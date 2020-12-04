Entertainment
Exploits Of Nigerian Artistes On Global Stage
The word music means different thing to different people, but the Cambridge Dictionary defines music as “a pattern of sounds made by musical instruments, voices or computers or a combination of these intended to give pleasure to people listening to it”. While the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary sees music as “ sound that are arranged in a way that is pleasant or exciting to listen to”.
Duke Orsino in William Shakespeare Twelfth Night declare: “if music be the food of love, play on, give me excess of it”. This is exactly what the Nigerian musicians have been giving to the world since the colonial era.
The unprecedented achievements recorded in the Nigerian music industry so far could be attributed to Technological development which has brought about several changes in the industry and launched the Nigerian artistes into the global platform. For instance Vinyl cassette tape dominated the industry for the first 90 years of its existence but in the 1980s a new challenger appeared not only to the cassette but all analogue formats.
In 1982, the compact disc ushered in the digital age, for two decades, the CD ruled and the record industry boomed with popular artistes pushing millions of units, artistes got rich and major labels got richer. Nigerian artistes were not left out of the new trend as the industry has rarely been a stranger to change.
After the end of the 1990s, the next form of digital music went mainstream. mp3 was the first recorded music format,the files were completely digital, stored in either on a computer hard drive or one of the primitive devices invented to playback the new format.
For the first few years of 2000, mp3 was on epithet used to summarize all that was wrong with the millennium, the perceived favouring of quantity over quality and art’s dominated value. But in 2001 Apple launched iTunes, a programme designed to organize and play digital audio files.
The inexorable progress of technology brought about a new digital format even easier than downloads. In October 2018, Swedish entrepreneur, Daniel Ek launched Spotify and with it the music streaming revolution.
At the beginning of the 2010s, streaming was mostly associated with videos on YouTube and Netflix, by the end of 2010 major companies like Apple, Amazon and Google had launched their own on demand music streaming services to compete with Spotify, a signal that the format is here to stay.
The Nigeria music industry has gone through these changes hence the increasing appetite for Nigerian music across the world and the importance of investing in the industry. The update on the Nigerian music industry has become even more interesting with their global exploits.
The likes of Wizkid who had already penned a deal in 2017 had began to collaborate with more A-List artistes like Ty Dollar $ign, Chris Brown, Gold Link, Swae Lee, Metro Bromine and Offset( from the Migos). Wizkid also played a huge part in the recent Lion King album by Beyonce which showcased and celebrated an impressive array of mind blowing Afrobeat.
He went ahead to win many award which include:MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act (2016), The Headies Award for Artiste of the year 2016, Bet Award for Best International Act African 2017 and Headies award for best collabo 2018. Others are Echo Award for song of the year 2017 (One Dance), Billboard Music Award for Billboard music Award for Top RnB collabo and City People Entertainment Award for pop artiste of the year, own a record label, Starboy Entertainment, Etc.
Another Nigerian music great Davido also went ahead to do major things in Diaspora. His songs ‘If’ and ‘ Fall’ which were released in 2017 became very trendy amongst the American audience recently. In fact these songs are still constantly played on U.S radio’ daily.
Apart from these two singles,he also collaborated with foreign artistes like Casanova, 2x, ROC Nation and RnB crooner Chris Brown. He was also “ brought out” to perform at a recent musical outing with the rapper, 50 cent in New York.
He is recipient of two Bet Awards, a KORA Award, a Channel O Music Video Award, a Ghana Music Award and the first African to perform at the MOBO Awards. Sold out global concert venues in UK and South Africa, his music tops New York music charts and he owns a music label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), among other achievements.
Rivers State born artiste, Burna Boy has also achieved global acclaim as he has signed with Atlantic Record and released two album that have greatly boosted his reputation in the Diaspora. Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ album lost the Grammy nomination for the World Best Album to Angelique Kidjo’s reimagination or Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous.
On November 24,2020, the Nigerian Super Star got his second Grammy Nomination in the Best Global music category. He has various awards to his credit such as Best International Act at Bet Awards (2019), Best African Act MTV Europe Music Awards (2019), Apple Music up Next artiste (2019), owns a Record Label Spaceship Records.
