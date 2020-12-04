Politics
Between The People’s Trust And Self Service
Hon Onofiok Akpan Luke is the member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/ Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives.
Hon Luke is the House Committee Chairman on Judiciary.
A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was a former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and pioneer Speaker of the Nigeria Youth Parliament.
On Friday, November 27, 2020, the federal lawmaker was guest at the November congress meeting of the Akwa Ibom State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Uyo, the capital city of the state.
In his address to members of the fourth estate of the realm in that state, the fiery politician gave a swift rundown of his political life, ideology and accomplishments as a lawmaker and representative of his constituents.
One of the cardinal points he made in his presentation was the fact that critical issues of national development always require dispassionate and non-partisan approach from representatives across party lines to resolve.
He said for the country to make progress, matters of national development required bipartisan approach and expressed regrets that his critics expect him, as a PDP member, to oppose every issue introduced in the House by APC lawmakers.
The trained lawyer submitted that such critics do not mean well for the wellbeing of the country and the generality of the citizenry who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the business of the lawmakers.
“What my critics don’t understand is that, at the national level, bipartisan approach to governance is essential, if not pivotal.
“Your ability to coalesce the inputs of various stakeholders, regardless of party affiliations to drive home the interest of your constituency is a necessary survival instinct.
“You cannot be defining PDP/APC when there are pressing topical national issues seeking attention and legislations. Acknowledging this should not suddenly make you disloyal to your party,” he said, arguing that “Today, with this bipartisan approach to politics, I have advocated the granting of licence for the operation of Ibom Deep Seaport, reviving of Aluminum Smelter Company in Ikot Abasi, and the creation of a division of the Court of Appeal in Uyo”.
For all intents and purposes, representative Luke’s philosophy is as much needed at the national level as it is required at other levels of government, including the state and local councils, and by all political office holders for the benefit and over all development of the people on whose behalf they are in office.
Especially for some Rivers State politicians and political office holders, this is particularly instructive and one cannot but urge them to let the interest of the people’s wellbeing and welfare override their personal, sectional, party and sundry considerations.
The recent refusal by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi to be part of the South-South stakeholders meeting with the presidential delegation at Government House in Port Harcourt is one case in point of how not to behave as a political leader and a representative of the people even in appointive position, many people think.
Reacting to that unfortunate development, a faction of his own party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, expressed disappointment at the Minister’s boycott of the meeting and called on him to render an unreserved apology to Rivers people (whom he represents as Minister) and the APC (over which he reigns as political godfather and leader in the zone).
In a release issued by the Igo Aguma-led faction of the APC in Port Harcourt, the party disclosed that Amaechi received the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari at the Port Harcourt International Airport, but later “disappeared”.
The statement reads in part, “Information available to the APC in the state is that the Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi was at the airport in Port Harcourt to receive the presidential delegation, escorted them to the venue of the meeting, disappeared and was never part of such a critical stakeholders meeting that has to do with the South-South geo-political zone.
“The absence of the Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who is supposed to be the minister representing Rivers State in the Federal Cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, is most unfortunate, as there can be no justification for his non-participation.
“This is because there can be no plausible reason for his disappearance from such an important meeting of the leadership of the South-South and the Presidency aimed at discussing issues affecting our region.
“The action of the godfather of the APC in Rivers State, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi is an evidence of the type of leadership he is giving the APC in the state, which is solely aimed at destroying the party at all cost for his personal gain in keeping with his vows”.
While the bold and courageous stance of the APC in Rivers State in pointing out the grievous error of their leader is worthy of commendation, the message must be taken to all other politicians in the state who have continued to equate their private interest with the interest of the state in general. There are yet many politicians who see service to themselves as service to the state and have continued to wage a war with the present administration in the state only because their private interests are not being served.
Politics, they say, is a game of interest. While this may be true, the question is: whose interest is politics meant to serve, public or private? The point remains that while politics may serve private interest as well, the private interests that politics is meant to serve are only those that align and fully given to the benefit, promotion and furtherance of the public good.
It is against this backdrop that Rivers people must begin to take notice of those who ride on their back to office, only to leave them in the lurch and relegate issues concerning their welfare and wellbeing to the background.
The point cannot be overstressed that continued bickering and bitter political rivalry after elections have been lost and won and a government legitimately put in place to run the affairs of the state amount not only to a disservice to the people but also a declaration of a position of enmity against the people and the state.
