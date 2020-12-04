Nation
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
President Muhammadu on Friday condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of an illustrious son and highly decorated retired military officer, Gen. Domkat Bali, who served the country as Minister of Defence.
The President, who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther, also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, after rising through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff.
A statement from the Presidency, says Buhari believes the records of bravery and patriotism of Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered.
The President, according to the statement, has also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihu Magashi (rtd) to visit the family, and condole with government and people of the state over the loss.
Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.
Nation
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
President Muhammadu on Friday condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of an illustrious son and highly decorated retired military officer, Gen. Domkat Bali, who served the country as Minister of Defence.
The President, who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther, also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, after rising through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff.
A statement from the Presidency, says Buhari believes the records of bravery and patriotism of Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered.
The President, according to the statement, has also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihu Magashi (rtd) to visit the family, and condole with government and people of the state over the loss.
Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.
Nation
Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Needs, UNICEF Seeks $6.4bn To Help 190m Children
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday launched a $6.4billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 190 million children affected by humanitarian crises amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency.
It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories.
It is an “unprecedented” situation, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said.
“Today we are facing a child rights emergency in which COVID-19 and other crises are combining to deprive children of their health and wellbeing. This unprecedented situation demands a similarly unprecedented response.”
She called on donors to contribute “so that together we can help the world’s children get through this darkest of times and prevent a lost generation.”
As the world confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, new humanitarian crises erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in recent weeks while powerful storms wreaked havoc in Central America and East Asia, and protracted emergencies worsened globally.
“When a devastating pandemic coincides with conflict, climate change, disaster and displacement, the consequences for children can be catastrophic”, Fore said.
As part of its Humanitarian Action for Children, which sets out UNICEF’s 2021 appeal, the agency plans to assist, about 300 million people – including 190 million children.
Priority sectors include education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, health and child protection.
The top five appeals by funding requirements for 2021 are for Syrian refugees ($1.0billion), Yemen ($576.9million), the Democratic Republic of Congo ($384.4million), Syria ($330.8million) and Venezuela ($201.8million).
Today, UNHCR presented to states its 2021 financial needs – $8.6billion and $455million for COVID-19 activities.
Initial pledges totalled more than $1billion, including multi-year commitments: a record amount!
Meanwhile, donor governments pledged a record $932million to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, to support delivery of life-saving aid and protection to nearly 80 million refugees, displaced and stateless people, in 2021.
The pledges were announced at the agency’s annual pledging conference in Geneva, on Wednesday.
Addressing the conference, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said: “Refugees fleeing conflict, persecution and human rights violations need our support now more than ever. We are encouraged by the commitments our donors made today which are a lifeline for millions needing help, hope and home.”
To fulfil its mandated responsibilities and meet critical humanitarian needs next year, UNHCR requested about $9.1billion, including $8.6billion for its 2021 Global Appeal, and about $455million for its additional COVID-19-related activities.
In all, donors committed over $1.1billion for UNHCR’s programmes in 2021 and beyond.
Nation
Postponed Tokyo Olympics To Gulp Extra $2.4bn —Organisers
The Coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4billion, organisers said Friday, with the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures ballooning an already outsized budget.
Tokyo 2020 said an additional $1.5billion would be needed for operational costs related to the delay, with another $900million in spending on Coronavirus countermeasures for the Games next year.
The dollar figure is calculated at an exchange rate of 107 yen, and is closer to $2.56billion when calculated at today’s rate.
The costs could rise further, with Tokyo 2020 saying it will release an additional $250million in “contingency” funds to help cover the expenses.
The extra costs come as organisers and Olympic officials work to build— enthusiasm and momentum for the first Games postponed in peacetime, insisting that the massive international event can go ahead next year even if the pandemic is not under control.
But more spending could further harden public opinion in Japan, where polls earlier this year showed a majority of people think the Games should be postponed again or cancelled together.
The additional costs will be split between the national government, the city of Tokyo and the organisers.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Rangers FC Ready For League Resumption – Media Officer
- Politics3 days ago
FG Tackles UK Parliament Over Attack On Gowon
- Politics3 days ago
Senate Confirms Yakubu As INEC Chairman
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Indigenes Protest Sack Of Porters At PH Airport
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Withdraws From LG Election In Kano
- Sports3 days ago
Fans Hail Enyimba, Unhappy With Other Flagbearers
- Editorial3 days ago
Beyond The S’ South Demands
- Politics3 days ago
Lagos By-Elections: INEC Delivers Non-Sensitive Materials To LGAs