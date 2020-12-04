Arts/Literary
Buchi Emecheta’s Second Class Citizen
One of the female authors I find fascinating and her story line interesting, is Buchi Emecheta with over 20 books to her name.
Born in Lagos in 1944 to Jeremy and Alice Emecheta, she spent her formative childhood schooling in Lagos. She got married at the age of 16, got a scholarship to an all girls academy and passed with flying colours before she eventually got a job .
She later moved to the United Kingdom with her children to join her husband.
Her initial works, all are autobiographical in nature and focus on three major themes; equal treatment, self confidence and dignity.
Her novel, Second Class Citizen, which I cannot stop reading, has the narrative story telling of a voice with sophistry that has cooling effect that can keep someone awake all night and which you would not even like the story to be concluded but to tell the narrator that you want him or her; “can we continue the next day?”
The novel, Second Class Citizen is basically an autobiography but the flow of the language and how it is presented is never boring. A reader will hardly put it down once the reading starts.
Second Class Citizen is a novel of determination, independent-thinking and the experience the female folks pass through in a traditional African society. It also portrays the undue influence the larger African society plays in the lives of men and how they should relate with their families.
Adah, the main character in the novel is described as a person of strong will, independent-minded, stubborn ,ambitious and a loving person, who is also ahead of her counterparts in her drive to excel in life.
But all this comes at a cost in that she will be misunderstood, men see her as too strong- willed.
I think that her role model of a man is her father. In the novel, you hardly see any man that is really up to the standard of her late father.
The expectations, coupled with the culture shock and discrimination Adah faces are quite profound in some of the chapters and they go a long way in opening her eyes to the realities of life that tribalism and racism are just two words describing one and the same thing… we might be human beings but we are different.
Second Class Citizen also has the flavour of taking a reader a little bit back to the colonial period when some people’s dream of acquiring modern education was successful while others had theirs thwarted due to either carelessness or misplaced priorities.
The writer in the narrative reveals to us that growing up as a child without the father especially in an African household is full of setbacks in a colonial setting or immediately after independence and it takes sheer will to pass through all the hurdles.
Buchi is a gifted story-teller and despite the fact that some critics might see her as too harsh on the male image, the fact remains that her writings belong to a class of their own.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Arts/Literary
The Writer As The Enemy
Writing plays, novels and poems or short stories is just pleasurable despite the uncomfortable hours spent especially waking up at night after a bout of inspiration to put words on paper only to be told that all your efforts are for nothing when the powers that be have already decided that your hard work will not be published or censored with vital information or scenes removed.
That is the writer’s dilemma in some parts of the world. It is also a dangerous profession.
Aleksandr Solzhenistyn, Yuli Daniel, Andriei Sinyavasky. Hopewell Chino’no, Chimamanda Adichie, Socrates, and the Prophet Jeremiah all passed through what is termed producing works that are not in the public interest.
This scenario is nothing new as governments in various parts of the world over the centuries have tried to regulate what should be published. Even in this 21st century ,the bogeyman is still streching out his hands to destroy or distort the hard work of better brain, in intellectual discourse.
In the Soviet era, some writers were seen as enemies of the state and even sent on internal exile and if they are lucky, deported from their own country on external exile those who could not withstand the pressure had to compromise .
But essentially, what are the crimes committed by all these people who act as the conscience of their societies … telling the truth as they see it or producing works that help to entertain the people?
Sometimes, reasons given to ban a book is so hilarious that one wonders if that particular book has really been read by those in authority.
Although some novels could be in bad taste, it should be left for the reader to decide provided that piece of work is not directed at minors.
Egyptian author and novelist, Ahmed Naji’s case is quite funny. His novel, ‘Using Life’ was approved by the country’s censors board ,but in 2004, a fellow Egyptian filed a complaint accusing the author of violating public morals because reading the novel had lowered his blood pressure. Naji was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison but was released after spending 10 months.
Although his appeal was granted and previous conviction overturned, he was forced to pay a fine.Today, he is on self imposed exile in the United States of America.
