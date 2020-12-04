Metro
POS Business Booms In PH
In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, several measures have been devised by the people to obviate the hurdles and other setbacks of the pandemic, especially in fuelling their daily existence. One of the most affected areas in coping with the Covid-19 experience had been in financial transactions, especially with the major financial institutions, shutting their doors, to avoid both structural and institutional infiltration and flaws.
The PH Metro investigations reveal that in recent times, the attitudes of financial institutions, mostly banks, have been that of restraint in services, to guard against unpleasant consequences that are fallouts of the system. There is therefore a routine inconvenience on the part of the people to crowd at various banks branches to propel their daily financial transactions.
But the populace seemed equipped by the Covid-19 experience to create alternative means of easing their financial transactions, addressing social defects and making money.
The Point of Sales (POS) service is now the popular and most regular measure of easing financial transactions.
Presently, almost all the streets of Port Harcourt are dotted with decorated stands and outlets, with intense business activities ongoing in this aspect of mobile banking.
The operator of Henzy POS outlet in Port Harcourt, Nkechi Onyeije, who spoke with The Tide Metro, said the business required authorization from banks to operate.
Onyeije is excited about the business because it opens her eyes to financial propriety.
“I love to do the business because it teaches me how to manage money, and how to render services to the public, I love to see people relieved of their stress and also make money from the process” .
Asked her challenges in the business, she said; “the challenges are mostly that of network, which is common, stamped duty charges by banks and effective capital base.
She explained that every transaction of ten thousand Naira, attracts a fine of two hundred naira, and in some cases three hundred naira.
Another operator of the POS business in Port Harcourt, Mr Gibson Doone, said he got involved in the business because he loved commercial activities.
According to him, “the POS business, needs discipline and patience to attend to people’s needs”. He said he hated to see queues of people at ATM stands in banks, frustrated and unable to do their businesses with ease.
“I am a man that likes to be productive, I found out that many of the people are always stranded at banks and unable to carry out their financial transactions with ease, I also make money from the business so I love it.”
When The Tide Metro interviewed one of the users of the POS services, Mr, Benson Aduma, he said the use of POS to service his utilities has helped him to avoid the stress of carrying out financial transactions through conventional banking services.
He said; “Most of the bank ATM swallow cards, and also fail to dispense cash, to take care of my pressing needs, I have to look for alternative means to survive, the stress of getting money in banks has resulted into fatal consequences, these must be avoided.”
Another regular user of the POS services. Mr Kingsley Obed, called for the liberalization of the POS services to accommodate more service providers.
Mr Obed who was visibly disappoointed with bank services said; “it’s right time banks and other institutions are held responsible for their promises and claims, you see inscriptions such as 24 hour ATM services at banks and when you use the ATM , they are mostly dysfunctional, we are fed up with these irregularities”. The Metro investigation reveals that the major operators of the POS business include; Kudu, Itex, Money Pay, Pam Pay, own money, among others. The service providers operate with these various groups to render their services. The availability of these services is in popular endorsement to have stimulated patronage, as people mostly consider distance, and other personal inconveniences in their choices.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
POS Business Booms In PH
In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, several measures have been devised by the people to obviate the hurdles and other setbacks of the pandemic, especially in fuelling their daily existence. One of the most affected areas in coping with the Covid-19 experience had been in financial transactions, especially with the major financial institutions, shutting their doors, to avoid both structural and institutional infiltration and flaws.
The PH Metro investigations reveal that in recent times, the attitudes of financial institutions, mostly banks, have been that of restraint in services, to guard against unpleasant consequences that are fallouts of the system. There is therefore a routine inconvenience on the part of the people to crowd at various banks branches to propel their daily financial transactions.
But the populace seemed equipped by the Covid-19 experience to create alternative means of easing their financial transactions, addressing social defects and making money.
The Point of Sales (POS) service is now the popular and most regular measure of easing financial transactions.
Presently, almost all the streets of Port Harcourt are dotted with decorated stands and outlets, with intense business activities ongoing in this aspect of mobile banking.
The operator of Henzy POS outlet in Port Harcourt, Nkechi Onyeije, who spoke with The Tide Metro, said the business required authorization from banks to operate.
Onyeije is excited about the business because it opens her eyes to financial propriety.
“I love to do the business because it teaches me how to manage money, and how to render services to the public, I love to see people relieved of their stress and also make money from the process” .
