A’Court Upholds Maryam Sanda’s Death Sentence

The out gone Ozuzu Youth Movement President in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Aforole Kingdom, has remarked that maintenance of peace was of the top priorities of his administration.

Comrade Aforole who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Ozuzu, explained that peace was the springboard for which development revolved.

The out gone President advised the new caretaker committee to carry relevant stakeholders along in the discharge of their duties.

Comrade Aforole said, “on behalf of my executive and good people of Ozuzu, I hereby confer the mantle of leadership on the new CTC, believing they will not disappoint us in their new assignment. It will be difficult to achieve desired goals without working as a team. We succeeded because none of the relevant stakeholders was left out. We expect you to do the same.

He listed notable achievements such as workshops for members, building of Ozuzu market, harmonious relationship with the traditional institution, access roads among others.

In his acceptance speech, the new caretaker committee President, Comrade Chikezie Promise, assured of the preparedness of the committee to follow the constitution to usher in a new executive.

Comrade Promise said he was grateful for the opportunity he and his fellow youths were given to serve and added that credible election would be conducted within the stipulated time.

Also speaking, the out gone Secretary General, Onuchisaokwu thanked the people for the opportunity given him to serve.

He noted that he had served meritoriously without blemish.

By: Chidi Enyie