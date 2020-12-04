Nation
Interpol Extradites Maina To Nigeria As Court Admits 18 Exhibits In Evidence
The Interpol has extradited former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, yesterday to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.
It would be recalled that Maina was arrested on November 30, 2020, through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Interpol NCB, Abuja, and their Nigerien counterparts.
Disclosing this in a statement signed by Force spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, the police said the team from Interpol Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police, Interpol, Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former pensions boss into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).
Reacting, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaboration that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assured that necessary legal actions would follow immediately.
Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, admitted 18 sets of exhibits the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), tendered in evidence against the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing a 12-count money laundering charge.
The EFCC alleged that the erstwhile pension reform boss used a bank account that was operated by his firm – Common Input Properties & Investment Limited – and laundered funds to the tune of about N2billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.
It told the court that the Defendant used fictitious names to open and operate various bank accounts, as well as recruited his relatives that were bankers to operate fake bank accounts through which illicit funds were channelled.
Though the Defendant jumped bail since September 29, the court, gave the anti-graft agency the nod to continue the trial in his absence.
At the resumed proceedings in the matter, yesterday, the Prosecution, through its ninth witness, PW-9, Mrs. Rouquayya lbrahim, tendered the exhibits that included Maina’s assets declaration forms, pay slips, tax returns of all the companies linked to him, as well as 10 extra-judicial statements he made at the EFCC.
The exhibits were admitted and marked by trial Justice Okon Abang.
Led in evidence by the Prosecution counsel, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, the witness, who is an investigator attached to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Financing of Terrorism, AML/CFT unit of the EFCC, told the court that N500million was discovered in the bank account of another company that was traced to the Defendant, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Services Limited.
“The company had no existing business. It was a briefcase company and the sole operator of that account was Abdulrasheed Maina. His name did not appear anywhere on the account documentation of the bank, even though he was in control of all the deposits and withdrawals from that account”.
The PW-9 further told the court that investigations revealed that Maina had within the period he served as chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, operated a dollar account, and had an inflow of over $460, 000, “mostly in cash.
“During search, we discovered documents of properties linked to Maina and his family members, about 32 of them within Nigeria. We also recovered some hard discs and flash drives in his possession, which contained details of some of his investments in Dubai and the US.
“Particularly in Dubai, investigation revealed that his company, North Rich Properties, owned over 50 cars that were used for transport business.
“Investigation also revealed that he owns a Villa in a highbrow area in Dubai. His wife, Laila, also owns a cleaning services company called Spotless & Flawless”.
The witness said the agency found out that the ex-pension reform boss paid $2million cash for one of the houses he acquired within the Jabi District of Abuja.
Lbrahim, however, regretted that the former owner of the property, Adamu Modibbo, died after he made statements to the EFCC.
“Modibbo was a witness we invited regarding a property in Jabi that Maina purchased for $2million cash.
“He came and volunteered his statement. Unfortunately, we discovered that he passed away few months ago.
“He died during this Covid-19 period”, the witness added.
Meanwhile, relying on Section 359(7) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, the court, yesterday, granted application counsel to Maina’s company, Adeola Adedipe, filed to withdraw from the case.
Adedipe, who earlier represented the 2nd Defendant, Common Input Properties & Investment Limited, said he was no longer willing to continue in the matter.
The court, however, said it would not take cognizance of a similar application that was filed by Maina’s team of lawyers led by Chief J. K. Gadzama, SAN, since none of them was present to move the application.
“So far as this court is concerned, they abandoned the proceedings”, Justice Abang held.
Nation
Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Needs, UNICEF Seeks $6.4bn To Help 190m Children
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday launched a $6.4billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 190 million children affected by humanitarian crises amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency.
It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories.
It is an “unprecedented” situation, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said.
“Today we are facing a child rights emergency in which COVID-19 and other crises are combining to deprive children of their health and wellbeing. This unprecedented situation demands a similarly unprecedented response.”
She called on donors to contribute “so that together we can help the world’s children get through this darkest of times and prevent a lost generation.”
As the world confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, new humanitarian crises erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in recent weeks while powerful storms wreaked havoc in Central America and East Asia, and protracted emergencies worsened globally.
“When a devastating pandemic coincides with conflict, climate change, disaster and displacement, the consequences for children can be catastrophic”, Fore said.
As part of its Humanitarian Action for Children, which sets out UNICEF’s 2021 appeal, the agency plans to assist, about 300 million people – including 190 million children.
Priority sectors include education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, health and child protection.
