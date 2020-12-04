Fayemi Urges Guber Aspirants To Resign From Govt

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has told members of the State Executive Council to remain focused on the government’s developmental agenda or resign, rather than allowing the 2022 governorship struggle to truncate his vision.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a retreat with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’.

Fayemi saidthe programme was conceptualised to appraise the gains and challenges he has made in the second year of his tenure, with a focus that there is room for improvement.

The governor, however, advised the commissioners and other cabinet members having their eyes fixed on the governorship seat to resign in order not to derail the focus of government.

“Those who will work against our focus through ambition can excuse and allow us to get focused. We can’t at this time be working at cross purposes and derail the focus of government. We are opening new areas of opportunities and we must work hard to sustain this.

“We have brought two former governors to tell us how they have been able to entrench progressive governance in their states despite the challenges.

“We are considering how far we have gone? What have been our lessons, gains and failure? It is a unique opportunity for us to project into the future. This is among other things the review of the successes and challenges of the last two years, so that we can come up with more functional policy for the future.

“This programme will enhance good working relationships among our team and ignite team spirit. If we finish well, we will be able to inject a progressive government that will deliver and project progressive politicking in Ekiti. We must not be distracted or allow divisive tendencies to derail our focus.”

Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds”, former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) posited that Fayemi and his team must focus attention on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people.

“Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the word finishing well in mind. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains”.