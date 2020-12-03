The Different Types of Dog Breeds

Dogs became a part of human life since time immemorial and in this decade, it is a common trend that most families own a dog or more. They have become companions for the elderly, sick and even little children. Dogs are essential pets that can improve one’s well-being according to a study done among dog owners.

In this article, we look at different types of dog breeds in case you are considering buying one for your family, read on.

Herding Group Dog Breed

The most popular breed among the hunting group is the German shepherd. This type of breed is made up of dogs that have the most straightforward duty. The herding group dog breed is well known for roles that include gathering, herding and protecting livestock while working closely with human shepherds.

This dog breed is regarded as one of the best as they are easy to train. Moreover, they are intelligent and generally have a natural responsiveness.

Working Group Dog Breed

This breed is most popular for roles like providing security for homeowners and general guarding duties. Moreover, this dog breed can also be used for performing rescues. The working group dogs are powerful and intelligent.

Just like any other dog breed, they too require special training before they are up for the task. Back in the day, this dog breed was responsible for guarding flocks and even protecting the families.

The Toy Group Dog Breed

The toy group has been in existence for over many centuries now. Today this dog breed is common among the elderly and is known for being a companion to its owner. Unlike the working group and herding group, these are generally smaller and portable dogs.

One can even carry them around as they do their daily exercises or errands. Real money new casinos online players can opt for any dog breed among these to keep them accompanied.