Tiwa Savage recently inked a management deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Company she won the Best African Act, MTV Europe Music Award becoming the first woman to win that category in 2019, she has a record deal with universal music group among other musical exploits globally.
Yemi Alade is the first African female artiste to reach one million views on YouTube for her ground breaking single Johnny. Currently, Johnny holds the You Tube record for the most watched African female music video of all times. She was nominated for a Grammy award in 2019 for the fact that she had acquired over a million global streams in addition to several awards.
She has been listed as one of the most influential people in African in 2018 and is been introduced as Mama Africa.
Other Nigerian artistes have not been left out in this list, Teckno has produced for the likes of Swae Lee and Drake, Mr Eazy has began to to collabo with foreign artistes like J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The defunct P-Square, Timaya, Don Jazzy, D’bang and a host of others have equally excelled globally with various awards and mouth watering endorsement deals.
The surge of the Nigerian music industry has been very impressive over the years, however, the issue of intellectual property remains a problem for artistes and foreign investors due to constant piracy of content.
By: Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Showbiz Personalities Lament Loss Of Revenue To COVID-19
Entertainment industry is no doubt one of the largest employers of labour globally, Nigeria inclusive.
However, in recent times the industry has witnessed a down turn in business as a result of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic. This has caused many clubs, hangouts and hotels to wind up and their owners driven into other businesses like buying and selling of goods, especially in the Port Harcourt city to cushion the biting economic effect of this dreaded disease.
Nevertheless, the post-lock down period has affected the owners of the entertainment enclave and showbiz personalities the opportunity to bounce back to business, though at a skeletal level.
In order to assess the impact of COVID-19 in showbiz in Port-Harcourt, an expert Sunshine Walter of Mr. Dynamic Grill located on Peter Odili Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt who spoke with The Tide recently said “The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the industry as prices of goods and services are very high. The prices od drinks, raw food and meat are high, labour inclusive. We cannot break even, just struggling to balance up. We cannot get things we are suppose to get at the right price.”
The showbiz in the Port Harcourt City is sluggishly struggling to get to the usual height as people are still afraid to patronize hangouts clubs and hotels believing that there may yet be another outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Hence, the normal crowd witnessed in showbiz in the city is absolutely absent.
In a further chat with the Manager of Mr. Dynamic Grill, Miss Walter, explained that in keeping with state government protocol on COVID-19 pandemic “We had to introduce disposable cups, strict application and adherence to wearing face and nose masks by customers, social distancing, hand washing inclusive to ensure healthy environment and to woo customers yet the level of patronage is low.
The circumstances on the ground are certainly not the best of times for the entertainment industry as a result of outbreak of coronavirus owing to the fact that most hangouts, clubs and hotels have gone underground, unable to bounce back to business. The few operating which are making strong effort to continue to be in showbiz for instance, Sansun Hotel on Odili Road has wound up and have been put in the property Market for sale.
Showbiz in the city is in a very lamentable state, most popular hangouts and clubs can no longer host variety nights with guest artists, dancers, talent, disco jockeys (DJ) in attendance.
Night life in Port Harcourt is gradually phasing out because of near danger and fear of the possible contraction of coronavirus. People rather prefer to stay within the comfort of their homes and enjoy themselves.
In another development, a survey carried out by the Entertainment Desk of The Tide newspaper shows that proprietors in the showbiz are really facing a hard time.
Lamenting on the gloomy business environment brought about by this deadly pandemic, a manager of a popular hangout and night club on Dr. Peter Odili Road, Lesuka, Amaka Blessing decried the poor state of the entertainment industry in Port Harcourt, saying “there was no economic or business magic her outfit could apply to continue to operate withint he period of lock down as they totally carried out state government rules and guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic, adding that for 8 months they were not in business, although others were into hide and seek game.
