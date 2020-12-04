Politics
Fayemi Urges Guber Aspirants To Resign From Govt
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has told members of the State Executive Council to remain focused on the government’s developmental agenda or resign, rather than allowing the 2022 governorship struggle to truncate his vision.
The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a retreat with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’.
Fayemi saidthe programme was conceptualised to appraise the gains and challenges he has made in the second year of his tenure, with a focus that there is room for improvement.
The governor, however, advised the commissioners and other cabinet members having their eyes fixed on the governorship seat to resign in order not to derail the focus of government.
“Those who will work against our focus through ambition can excuse and allow us to get focused. We can’t at this time be working at cross purposes and derail the focus of government. We are opening new areas of opportunities and we must work hard to sustain this.
“We have brought two former governors to tell us how they have been able to entrench progressive governance in their states despite the challenges.
“We are considering how far we have gone? What have been our lessons, gains and failure? It is a unique opportunity for us to project into the future. This is among other things the review of the successes and challenges of the last two years, so that we can come up with more functional policy for the future.
“This programme will enhance good working relationships among our team and ignite team spirit. If we finish well, we will be able to inject a progressive government that will deliver and project progressive politicking in Ekiti. We must not be distracted or allow divisive tendencies to derail our focus.”
Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds”, former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) posited that Fayemi and his team must focus attention on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people.
“Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the word finishing well in mind. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains”.
C’River Bye-Election: INEC Deploys Sensitive Materials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed sensitive materials for the December 5 bye-election in Cross River State.
The election is for the vacant Cross River North Senatorial District and the Obudu State Constituency.
Speaking in Calabar while retrieving the materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, assured of the integrity of the polls.
He said competing parties had been invited to inspect the materials in order to be assured of the integrity of the elections.
‘All representatives of parties, media, and stakeholders have been invited to see all the materials. Everything is intact, transparent, open and they have not been tampered with.
‘All the Local Government agents have inspected; we have the full complement of the security agencies and we are good to go”, he said.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross River State, Emmanuel Hart, said the materials would move in a convoy and would be tracked.
Also speaking, CP Gabriel Ayodele Oguntuase, CP Elections, from Force Headquarters Abuja, said the police had been fully deployed for the elections.
The Cross River State Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Anthony Bisong, said the party was satisfied with arrangements made by the Commission so far.
Saraki Tasks Politicians On Nigeria’s Unity
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the survival of the country is more important than individual ambitions.
Saraki stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while speaking at the inauguration of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee.
The former Senate President stated that the country is at a critical stage, where politicians must forget about their individual ambitions and focus on building a country that can overcome the economic, security challenges, as well as internal and external aggression confronting the country.
He noted that “the pre-occupation of leaders now should be how to keep our country united, rebuild her institutions, defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart, rebuild the infrastructure, reposition it as a respected and responsible member of the international community, make the country truly serve the citizenry and inspire patriotism from them. Any political party or politician not worried by these issues is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing.
“After all, it is only when there is a nation that somebody can aspire to govern or lead her. Let me state it clearly that while it is legitimate for politicians to have ambition, this is the time for us to push our ambition to the back.”
Furthermore, Saraki added that the pre-occupation of members of the PDP should be how to unite the party and make it formidable ahead of the 2023 polls.
The former Senate president, while stressing the need for members of the opposition party to close rank, stated that a united PDP would be in the best interest of the country.
According to him; “we believe that nothing is more important at this point than Nigeria and our party. And it is obvious that the success of the PDP today is the only hope that Nigeria needs to survive and bounce fully back…
“As members of this committee, we all subscribe to the fact that a united PDP is in the best interest of Nigeria,” he added.