Asked her challenges in the business, she said; “the challenges are mostly that of network, which is common, stamped duty charges by banks and effective capital base.
She explained that every transaction of ten thousand Naira, attracts a fine of two hundred naira, and in some cases three hundred naira.
Another operator of the POS business in Port Harcourt, Mr Gibson Doone, said he got involved in the business because he loved commercial activities.
According to him, “the POS business, needs discipline and patience to attend to people’s needs”. He said he hated to see queues of people at ATM stands in banks, frustrated and unable to do their businesses with ease.
“I am a man that likes to be productive, I found out that many of the people are always stranded at banks and unable to carry out their financial transactions with ease, I also make money from the business so I love it.”
When The Tide Metro interviewed one of the users of the POS services, Mr, Benson Aduma, he said the use of POS to service his utilities has helped him to avoid the stress of carrying out financial transactions through conventional banking services.
He said; “Most of the bank ATM swallow cards, and also fail to dispense cash, to take care of my pressing needs, I have to look for alternative means to survive, the stress of getting money in banks has resulted into fatal consequences, these must be avoided.”
Another regular user of the POS services. Mr Kingsley Obed, called for the liberalization of the POS services to accommodate more service providers.
Mr Obed who was visibly disappoointed with bank services said; “it’s right time banks and other institutions are held responsible for their promises and claims, you see inscriptions such as 24 hour ATM services at banks and when you use the ATM , they are mostly dysfunctional, we are fed up with these irregularities”. The Metro investigation reveals that the major operators of the POS business include; Kudu, Itex, Money Pay, Pam Pay, own money, among others. The service providers operate with these various groups to render their services. The availability of these services is in popular endorsement to have stimulated patronage, as people mostly consider distance, and other personal inconveniences in their choices.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
Day Saro-Wiwa’s Spirit Resurrected In Bori
Twenty five years after the Ogoni born environmentalist and minority rights activist, Ken Saro Wiwa and his fellow Ogoni compatriots were contemptuously murdered on trumped-up charges by the ill fated military junta of late General Sani Abacha, his spirit continues to resonate indomitably, questioning the very foundation of Nigeria as a true Federal State.
Using the instrument of mass mobilisation as the vehicle for the articulation of the ideas of his struggle, Saro Wiwa set on stage the full waves of the complexities that defined the Abacha era.
As a dramatist and consummate stylist, he deployed his fecund mind to confront a ruthless military junta in a most sacarstic, satirical and unnerving measure that deflated the vaunted mights of the powers that be and plunged the echelon of the then military regime and its tacit collaborator, shell, to consider his physical elimination as the only option of shelving the inflictions of his revolutionary agenda.
Last week, precisely on the 10th of November, in a pitch akin to a fiesta, thousands of ogonis and other fans and adherents of the late writer besieged the streets of Bori, the headquarters of Ogoni, and Port Harcourt to celebrate the exploits of Saro Wiwa.
The celebration of the 2020, Ogoni Matyrs day, started with candle night processions on the eve of November 10th, the day Saro Wiwa himself evidently described as a “black day for the black man”.
Apart from the litany of solidarity activities in virtually all ogoni communities, Aggrey road in old Port Harcourt Township, hosting Saro Wiwa’s house and other adjoining streets were inundated with processions of men and women paying tributes to the late ogoni hero.
A memorial church service was later held at the All Saints Anglican Church Bori, with one of Saro Wiwa’s associates, Inimoh Bassey, a renowned activist delivering one of the key sermons.
Bassey decried the fact that, 25 years after, not much attention was paid to the issues of environmental justice raised by Saro Wiwa.
As part of events to mark the 2020 Ogoni Matyrs Day, the Environmental Rights Action, and Friends of the Earth Nigeria in conjunction with other civil society organisations held a seminar at Visa Karena hotel, relayed through zoom to the entire world. Acting Executive Director of CERA/FOEN, Chima William disclosed that some of the resolution reached at the end of the seminar was for the Federal Government to exonerate Saro Wiwa of the accusations placed on him to justify his “judicial murder”, while Shell should be counted as accomplice to the murder of Saro Wiwa.
He said the gathering of key environmental stakeholders also recommended that the ongoing building of a correctional centre in Ogoni by the Federal Government should be halted while the full recommendations of the United Nations Environment Project (UNEP) reports should be implemented. Other key Ogoni stakeholders who spoke with The Tide metro, said Saro Wiwa though his non violent approach had proven that the rights of social liberties could be achieved without recourse to violence.
