to act speedily, particularly on the issue of the 12 months arrears.
“Except some concrete steps are taken within the next 14 days, NASU members in all the research institutes in Nigeria will be compelled to commence strike to press home their demand in this regard,” he said.
The union leader also said that the government had not lived to its promise of a hitch-free migration on the IPPIS.
According to him, IPPIS has demonstrated a high level of incompetence and inefficiency.
He said that the union’s experience since it migrated to the platform had been a painful one.
“All efforts to get government and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to redress the noticeable shortcomings have not yielded any positive result.
“The noticeable shortcomings include non-payment of salaries to some staff, underpayment of salaries, non-payment of approved allowances as contained in the year 2009 FGN/NASU Agreement as well as failure to pay check-off dues to the union as and when due.
“Others are non-payment of promotion arrears, non-deduction of welfare scheme, high taxation, non-release of payslips to workers, delay in payment of salaries and non-release of schedule of payments made.
“In the face of these challenges and the lukewarm attitude of the government and IPPIS office toward redressing these shortcomings, NASU may have no choice than to embark, as soon as possible, on a full-blown strike in the universities and inter-universities centres.
“Also, in polytechnics and colleges of education, except something is done very urgently to positively remedy the situation,’’ Hassan said.
News
Covid-19 To Push Over 32m To Extreme Poverty, UN Warns
The number of people living in extreme poverty will increase by more than 32 million in 2020 due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report released, yesterday.
Covid-19 has had a catastrophic economic impact on the least developed countries (LDCs) where the poor has been most affected.
According to UNCTAD, between October, 2019 and October, 2020, the economic growth forecast for LDCs was revised sharply downwards from 5 to -0.4 per cent.
“This revision is expected to lead to a 2.6 per cent reduction in per capita income in LDCs in 2020, with 43 out of 47 LDCs experiencing a fall in their average income levels.
“This is the worst economic outcome in 30 years for this group of countries, and represents a significant reversal of the economic and social progress achieved in recent years, including in terms of poverty and social outcomes,” the report read.
The pandemic is also expected to have a dramatic negative impact on global poverty and food insecurity.
The average poverty headcount ratio in LDCs with a poverty line of $1.90 per day is expected to increase by 3 percentage points — from 32.2 to 35.2 per cent.
“This is equivalent to a rise of over 32 million people living in extreme poverty in the LDCs, and is expected to have the deepest impact on African and island LDCs,” the report said.
At the same time, the UNCTAD notes that LDCs were able to cope with the health aspects of the pandemic better than initially predicted due to such specific factors as previous experience with epidemics, measures adopted to counter the pandemic, favourable demographics and low population density.
