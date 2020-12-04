Nigerians Are Dying, Buhari Must Resign, Northern Elders Insist

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no empathy and has failed to recognise that Nigerians were scared and dying.

The Spokesman of the group, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, said this while speaking with Channels TV over the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, yesterday.

He said the Presidency keeps telling Nigerians to pray but has failed to do anything serious about the killings in the country, especially in the North.

“I feel sorry for the president, if he does not do anything, and we just hear excuses, then, we are in serious trouble.

“The Presidency does not feel empathy. We don’t see a Presidency which recognises the fact that we have serious problems, but all we hear is we should pray.

“We are praying that God shows Buhari the way to fix the country. As northerners, we are dying and Southerners are being killed.

“Buhari needs to do something serious, we measure him by just one thing, and that is: ‘What is the outcome of your commitment?’ The country has become so dangerous to live in.

“How many have to die before Buhari do something serious? Ahmed questioned, and urged the president to resign if he cannot arrest the increasing spate of insecurity in the country.

Reacting to the call, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, condemned calls for Buhari’s resignation, insisting that the President would complete his tenure despite the calls from several quarters.

Nigerians from various walks of life had called for the President’s resignation in the wake of Boko Haram’s massacre of farmers in Borno State and the general insecurity in Nigeria.

Mohammed described the call for Buhari’s resignation as irresponsible and cheap.

He insisted that Buhari would complete his tenure despite calls to resign.

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), had called for Buhari’s resignation due to the high rate of insecurity in the North and the country at large.

However, Mohammed insisted that those calling for Buhari’s resignation were playing dirty and cheap politics.

He spoke during a meeting with members of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), in Lagos, yesterday.

According to Mohammed: “In the wake of the killing, there have been calls in some quarters for Mr. President to resign. Well, let me say here that this call amounts to playing dirty politics with the issue of security, and it is cheap and irresponsible.

“Mr. President was elected in 2015 for a four-year term and re-elected in 2019 for another four-year term. No amount of hysterical calls for resignation will prevent him from serving out his term.

“Now, let’s put things in context. Before Mr. President assumed office, Boko Haram could stroll into any city, especially in the north, to carry out deadly attacks. Abuja, the nation’s capital, Kano, Maiduguri, Jos, Damaturu, etc were regularly targeted. Motor parks, churches, mosques, shopping complexes were not spared. Today, that is a thing of the past. Suicide bombers used to have a field day detonating their bombs and killing innocent people.

“Therefore, calling on the President to resign every time there is a setback in the war on terror is a needless distraction and cheap politicking. Let’s stop playing politics with the issue of security.”