Gotv Churns Out Interesting Programmes For Festive Season

Entertainment industry is no doubt one of the largest employers of labour globally, Nigeria inclusive.

However, in recent times the industry has witnessed a down turn in business as a result of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic. This has caused many clubs, hangouts and hotels to wind up and their owners driven into other businesses like buying and selling of goods, especially in the Port Harcourt city to cushion the biting economic effect of this dreaded disease.

Nevertheless, the post-lock down period has affected the owners of the entertainment enclave and showbiz personalities the opportunity to bounce back to business, though at a skeletal level.

In order to assess the impact of COVID-19 in showbiz in Port-Harcourt, an expert Sunshine Walter of Mr. Dynamic Grill located on Peter Odili Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt who spoke with The Tide recently said “The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the industry as prices of goods and services are very high. The prices od drinks, raw food and meat are high, labour inclusive. We cannot break even, just struggling to balance up. We cannot get things we are suppose to get at the right price.”

The showbiz in the Port Harcourt City is sluggishly struggling to get to the usual height as people are still afraid to patronize hangouts clubs and hotels believing that there may yet be another outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Hence, the normal crowd witnessed in showbiz in the city is absolutely absent.

In a further chat with the Manager of Mr. Dynamic Grill, Miss Walter, explained that in keeping with state government protocol on COVID-19 pandemic “We had to introduce disposable cups, strict application and adherence to wearing face and nose masks by customers, social distancing, hand washing inclusive to ensure healthy environment and to woo customers yet the level of patronage is low.

The circumstances on the ground are certainly not the best of times for the entertainment industry as a result of outbreak of coronavirus owing to the fact that most hangouts, clubs and hotels have gone underground, unable to bounce back to business. The few operating which are making strong effort to continue to be in showbiz for instance, Sansun Hotel on Odili Road has wound up and have been put in the property Market for sale.

Showbiz in the city is in a very lamentable state, most popular hangouts and clubs can no longer host variety nights with guest artists, dancers, talent, disco jockeys (DJ) in attendance.

Night life in Port Harcourt is gradually phasing out because of near danger and fear of the possible contraction of coronavirus. People rather prefer to stay within the comfort of their homes and enjoy themselves.

In another development, a survey carried out by the Entertainment Desk of The Tide newspaper shows that proprietors in the showbiz are really facing a hard time.

Lamenting on the gloomy business environment brought about by this deadly pandemic, a manager of a popular hangout and night club on Dr. Peter Odili Road, Lesuka, Amaka Blessing decried the poor state of the entertainment industry in Port Harcourt, saying “there was no economic or business magic her outfit could apply to continue to operate withint he period of lock down as they totally carried out state government rules and guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic, adding that for 8 months they were not in business, although others were into hide and seek game.

By: Okwein George Parker