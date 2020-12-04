Law/Judiciary
A’Court Upholds Maryam Sanda’s Death Sentence
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the death sentence handed a mother of one, Maryam Sanda.
She was convicted for murdering her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a cousin of former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.
A three-man panel of the court, in a judgment on Friday afternoon, dismissed Sandra’s appeal for lacking in merit.
She was earlier this year, by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, convicted for murder and ordered to be hanged.
Law/Judiciary
N2bn Fraud: Maina To Remain In Prison Custody Till End Of Trial, Court Rules
Embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina will remain in prison custody till the end of his trial on alleged corruption.
Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Friday barely 24-hours after the fugitive was extradited from Niger Republic by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
The order was made sequel to an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.
Maina, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2billion money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.
But he was produced in court for the first time on Friday following his extradition to Nigeria earlier on Thursday.
Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.
“So, he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”
A lawyer, Adaji Abel, who newly took over Maina’s defence on Friday, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.
The judge acceded to the request and adjourned till December 8.
Law/Judiciary
Youth Leader Harps On Peace …Says It Is Recipe For Dev
The out gone Ozuzu Youth Movement President in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Aforole Kingdom, has remarked that maintenance of peace was of the top priorities of his administration.
Comrade Aforole who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Ozuzu, explained that peace was the springboard for which development revolved.
The out gone President advised the new caretaker committee to carry relevant stakeholders along in the discharge of their duties.
Comrade Aforole said, “on behalf of my executive and good people of Ozuzu, I hereby confer the mantle of leadership on the new CTC, believing they will not disappoint us in their new assignment. It will be difficult to achieve desired goals without working as a team. We succeeded because none of the relevant stakeholders was left out. We expect you to do the same.
He listed notable achievements such as workshops for members, building of Ozuzu market, harmonious relationship with the traditional institution, access roads among others.
In his acceptance speech, the new caretaker committee President, Comrade Chikezie Promise, assured of the preparedness of the committee to follow the constitution to usher in a new executive.
Comrade Promise said he was grateful for the opportunity he and his fellow youths were given to serve and added that credible election would be conducted within the stipulated time.
Also speaking, the out gone Secretary General, Onuchisaokwu thanked the people for the opportunity given him to serve.
He noted that he had served meritoriously without blemish.
By: Chidi Enyie
