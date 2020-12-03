How Technology Is Changing The World For Good And Safety

Before the advent of technology, there were a lot of things that we had no choice but to leave to fate. However, ever since the coming of technology, a lot has changed in all industries in the world, proving beyond doubt that technology has changed the world for good and for safety.

Impact Of Technology

Instant Communication

One of the ways to see how technology has changed the world for good and for safety is through communication. Before technology, we had to rely on letters, pigeons which proved to be very unreliable and they were slow as well. Now, through technology we have smartphones, fax, email, live chat and many more methods that allow for instant communication.

Medicine

The world of medicine has been impacted greatly by technology. We now havesafer medical surgeries and cures as well as vaccines to most of the known disease in the world. The detection of deadlyviruses like HIV/AIDS and diseases like Cancer has been made faster all thanks to technology.

Weather Predictions

While many seem to underestimate the impact of accurate weather predications in day to day life, they play a major role in keeping us safe. The right clothes with theweather keep you safe. At the same time you know when to travel and when not to travel. Through weatherpredictions via technologicalinstruments we have safe weather for cruises, flights, road trips and even train travel.

Safety and Security Measures

Lastly, technology has played a major role in making sure that we are safe though the provision of CCTV, whereby we can keep our homes, offices safe and even when playing new online casino games we are kept safe. We have encryption measures to make sure our online data is kept safe we also have storage areas like Google Drive and Drop Box to keep all your important documents safe. There are GPS as well as tracking devices to keep an eye on our children.