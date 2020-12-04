Niger Delta
Diri Orders Payment Of Police Shooting Victims’ Bills
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the Commissioner for Health to take over the medical bills and treatment of the victims of shooting by police personnel in the Etegwe/Edepie axis of the state capital, Yenagoa.
This was disclosed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Biriyai Dambo, while briefing the media on the outcome of the third state security council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.
Recall that some policemen in a patrol van reportedly inflicted injuries on four female traders when they fired shots to clear traffic in the area, which has a market.
The victims were taken to the hospital where they are recuperating.
The governor at the meeting also constituted a seven-member Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said this was in line with Federal Government’s directive to pardon convicts and decongest the prisons nationwide.
The committee would be chaired by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Biriyai Dambo, with other members to be named later.
The governor commended members of the security council for their proactiveness in averting chaos in the state during the #ENDSARS protests, which turned violent in some other states.
He said the synergy and good working relationship of heads of the security agencies and other arms of government as well as the peaceful disposition of the youths were responsible for the violence-free #ENDSARS protest in the state.
“Let me use the opportunity to announce the constitution of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy. The body will be chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. The names of other members, statutory and otherwise, will be announced later”, he said.
“Let me also thank God, on behalf of the Bayelsa State Security Council, for keeping our state in peace till today. Our Holy Book tells us that the watchman watches in vain if the Lord does not watch over the city”, the Governor added.
“Clearly in Bayelsa, God Almighty is helping all the security chiefs and the government. That can only be the explanation that even during the #EndSARS protest, Bayelsa was guided by God’s hands.Let me equally thank the youths for their understanding and for jealously guarding the few infrastructure in our state either built by the state government, the federal government or private individuals”.
Niger Delta
UNIBEN VC Assures On Quality Learning
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, has expressed her determination to ensure quality learning in the institution.
Salami expressed her resolve at a news conference to give account of her stewardship in her first year in office on Wednesday in Benin.
The vice chancellor said she would develop environmental values and ethical orientation that would impact positively on students.
She said that the present university administration had continued to increase talent and capital development, enable quality academic programmes and enhance welfare and security of staff.
She said in spite of the prevailing operational and financial limitations in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, it had worked committedly to devise and deploy alternative means to set its goals positively in motion.
“In the last one year, we have worked tirelessly to rewrite the narrative of the university by matching our words with actions against all odds.
“We have remained focused and determined to make a difference in the life of this great university.
“To ensure the comfort of our students, the administration, in the first month of coming on stream, began the remedial renovation of all the students’ hostels which before now, were hardly habitable.
“Luck then smiled on the university, when the Edo State Government graciously undertook the renovation of the hostels on a massive scale,” she said.
Niger Delta
Okowa Signs 2021 Budget Of N383bn
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday in Asaba assented to the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill of N383 billion.
The bill tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery” is made up of N210 billion capital expenditure and N173 billion recurrent expenditure
The Delta House of Assembly increased the budget figure of N378.48 proposed by the governor to N383 billion.
Signing the budget, Okowa assured the people that the state would strive to recover from the economic challenges engendered by Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The governor commended the state house of assembly for the speedy passage of the bill.
He said that signing the budget before December would avail the state government the opportunity to further plan towards its implementation from January, 2021.
According to him, the state government would remain focused on the implementation of the budget as passed, for the benefit of the people.
The governor noted that there was a warm working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state.
“You have just witnessed my signing into law, the 2021 Appropriation Bill, and as I said on Oct. 27, during the presentation of the bill, we are in very difficult times this year.
“The second wave of the pandemic will create a further challenge for the recovery of the economy of our nation.
“However, we are optimistic that in the 2021 fiscal year, things will gradually improve and we will be able to get back to the desired levels of infrastructural and human capital development for our people.”I pray that God will help us and this nation to rediscover ourselves and to commit every work of our people and our state and nation for the common good of all our citizens.
The budget is termed ‘budget of economic recovery’ because we are very much aware of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on both our health systems and the economy of the country.
“The pandemic obviously impacted negatively on our budget in 2020 that we had to reduce it twice in the year.
“I want to appreciate our contractors who have continued to stay in their various sites to work even when it is becoming increasingly difficult to make payments on contractual agreements already made.
“We will continue to be very responsible as a state, and we will continue to work with them to deliver on our projects,” he said.
