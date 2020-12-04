Business
PMI Lists Dangote Refinery Among 20 Most Influential Projects
Dangote Oil Refinery has been listed among top 20 influential projects by the Project Management Institute (PMI) for its potential to fuel Nigeria’s economic transformation from importer to self-sustaining powerhouse in petroleum refining.
Internal Communications analyst, Dangote Industries, Mrs Roseline Okere, in a statement yesterday quoted PMI as disclosing this in its recent annual list of Influential Projects for 2020 after a survey in the last 18 months.
The statement said the ‘Most Influential Projects’ highlights compelling projects around the world and across industries that achieved significant milestones and impacted the society.
“The 2020 Most Influential Projects list identifies the noteworthy projects that have defined the past year, a year that has been dramatically transformed by the global Coronavirus pandemic.
“Many of the projects on this year’s list therefore reflect the ingenious ways that project managers and change-makers have kept initiatives moving forward in the face of unexpected obstacles and challenges,” it said.
PMI’s Vice President of Global Engagement, Mr Otema Yirenkyi, said when it’s completed in 2021, the Dangote Oil Refinery would be the largest oil refinery in Africa and one of the largest in the world.
Yirenkyi said it would process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day and create nearly 35,000 jobs in and around Lagos.
“But its benefits run deeper than that. By creating a self-sustaining supply of high-quality refined petroleum products, the project will reduce the country’s reliance on imports; help stabilise its currency and aid in the fight against poverty.
“And the project team, led by Mr Devakumar Edwin, has seemingly planned for everything: from providing on-site housing to avoid a pandemic lock-down to training the engineers that will be needed to operate the refinery,” he said.
Explaining why he chose the project, Yirenkyi said Nigeria exports raw materials and imports finished goods – a situation that leaves the country reliant on other countries and contributes to poverty.
“The Dangote Refinery turns that model on its head, allowing Nigeria to not only produce oil but the refined petroleum products that have always been in short supply. In the true sense of the word, the project is “transformative,” he added.
President of PMI Mr Sunil Prashara, explained that the most influential projects reflects how project managers and change managers have found ingenious ways to keep initiatives moving forward in the face of unexpected obstacles associated with the pandemic.
Business
World Food Prices Jump To Six Year High -UN
Global food commodity prices rose sharply in November to their highest level in nearly six years due in part to the adverse weather conditions, the United Nations food agency said yesterday.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FOA) said prices of the most globally traded foodstuffs were up across the board, putting extra pressure in particular on 45 countries that need outside help feeding their populations.
The FAO Food Price Index averaged 105 points during the month, up 3. 9 percent from October and 6 .5 percent from a year earlier.
“The monthly increase was the sharpest since July 2012, putting the index at its highest level since December 2014 ,” the Rome -based agency said.
The biggest rise was in the vegetable oil price index, which jumped 14.5 percent because of low palm oil stocks.
The cereal price index rose 2.5 percent from October, making it nearly 20 percent higher than a year ago.
Wheat export prices were also up, because of reduced harvest prospects in Argentina, as were maize prices, with lower output expectations in the US and Ukraine and large purchases by China, the FAO said.
The sugar price index was up 3. 3 percent month- on- month amid “growing expectations of a global production shortfall “ as bad weather sparked weaker crop prospects in the EU, Russia and Thailand.
Dairy prices also rose 0.9 percent to near an 18-month high, in part because of a boom in sales in Europe . Meat prices were up 0.9 percent from October, but significantly down a year ago, the report said.
The increase in prices is an extra burden for those who saw their income fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which the FAO said is proving to be “an important driver of the levels of global food insecurity”.
“The pandemic is exacerbating and intensifying already fragile conditions caused by conflicts, pests and weather shocks, including recent hurricanes in Central America and floods in Africa.
“Forty- five countries , 34 of them in Africa , continue to be in need of external assistance for food”, it said.
Meanwhile, the FAO noted a risk of above average rainfall in southern Africa and East Asia, while parts of Near East Asia and East Africa were expecting reduced rains, “conditions that may result in adverse production shocks.”
Business
Continued Border Closure, Counter-Productive -MAN
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the continued closure of the nation’s land borders is counter-productive to the Nigerian economy.
MAN President, Ahmed Mansur, who spoke while featuring on a television programme in Lagos, yester-day, urged the Federal Governmen to reopen the borders.
“There is a definite urgency to reopen the borders and re-establish that the normal protocol and normal trade treaties continue to take place because it is in our interest”, he said.
Nigeria had in August 2019 closed its land borders to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into the country from neighbouring West African nations.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed had however, recently said the nation’s land borders may be reopened soon.
According to the MAN President , one year is enough time to address the reasons for the border closure.
He said some Nigerian manufacturers exporting goods through the land borders may permanently lose their market share in the West Africa sub-region with continued border closure.
He, however, stressed on the need for a regulatory framework to ensure the safe reopening of the borders.
“We are aware that the border closure is a two-way thing; it affects us and it also affects our neighbours. Since the closure, last year August, our (West African) neigh-bours have recognised the futility of what they were doing and the need to respect agreements.
“There may be need to put in place further arrangements to ensure that the purposes for which the borders were closed are not defeated ,” he said.
Mansur said his association had been in constant dialogue with the Office of the National Security Adviser, ministries of trade and finance as well as various Nigerian agencies including the Nigeria Customs Service, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, amongst others.
“Many of the agencies have been looking inward to see what they can do to improve their operations. For instance, we are aware that the Customs Services is now introducing more computerised systems for import control. I believe the agencies are rising to the occasion.
“I believe that the issues that necessitated the border closure in the first instance have significantly been ameliorated and under such circumstances, it is counterproductive to continue to keep the borders”, he said.
