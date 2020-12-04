Business
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
The withdrawal of over $21billion from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was not illegal, the Group Managing Director of the agency, Mr. Mele Kyari, declared yesterday.
The GMD, who was represented at an investigated hearing of the Wole Oke-led Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives by the Chief Financial Officer of the corporation, Mr. Umar Ajiya, said NNPC pulled out the sum from the dividends account, on the authorization of the Federal Government, as represented by the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the NNPC.
He said proceeds from the dividends account were the Federal Government’s share of revenues from oil shared between the federal and other tiers of government.
“All withdrawals (from NLNG dividends fund), were based on approved mandates of the relevant authorities. As far as NNPC is concerned, investments in NLNG, were done on behalf of the Federal Government. I was the treasurer of NLNG, so, I was aware of the Federal Government’s investment in the project.
“The same matter came at the FEC (Federal Executive Council), and was referred to a Committee, headed by the Governor of Kaduna State, but the fact is that, the Federal Government, through the NNPC, is the true owner of the investment (the sum withdrawn). It is accrued to the Federal government, not the Federation Account.
“There is no question of illegal withdrawal. Nobody can withdraw from the account, illegally; the CBN Governor, can be invited to attest to that.
“Though the NNPC sits on the board (of NLNG) on behalf of the Federal Government, proceeds from the investment, are managed and disbursed or dispensed or utilized, based on the instruction of the Federal Government.
‘’When I say Federal Government, I do not mean, NNPC; ordinarily, it’s the Federal Ministry of Finance, that directs the utilization. We (NNPC) are merely agent of the federal government,’’ the NNPC boss said. In respect to queries from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation on alleged unauthorized deduction of over N1.2trillion in 2014 from proceeds from oil, he maintained that “the NNPC couldn’t have remitted all its earnings” at the time to the Federation Account.
The AuGF also queried the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), but cleared them on the issue of non-remittances for the year in review.
The House Committee Chairman, Wale Oke, then resolved to summon the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmad, Governor of CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to clarify claims by Kyari on the utilization of the NLNG fund.
Business
PMI Lists Dangote Refinery Among 20 Most Influential Projects
Dangote Oil Refinery has been listed among top 20 influential projects by the Project Management Institute (PMI) for its potential to fuel Nigeria’s economic transformation from importer to self-sustaining powerhouse in petroleum refining.
Internal Communications analyst, Dangote Industries, Mrs Roseline Okere, in a statement yesterday quoted PMI as disclosing this in its recent annual list of Influential Projects for 2020 after a survey in the last 18 months.
The statement said the ‘Most Influential Projects’ highlights compelling projects around the world and across industries that achieved significant milestones and impacted the society.
“The 2020 Most Influential Projects list identifies the noteworthy projects that have defined the past year, a year that has been dramatically transformed by the global Coronavirus pandemic.
“Many of the projects on this year’s list therefore reflect the ingenious ways that project managers and change-makers have kept initiatives moving forward in the face of unexpected obstacles and challenges,” it said.
PMI’s Vice President of Global Engagement, Mr Otema Yirenkyi, said when it’s completed in 2021, the Dangote Oil Refinery would be the largest oil refinery in Africa and one of the largest in the world.
Yirenkyi said it would process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day and create nearly 35,000 jobs in and around Lagos.
“But its benefits run deeper than that. By creating a self-sustaining supply of high-quality refined petroleum products, the project will reduce the country’s reliance on imports; help stabilise its currency and aid in the fight against poverty.
“And the project team, led by Mr Devakumar Edwin, has seemingly planned for everything: from providing on-site housing to avoid a pandemic lock-down to training the engineers that will be needed to operate the refinery,” he said.
Explaining why he chose the project, Yirenkyi said Nigeria exports raw materials and imports finished goods – a situation that leaves the country reliant on other countries and contributes to poverty.
“The Dangote Refinery turns that model on its head, allowing Nigeria to not only produce oil but the refined petroleum products that have always been in short supply. In the true sense of the word, the project is “transformative,” he added.
President of PMI Mr Sunil Prashara, explained that the most influential projects reflects how project managers and change managers have found ingenious ways to keep initiatives moving forward in the face of unexpected obstacles associated with the pandemic.
Business
World Food Prices Jump To Six Year High -UN
Global food commodity prices rose sharply in November to their highest level in nearly six years due in part to the adverse weather conditions, the United Nations food agency said yesterday.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FOA) said prices of the most globally traded foodstuffs were up across the board, putting extra pressure in particular on 45 countries that need outside help feeding their populations.
The FAO Food Price Index averaged 105 points during the month, up 3. 9 percent from October and 6 .5 percent from a year earlier.
“The monthly increase was the sharpest since July 2012, putting the index at its highest level since December 2014 ,” the Rome -based agency said.
The biggest rise was in the vegetable oil price index, which jumped 14.5 percent because of low palm oil stocks.
The cereal price index rose 2.5 percent from October, making it nearly 20 percent higher than a year ago.
Wheat export prices were also up, because of reduced harvest prospects in Argentina, as were maize prices, with lower output expectations in the US and Ukraine and large purchases by China, the FAO said.
The sugar price index was up 3. 3 percent month- on- month amid “growing expectations of a global production shortfall “ as bad weather sparked weaker crop prospects in the EU, Russia and Thailand.
Dairy prices also rose 0.9 percent to near an 18-month high, in part because of a boom in sales in Europe . Meat prices were up 0.9 percent from October, but significantly down a year ago, the report said.
The increase in prices is an extra burden for those who saw their income fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which the FAO said is proving to be “an important driver of the levels of global food insecurity”.
“The pandemic is exacerbating and intensifying already fragile conditions caused by conflicts, pests and weather shocks, including recent hurricanes in Central America and floods in Africa.
“Forty- five countries , 34 of them in Africa , continue to be in need of external assistance for food”, it said.
Meanwhile, the FAO noted a risk of above average rainfall in southern Africa and East Asia, while parts of Near East Asia and East Africa were expecting reduced rains, “conditions that may result in adverse production shocks.”