National coordinator, Ogoni Aborigenes Congress, world wide, High Chief Godae Beesor said, “Saro Wiwa’s death has provided the only niche for Ogoni to get positive development, environmental justice, unity and peace in the land.
Saro Wiwa’s daughter, Nor, on her facebook page said the only crime of her father was to “peacefully pursue human rights for the people of Ogoni and campaign against oil spills in the oil rich Niger Delta”.
The key to Saro Wiwa’s social activisim was his bold optimism to dust up the hitherto docile oil bearing communities to confront their formidable foes, the unconscientious oil companies, particularly Shell, and the military junta. The Saro Wiwa factor has also become an independent variable in the definition of the future of Nigeria.
Yet, the Federal Government still hold the name of Saro Wiwa in their book of felons. But Ken Saro Wiwa continues to sower in death, as he is among the few black men celebrated in the international mainstream of martyrdom.
For Saro Wiwa who remained undaunted, even in death, the price was worth it.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
PH Residents Lament Increase In Prices Of Products
Ahead of the Yuletide, residents of Port Harcourt and its environs are already apprehensive over the increase in the prices of various products.
The Tide Metro investigation reveals that product price increase which also affects transport fares, is evidently the fallout of the sudden increase in petroleum, pump price to N170,00.
A random market survey by The Tide Metro indicates poor patronage of products, ranging from foodstuff, cloths, and other utility items.
A fruit dealer at the Amaeli Market in Elekahia, Agnes Igodoh who spoke with The Tide said the cost of fruits has increased due to increase in transport fare.
She said the cost of transporting the fruits from “bush market” to the township has now increased due to the increase in fuel pump price, “We normally go to the rural communities to buy fruits, but now we find it difficult to get the fruits because of high cost of transport, where we used to pay N3,000, we now pay N5,000, this has badly affected our business and it’s most likely that the prices of products will up more if nothing is done before we enter the Christmas period”.
Another trader at the Amaeli market, Blessing Udoh, who deals on foodstuff said the cost of foodstuff is also on a steady increase, leading to low turn up.
She said the cost of a bag of rice now is going up to N44,000, while a bag of local rice sells at N29 to 32,000.
The way prices of products are on the increase shows that the situation of things are likely going to worsen in the weeks to come, I am afraid that it’s going to be difficult for the masses to buy food stuff during the Yuletide period, government should intervene to make life easy for the common man. Johnson Opus, a dealer on cloths also expressed dissatisfaction over the poor turn out of customers to patronise his wares. “I normally buy cloths at wholesale prices from Onitsha market to sell them in Port Harcourt, recently I went to the market to find out that prices of cloths have increased. To meet up we cloth dealers also have to add up something to cover our expenses.
He pointed out that the general low patronage by customers was because people were more concerned about how to put food on the table.
“I went to Onitsha market recently to buy new stock, but sales were very poor, hardly before you see any body coming to buy, and the few that came to price the cloths always shouted and moved away when you tell them the prices of cloths, people are more bordered about their daily bread than to buy cloths.
Another cloth dealer at the Mile Three Market, Stanley Enoje, said cloth dealers have been passing through difficult times because of the high expenses incurred to get the wares.
Enoje, who deals on fairly used clothes said the cost of bails had increased and it is also very difficult to get materials because of the closing of borders. “I deal on second hand clothes, which I open in bails, but it is very difficult to get our products, I want to use this medium to call on the government to open the borders so that we can get products”.
A bread seller, Joy Ekanem also lamented the increase in the prices of bread. She said a loaf that previously sold at five hundred Naira now sell at six hundred naira, while the one that sold at three hundred naira now sell; at four hundred Naira.
By: Taneh Beemene
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
Ekiti PDP Blasts Fayemi Over Insecurity
- Politics5 days ago
Borno: PDP Blames Buhari For Massacre
- Politics5 days ago
‘Legislators Should Enlighten Nigerians On Legislative Duties
- Editorial5 days ago
As World Marks AIDS Day…
- Sports5 days ago
‘Sports Ministry Needs N81m To Clear Weed At National Stadium’
- Politics5 days ago
Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari
- Politics5 days ago
National Issues Require Bipartisan Approach – Lawmaker
- Politics5 days ago
YPP Mobilises Youths For Future Elections