As Hon Luke noted, all political office holders and indeed politicians worthy of the enterprise, whether elected or appointed, and at all levels, must purge themselves of selfishness, pride, arrogance, undue partisanship and such other debilitating tendencies in order to qualify as leaders in name and in fact.
Going forward, the only consideration that ought to confer legitimacy on any political leader in Rivers State should be what they have to show as their contributions to the overall development of the state through the instrumentality of their previously held political offices and not how loudly they criticised, how stoutly they antagonised or how bitterly they fought the governor and government of the day because indeed the state is bigger and greater than any one person, section or political party.
By: Opaka Dokubo
C’River Bye-Election: INEC Deploys Sensitive Materials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed sensitive materials for the December 5 bye-election in Cross River State.
The election is for the vacant Cross River North Senatorial District and the Obudu State Constituency.
Speaking in Calabar while retrieving the materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, assured of the integrity of the polls.
He said competing parties had been invited to inspect the materials in order to be assured of the integrity of the elections.
‘All representatives of parties, media, and stakeholders have been invited to see all the materials. Everything is intact, transparent, open and they have not been tampered with.
‘All the Local Government agents have inspected; we have the full complement of the security agencies and we are good to go”, he said.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross River State, Emmanuel Hart, said the materials would move in a convoy and would be tracked.
Also speaking, CP Gabriel Ayodele Oguntuase, CP Elections, from Force Headquarters Abuja, said the police had been fully deployed for the elections.
The Cross River State Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Anthony Bisong, said the party was satisfied with arrangements made by the Commission so far.
Fayemi Urges Guber Aspirants To Resign From Govt
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has told members of the State Executive Council to remain focused on the government’s developmental agenda or resign, rather than allowing the 2022 governorship struggle to truncate his vision.
The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a retreat with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’.
Fayemi saidthe programme was conceptualised to appraise the gains and challenges he has made in the second year of his tenure, with a focus that there is room for improvement.
The governor, however, advised the commissioners and other cabinet members having their eyes fixed on the governorship seat to resign in order not to derail the focus of government.
“Those who will work against our focus through ambition can excuse and allow us to get focused. We can’t at this time be working at cross purposes and derail the focus of government. We are opening new areas of opportunities and we must work hard to sustain this.
“We have brought two former governors to tell us how they have been able to entrench progressive governance in their states despite the challenges.
“We are considering how far we have gone? What have been our lessons, gains and failure? It is a unique opportunity for us to project into the future. This is among other things the review of the successes and challenges of the last two years, so that we can come up with more functional policy for the future.
“This programme will enhance good working relationships among our team and ignite team spirit. If we finish well, we will be able to inject a progressive government that will deliver and project progressive politicking in Ekiti. We must not be distracted or allow divisive tendencies to derail our focus.”
Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds”, former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) posited that Fayemi and his team must focus attention on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people.
“Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the word finishing well in mind. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains”.
Saraki Tasks Politicians On Nigeria’s Unity
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the survival of the country is more important than individual ambitions.
Saraki stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while speaking at the inauguration of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee.
The former Senate President stated that the country is at a critical stage, where politicians must forget about their individual ambitions and focus on building a country that can overcome the economic, security challenges, as well as internal and external aggression confronting the country.
He noted that “the pre-occupation of leaders now should be how to keep our country united, rebuild her institutions, defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart, rebuild the infrastructure, reposition it as a respected and responsible member of the international community, make the country truly serve the citizenry and inspire patriotism from them. Any political party or politician not worried by these issues is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing.
“After all, it is only when there is a nation that somebody can aspire to govern or lead her. Let me state it clearly that while it is legitimate for politicians to have ambition, this is the time for us to push our ambition to the back.”
Furthermore, Saraki added that the pre-occupation of members of the PDP should be how to unite the party and make it formidable ahead of the 2023 polls.
The former Senate president, while stressing the need for members of the opposition party to close rank, stated that a united PDP would be in the best interest of the country.
According to him; “we believe that nothing is more important at this point than Nigeria and our party. And it is obvious that the success of the PDP today is the only hope that Nigeria needs to survive and bounce fully back…
“As members of this committee, we all subscribe to the fact that a united PDP is in the best interest of Nigeria,” he added.