Just recently, renowned Zimbabwean journalist and documentary producer Hopwell Chino’no was arrested for producing news item that proved that corruption thrives in his country and the list goes on and on.
Why are those in authority always afraid of new ideas and the creative arts? No society can really make progress if it allows vibrant minds to be locked up or suppressed as the consequences of such actions will eventually produce citizens that will be totally disobedient to lawful authority.
No matter how an established order tries to regulate the thinking process of it’s populace, a time will come when changes will start to manifest whether we like it or not
Today, the highest number of female authors in Nigeria can be found in Kano State, yet, they say it is one of the disadvantaged states in girlchild education.
Reports and studies show that the number of female authors in Kano alone outnumbers that of West Africa combined and their population is still growing despite the intimidations,death threats and other obstacles to frustrate them by fundamentalists and the state censors board
The writer is never an enemy to soceity but should always be seen as a mirror of the society.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Arts/Literary
Books On Shaka, The Zulu
All it took and still counting were 11 authors including a poet to write 11 books on Shaka,the Zulu warrior and King who lived and reigned in the 19th century in South Africa.
They include the pioneer writer, Thomas Mofolo 1925, E A Ritter 1955, Donald R Morris 1965, Mazizi Kunene 1979, Diane Stanley 1988, Carolyn Hamilton 1998, Dan Wylie 2006,Walton Golightly 2011, Joshua Sinclair 2013, Luke Molver 2019 and Lynn Bedford.
The novels are all on one subject…King Shaka and tell of the origins of the Zulu nation ,his birth, trials,rise to power, victories and death.
The first author, Thomas Mofolo from Lesotho who started the series took about three years to do his research between 1907 to 1910. The write-up was supported by the Paris Evangelical Missionary Society.However, the novel was not published until 1925 in the Sotho language of the author. The English translation was done in 1931.
The delay in the publication by 15 years was due to the publisher’s being disturbed by the author”s refusal to condemn what is interpreted as pagan customs potrayed in the novel. According to research, some vital chapters on Zulu traditions deemed to be too fetish were removed from the completed manuscript submitted for publication. This were some of the reasons that frustrated Mofolo from writing more books. But despite all these setbacks, the novel became a regional and international bestseller and in 2002, Shaka was named as one of the 12 best works of African literature by a panel organized by Professor Ali Mazrui as part of the Zimbabwe international book fair.
Mofolo’s approach and style is totally different from others as his use of oral tradition is unique. His narrative flows easily and reminds one of the moonlight settings of the real African environment where a grandmother will gather little children and tell them of the happenings of the years of of old. Although some critics might be of the view that his version was too harsh on the shaka story is really entertaining and if seen through the lens of the 19th century, there is nothing wrong with it. The story tells of events as they ought to be in the then Zulu society.
A careful look at the history of Shaka shows that he had a troubled childhood which made him to be fearless in life.
Shaka is also said to be emotionally attached to his mother who was his Chief adviser and her early death later led to his erratic behavior few years before he was killed by his half-brothers.
Although he could be described as merciless, he had soft spot for his brothers which was his undoing.
Almost all the authors agree that Shaka between the ages of 12 and 18 had battled hyenas and lions and emerged victorious while his age mates were yet to venture into the wilderness on their own.
Although where the narratives differ from the various authors is not too worrisome they basically agree that he was a war genius. He could be described as cruel, sadistic or tyrannical .It is like telling an Arab slave trader in the 9th century that what he is doing is evil.
While E A Ritter, Joshua Sinclair and Luke Molver have some similar approach in there narratives, Diane Stanley, Lyn Bedford Hall and Carolyn Hamilton styles are a bit different as their writeup range from the political system to modern interpretation of what happened in the 19th century.
The novels on King Shaka no matter who is the author remains one of the best narratives of African story telling ranging from the moonlight styles of traditional societies to entertain new ways of story telling by using illustration and films.
I will recommend lovers of African literature to read any of the versions that catches their fancy.
