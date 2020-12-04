Education
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
No fewer than 19 high achieving, low-income students from southern Nigeria have received full scholarships totaling $2.17million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2020/2021 academic session.
This was made possible through the Opportunity Funds Programme of the United States Consulate General in Lagos, with support from Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.
During a reception held in Lagos in honour of the U.S. bound students, Friday, the United States Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo, congratulated each of them on their successes, and urged them to make the most of their opportunity to get a top-notch education while gaining first-hand experience of American life and culture.
“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is pleased that our two major Education USA centres in Lagos and Abuja help brilliant, deserving and high achieving students defray the cost of applying to study in the U.S. You have successfully navigated the daunting U.S. college and university admissions process and we are so excited for your future.”
“During your time in the United States, please take full advantage of every opportunity you have not only to learn but to expand your horizon. You have excelled in Nigeria and I have no doubt that you will continue on that path of academic excellence in the United States,” Pierangelo told the departing students.
One of the Opportunity Fund Scholars, Izunna Okpala, received full funding for a Ph.D. programme in Information Technology with concentration in Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing at the University of Cincinnati.
He described the Education USA Opportunity Funds Programme as a “game changer” in his quest to receive an international education.
The 19 students — 2 undergraduates and 17 graduate students —will be studying a variety of majors including Infectious Diseases, Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, Chemistry, Climate Change and Climate Variability, Geology, and Political Science.
Their impressive list of acceptances includes University of Massachusetts Boston, Purdue University, Duke University and Northwestern University.
Now in its 11th year, the Opportunity Funds Programme assists talented and determined, low-income students who are good candidates for financial assistance from U.S. colleges and universities but lack the financial resources to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission.
Following a competitive selection process, the successful students received financial aid that covered expenses involved in the college application process such as payment for standardized tests, application fees, visa and SEVIS fees as well as air travel to the United States.
Education USA advisers also worked closely with the students through regularly scheduled meetings and seminars to assist them throughout the application process.
According to the latest Institute of International Education Open Doors Report, Nigeria retained its top ranking as the number one source of African students studying in the United States.
About 13,762 Nigerians study at more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities.
Education
Nigerien President Lists Benefits Of Maryam Abacha University
The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, says the establishment of the Maryam Abacha American University ((MAAUN) in Maradi, Niger Republic, has brought socio-economic and other benefits to the country.
Spokesperson of the university, Ali Kakaki, disclosed this in a press statement issued to newsmen, yesterday in Kano.
Kakaki said the Nigerien president made the assertion when he received on a courtesy visit, the Founder and President of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo on Saturday in Niamey.
He noted that the establishment of the University in Maradi had also promoted educational development, as well as boosted economic growth and development of the state and the entire country.
Abubakar-Gwarzo, in his remarks, commended the President over the support and cooperation his government had extended to the university, restating the University’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence among the staff, students and their host community.
He further informed the President that the University was also committed to providing students from Niger Republic, Nigeria, and other countries, with quality education.
In the meantime, The Tide reports that construction work on the Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Kano, had reached advanced stages.
Education
Covid-19: Parents Urge Schools To Adhere To Measures
Barely a week after the re-sumption of primary schools in Rivers State, parents have called on Heads of Primary and Nursery schools to ensure the adherence of COVID-19 protocols for the safety of their children.
The parents said one of such ways was to strengthen social distancing among the children by reducing the number of pupils and children in a class.
Speaking with a cross section of parents shortly after a brief Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting of Toria International School, Oyigbo, last Friday, the parents maintained that a class of 20-25 pupils was too much a number to check the contraction and spread of the COVID 19 virus.
They said the call became imperative following the fact that as children, they would not be able to comply with the measures and thereby stressed the need for teachers in the various classes to aid the kids.
According to a parent and medical practitioner, Dr Patricia Uzoma, “these children are only but kids. You can’t expect them to behave like us the adults. As adults for instance, you know how to position yourself when sneezing and those around you also know how to distant their faces or bodies from you who sneeized but these kids do not know all that”.
“It is therefore required of the school to keep these kids distant from one another and the teachers too to help them to keep up with the measures. That way, we are sure that our children and wards are safe at least in that regard”, she said.
Another parent, Chike Manilla said the reduction in the number of pupils in a class was also necessary considering the season.
Manilla said “most of their classrooms are small. The weather now is hot. As the children play, they sweat and rob it on one another. So, if they are many in the class, there is a high risk of contracting the virus” .
The parents further commended the state government for delaying the resumption to a time when the music of the pandemic was drastically winding low.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