By: Okwein George Parker
Entertainment
Tiwa Savage’s Celia Makes Times Magazine’s Top 10 Album 2020
Nigeria’s female music icon, Tiwa Savage’s Celia has been selected among the Top Ten in 2020 Album by Times Magazine, Describing the album, Times Magazine says:
“The latest album from Savage has an innate understanding of how various streams of music from the black diaspora fit together, soul, RnB rap, Afro beat and global pop coalesce seamlessly on the record”.
Savage feather weight and precise voice, flips fluidly between English and Yoruba, while Bright horn selections drift in and out.
She also shows off an alluring chemistry with an array of artistes from Sam Smith to Davido to Naira Marley. Their inspired contribution make Celia a Nigerian standout in a year of creative excellence from the country with other releases coming from Burna Boy, Davido, Fire Boy, DML, Olamide and Wizkid.
Tiwa in her reaction wrote on her official twitter handle @ Tiwa Savage: “ I doubted many things, but one thing I knew for sure was what a beautiful bodywork myself and everyone involved created, we created magic”.
“Soooo many project dropped this year all over the world and Times magazine picked #’Celia’ as one of their top ten albums released this year, Ope ni fun Eledumare’.
“ I’m even more gingered to drop my next project, following my heart and stepping out of my comfort zone yet again,2021, I am ready for you”. Celia released in August featured Sam Smith, Naira Marley, Stefflon Don Dice Aisles and Hamza.
Entertainment
Gotv Churns Out Interesting Programmes For Festive Season
The festive season is here and GOTV Nigeria is making it extraordinary with content specially curated for you and your family to enjoy, so if you are in search of shows to keep you entertained. Here is a selection of classic comedy, action and horror movies to watch this first weekend on GOTV.
Starting off is ‘MUSIC AND LYRICS’, a movie about a washed out singer who is given a second chance to make a chart topping hit for an aspiring teen sensation. Catch the thrilling comedy movie with Brad Garrett and Drew Barrymore on Thursday 3 at 7p.m on M-Net movies 4 (GOTV channel 3)
NONSTOP:- A US air Marshal receives threatening message demanding that his airline transfer 150 million dollars to an offshore account in the absence of which a passenger’s on the flight will be killed every 20 minutes. Watch Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore in this action packed movies, Nonstop which will air on Friday 4 at 7pm on M-Net movies 4 (channel 3).
RIDE ALONG:- TNT fans are also in for a treat with the dynamic duo of Cube and Heart in the comedy and action movie Ride Along. For the past two years, a high school security guard, Ben (Kelvin Heart) has been trying to prove himself to detective James (Ice Cube) that he is more than just video game junkie who is unworthy of his sister. Tune in to TNT (GOTV channel 16) at 9pm on Friday to watch the exciting duo.
A THOUSAND WORDS:- A hilarious comedy drama about a dishonest agent who is afflicted by a curse that would kill him if he speaks over 1000 words. When his attempts to keep quiet wreak havoc on his life, he tries to find a way to break the curse. A Thousand words will air on Saturday at 7pm on M-Net movies 4
DEADTECTIVES:- The horror/comedy film will also air on Saturday at 7pm on TNT (channel 16) this pulse raising hilarious comedy tells the story of a team of hapless reality TV ghost hunters who experience true paranormal activity for the first time while filming a make-or-break episode in most haunted mansion in Mexico.
Enjoy all of these and more when you subscribe to GOTV Jolli. GOTV Jolli package gives you a wide access to amazing contents movies, kiddies content, local drama, News and series at N2,460.00.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
Ekiti PDP Blasts Fayemi Over Insecurity
- Politics5 days ago
Borno: PDP Blames Buhari For Massacre
- Politics5 days ago
‘Legislators Should Enlighten Nigerians On Legislative Duties
- Editorial5 days ago
As World Marks AIDS Day…
- Sports5 days ago
‘Sports Ministry Needs N81m To Clear Weed At National Stadium’
- Politics5 days ago
Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari
- Politics5 days ago
National Issues Require Bipartisan Approach – Lawmaker
- Politics5 days ago
YPP Mobilises Youths For Future Elections