Ex-Ebonyi Commissioner Returns To PDP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Abia Onyike, has dumped the ruling party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Onyike’s return to the PDP was contained in a statement, titled, “Why I am going back to the PDP”, which was made available to journalists, in Abakaliki, yesterday.

The statement read in part, “After a critical review of the current political scenario in Ebonyi State, especially since November 19, 2020, when Governor David Umahi decamped from PDP to APC, I, Abia Onyike, have decided to return back to the Peoples Democratic Party. My decision to return to PDP is based on the following reasons:

“That Governor David Umahi is not prepared to turn a new leaf in his leadership style in the governance of Ebonyi State, a situation that has unleashed mass poverty and mass impoverishment on Ebonyi citizenry. In my own Afikpo South LGA, Governor Umahi has failed the people through his continuous support and singular empowerment for a political block.

“I will remain opposed to Umahi’s government because of his approach to governance and administration. Take note that from 2015 to 2019, Governor Umahi ran the state without Permanent Secretaries.

“The PDP in Ebonyi State must be used as a liberation movement to rescue Ebonyians.”

In another development, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Olumuyiwa Filani, has announced his resignation as a member of the party in the state.

He expressed disappointment in APC, saying he could not continue to be in a party where citizens are not given equal treatment and described big political parties and leaders in the country as ‘forest of failures.’

He lamented the low percent of youth involvement in governance, high unemployment rate and security challenges bedevilling the country.

Filani announced his renunciation in his country home in Ward 4, Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

“I joined APC in 2010 with membership serial number ‘3’ which I have returned to the party chairman at Ward 4, Ikole council in line with the party’s constitution.

“I became a member of the party with hopes of creating a political power that would serve the needs of the people of Nigeria, envisioned a country where all people are treated equally regardless of colour, tribe, religion and be given chance of a good life.

“Unfortunately, this is not the case and I can no longer standby and watch helplessly. It is obvious and, indeed, unfortunate that all big parties and our political elders’ generations have failed us and our country.

“I am now convinced that the problem of Nigeria is above what APC and People’s Democratic Party could solve, that is why I am now pitching my tent against APC.

“Our youths, they say, are the future of tomorrow, but in this nation, the youths are not encouraged, unemployment is now the order of the day, insecurity has taken over and gradually our lives are becoming exactly the opposite of that which we expect,” he said.

Filani said it is important for people to speak out, saying otherwise, it could be disastrous.