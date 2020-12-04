Politics
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
Barely 24-hours to the bye-election to fill the vacant Imo North Senatorial seat, the Owerri Division of the Court of Appeal has declared Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.
In declaring Ibezim as the candidate, the court, in its judgment delivered by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, who had all the while held sway as the party’s flagbearer, thereby throwing the party into serious confusion, and making the contest even more harder for the APC.
The bye-election is expected to hold on Saturday, December 5, in the 64 wards across the six local government areas that make up the senatorial zone.
They include, Okigwe, Obowo, Ihitte-Uboma, Isiala-Mbano, Ehime Mbano and Onuimo councils.
The appellate court faulted the November 6 judgment of the Federal High Court, which sacked Ibezim, and announced Araraume, who represented the district between 1999 and 2007, as the rightful winner of the APC primary election.
The justice ordered INEC to immediately enlist Ibezim’s name as the candidate of the party for the bye-election.
He said that the revalidation of the candidacy of Ibezim was in tandem with the Electoral Act, having won the APC primary school in September.
Politics
C’River Bye-Election: INEC Deploys Sensitive Materials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed sensitive materials for the December 5 bye-election in Cross River State.
The election is for the vacant Cross River North Senatorial District and the Obudu State Constituency.
Speaking in Calabar while retrieving the materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, assured of the integrity of the polls.
He said competing parties had been invited to inspect the materials in order to be assured of the integrity of the elections.
‘All representatives of parties, media, and stakeholders have been invited to see all the materials. Everything is intact, transparent, open and they have not been tampered with.
‘All the Local Government agents have inspected; we have the full complement of the security agencies and we are good to go”, he said.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross River State, Emmanuel Hart, said the materials would move in a convoy and would be tracked.
Also speaking, CP Gabriel Ayodele Oguntuase, CP Elections, from Force Headquarters Abuja, said the police had been fully deployed for the elections.
The Cross River State Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Anthony Bisong, said the party was satisfied with arrangements made by the Commission so far.
Politics
Fayemi Urges Guber Aspirants To Resign From Govt
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has told members of the State Executive Council to remain focused on the government’s developmental agenda or resign, rather than allowing the 2022 governorship struggle to truncate his vision.
The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a retreat with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’.
Fayemi saidthe programme was conceptualised to appraise the gains and challenges he has made in the second year of his tenure, with a focus that there is room for improvement.
The governor, however, advised the commissioners and other cabinet members having their eyes fixed on the governorship seat to resign in order not to derail the focus of government.
“Those who will work against our focus through ambition can excuse and allow us to get focused. We can’t at this time be working at cross purposes and derail the focus of government. We are opening new areas of opportunities and we must work hard to sustain this.
“We have brought two former governors to tell us how they have been able to entrench progressive governance in their states despite the challenges.
“We are considering how far we have gone? What have been our lessons, gains and failure? It is a unique opportunity for us to project into the future. This is among other things the review of the successes and challenges of the last two years, so that we can come up with more functional policy for the future.
“This programme will enhance good working relationships among our team and ignite team spirit. If we finish well, we will be able to inject a progressive government that will deliver and project progressive politicking in Ekiti. We must not be distracted or allow divisive tendencies to derail our focus.”
Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds”, former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) posited that Fayemi and his team must focus attention on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people.
“Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the word finishing well in mind. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains”.
