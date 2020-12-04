Nation
Northern Elders Blast Buhari Over Killlings
Northern Elders Forum, NEF, says President Muhammadu Buhari has no empathy and has failed to recognise that Nigerians are scared and dying.
The Spokesman of the group, Hakeem Baba Ahmed said this while speaking with Channels TV over the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria.
He said the Presidency keeps telling Nigerians to pray but has failed to do anything serious about the killings in the country especially in the North.
“I feel sorry for the president, if he does not do anything and we just hear excuses then we are in serious trouble.
“The Presidency does not feel empathy. We don’t see a presidency who recognises the fact that we have serious problems but all we hear is we should pray.
“We are praying that God shows Buhari the way to fix the country. As northerners we are dying and Southerners are being killed.
“Buhari needs to do something serious, we measure him by just one thing and that is ‘What is the outcome of your commitment’ the country has become so dangerous to live in.
“How many have to die before Buhari do something serious?” Ahmed questioned.
Nation
Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Needs, UNICEF Seeks $6.4bn To Help 190m Children
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday launched a $6.4billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 190 million children affected by humanitarian crises amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency.
It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories.
It is an “unprecedented” situation, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said.
“Today we are facing a child rights emergency in which COVID-19 and other crises are combining to deprive children of their health and wellbeing. This unprecedented situation demands a similarly unprecedented response.”
She called on donors to contribute “so that together we can help the world’s children get through this darkest of times and prevent a lost generation.”
As the world confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, new humanitarian crises erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in recent weeks while powerful storms wreaked havoc in Central America and East Asia, and protracted emergencies worsened globally.
“When a devastating pandemic coincides with conflict, climate change, disaster and displacement, the consequences for children can be catastrophic”, Fore said.
As part of its Humanitarian Action for Children, which sets out UNICEF’s 2021 appeal, the agency plans to assist, about 300 million people – including 190 million children.
Priority sectors include education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, health and child protection.
The top five appeals by funding requirements for 2021 are for Syrian refugees ($1.0billion), Yemen ($576.9million), the Democratic Republic of Congo ($384.4million), Syria ($330.8million) and Venezuela ($201.8million).
Today, UNHCR presented to states its 2021 financial needs – $8.6billion and $455million for COVID-19 activities.
Initial pledges totalled more than $1billion, including multi-year commitments: a record amount!
Meanwhile, donor governments pledged a record $932million to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, to support delivery of life-saving aid and protection to nearly 80 million refugees, displaced and stateless people, in 2021.
The pledges were announced at the agency’s annual pledging conference in Geneva, on Wednesday.
Addressing the conference, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said: “Refugees fleeing conflict, persecution and human rights violations need our support now more than ever. We are encouraged by the commitments our donors made today which are a lifeline for millions needing help, hope and home.”
To fulfil its mandated responsibilities and meet critical humanitarian needs next year, UNHCR requested about $9.1billion, including $8.6billion for its 2021 Global Appeal, and about $455million for its additional COVID-19-related activities.
In all, donors committed over $1.1billion for UNHCR’s programmes in 2021 and beyond.
Nation
Postponed Tokyo Olympics To Gulp Extra $2.4bn —Organisers
The Coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4billion, organisers said Friday, with the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures ballooning an already outsized budget.
Tokyo 2020 said an additional $1.5billion would be needed for operational costs related to the delay, with another $900million in spending on Coronavirus countermeasures for the Games next year.
The dollar figure is calculated at an exchange rate of 107 yen, and is closer to $2.56billion when calculated at today’s rate.
The costs could rise further, with Tokyo 2020 saying it will release an additional $250million in “contingency” funds to help cover the expenses.
The extra costs come as organisers and Olympic officials work to build— enthusiasm and momentum for the first Games postponed in peacetime, insisting that the massive international event can go ahead next year even if the pandemic is not under control.
But more spending could further harden public opinion in Japan, where polls earlier this year showed a majority of people think the Games should be postponed again or cancelled together.
The additional costs will be split between the national government, the city of Tokyo and the organisers.
Nation
New Diaspora Remittances Policy Takes Effect, Dec 4 –Emefiele
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has announced that the new CBN policy to improve the Diaspora remittances into the country takes effect on December 4.
Emefiele made this in his remarks on “Improving remittance Inflows into Nigeria” obtained from the apex bank’s official website, Friday.
He said that policy measures were designed to boost and facilitate an efficient flow of remittances sent home by Nigerians in the Diaspora.
“In an effort to liberalise, simplify and improve the receipt and administration of the Diaspora remittances into Nigeria, CBN wishes to announce as follows:
“Beneficiaries of Diaspora Remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) shall henceforth receive such inflows in foreign currency (U.S. Dollars) through the designated bank of their choice.
“Such recipients of remittances may have the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (U.S. Dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary accounts.
“These changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria,” he said.
Emefiele said that the changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients of remittances would receive a market-reflective exchange rate for their inflows.
“All Authorised Dealers and the general public should note that beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilisation to such foreign currency proceeds either in FX cash and/or in their Domiciliary Accounts,” he said.
He, however, said that some of the stakeholders had tried to frustrate the new policy measures, adding that the apex bank would resort to stiffer measures to ensure its implementation.
“In the course of following up on the implementation of the aforementioned new policies, the CBN observed some pushback by some of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) who were bent on undermining the new policies.
“This was the reason the CBN had to insist that all DMBs must close all Naira General Ledgers through which the Naira remittances were hitherto being carried out.
“In an effort to enable smooth implementation of the policy, the CBN has engaged with the commercial banks and the IMTOs to ensure that recipients of remittance inflows are able to receive their funds in the designated foreign currency of their choice.
“As a result of these engagements, which took place with major IMTOs and the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), the stakeholders have committed that they would deploy all the necessary tools to ensure that these measures become effective from Friday, December 4.
“I, therefore, seize this opportunity to announce to Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that the policy of recipients receiving their monies from abroad kicks off on Friday,” he said.
Emefiele said that the changes came as a result of the bank’s internal review of the operations of IMTOs and the potential impact improved flows could have on the economy.
He said that the IT systems of the IMTOs (Western Union, Moneygram and Ria services) and the DMBs had been configured to begin such remittances.
He said that the new policy measures would help in providing a more convenient channel for Nigerians in the Diaspora to remit funds back to Nigeria.
“We will also ensure that these funds can contribute to the overall development of our economy,” he assured.