The top five appeals by funding requirements for 2021 are for Syrian refugees ($1.0billion), Yemen ($576.9million), the Democratic Republic of Congo ($384.4million), Syria ($330.8million) and Venezuela ($201.8million).
Today, UNHCR presented to states its 2021 financial needs – $8.6billion and $455million for COVID-19 activities.
Initial pledges totalled more than $1billion, including multi-year commitments: a record amount!
Meanwhile, donor governments pledged a record $932million to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, to support delivery of life-saving aid and protection to nearly 80 million refugees, displaced and stateless people, in 2021.
The pledges were announced at the agency’s annual pledging conference in Geneva, on Wednesday.
Addressing the conference, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said: “Refugees fleeing conflict, persecution and human rights violations need our support now more than ever. We are encouraged by the commitments our donors made today which are a lifeline for millions needing help, hope and home.”
To fulfil its mandated responsibilities and meet critical humanitarian needs next year, UNHCR requested about $9.1billion, including $8.6billion for its 2021 Global Appeal, and about $455million for its additional COVID-19-related activities.
In all, donors committed over $1.1billion for UNHCR’s programmes in 2021 and beyond.
Nation
Postponed Tokyo Olympics To Gulp Extra $2.4bn —Organisers
The Coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4billion, organisers said Friday, with the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures ballooning an already outsized budget.
Tokyo 2020 said an additional $1.5billion would be needed for operational costs related to the delay, with another $900million in spending on Coronavirus countermeasures for the Games next year.
The dollar figure is calculated at an exchange rate of 107 yen, and is closer to $2.56billion when calculated at today’s rate.
The costs could rise further, with Tokyo 2020 saying it will release an additional $250million in “contingency” funds to help cover the expenses.
The extra costs come as organisers and Olympic officials work to build— enthusiasm and momentum for the first Games postponed in peacetime, insisting that the massive international event can go ahead next year even if the pandemic is not under control.
But more spending could further harden public opinion in Japan, where polls earlier this year showed a majority of people think the Games should be postponed again or cancelled together.
The additional costs will be split between the national government, the city of Tokyo and the organisers.
Nation
New Diaspora Remittances Policy Takes Effect, Dec 4 –Emefiele
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has announced that the new CBN policy to improve the Diaspora remittances into the country takes effect on December 4.
Emefiele made this in his remarks on “Improving remittance Inflows into Nigeria” obtained from the apex bank’s official website, Friday.
He said that policy measures were designed to boost and facilitate an efficient flow of remittances sent home by Nigerians in the Diaspora.
“In an effort to liberalise, simplify and improve the receipt and administration of the Diaspora remittances into Nigeria, CBN wishes to announce as follows:
“Beneficiaries of Diaspora Remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) shall henceforth receive such inflows in foreign currency (U.S. Dollars) through the designated bank of their choice.
“Such recipients of remittances may have the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (U.S. Dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary accounts.
“These changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria,” he said.
Emefiele said that the changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients of remittances would receive a market-reflective exchange rate for their inflows.
“All Authorised Dealers and the general public should note that beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilisation to such foreign currency proceeds either in FX cash and/or in their Domiciliary Accounts,” he said.
He, however, said that some of the stakeholders had tried to frustrate the new policy measures, adding that the apex bank would resort to stiffer measures to ensure its implementation.
“In the course of following up on the implementation of the aforementioned new policies, the CBN observed some pushback by some of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) who were bent on undermining the new policies.
“This was the reason the CBN had to insist that all DMBs must close all Naira General Ledgers through which the Naira remittances were hitherto being carried out.
“In an effort to enable smooth implementation of the policy, the CBN has engaged with the commercial banks and the IMTOs to ensure that recipients of remittance inflows are able to receive their funds in the designated foreign currency of their choice.
“As a result of these engagements, which took place with major IMTOs and the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), the stakeholders have committed that they would deploy all the necessary tools to ensure that these measures become effective from Friday, December 4.
“I, therefore, seize this opportunity to announce to Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that the policy of recipients receiving their monies from abroad kicks off on Friday,” he said.
Emefiele said that the changes came as a result of the bank’s internal review of the operations of IMTOs and the potential impact improved flows could have on the economy.
He said that the IT systems of the IMTOs (Western Union, Moneygram and Ria services) and the DMBs had been configured to begin such remittances.
He said that the new policy measures would help in providing a more convenient channel for Nigerians in the Diaspora to remit funds back to Nigeria.
“We will also ensure that these funds can contribute to the overall development of our economy,” he assured.
