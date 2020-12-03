Best Digital Marketing Tools For Startups

Digital marketing is very important especially in this day where almost everyone is on the internet. Digital marketing is one of the most used marketing strategies. It is important for every company to digitally present. This is why we are going to list important digital marketing tools that startups need to have.

Google Analytics

This is one of the best free Google marketing tools that you can make use of. This tool should be included in your digital marketing strategy. This tool allows you to study each visitor that visits your site. You can track your visitors' activity using this tool. Besides checking your site's traffic there are a lot of things that you can do with the tool.

MailChimp

This tool allows you to do email marketing which is also important. There are millions of emails sent each year, meaning emails are also important marketing tools. Social media platforms will limit you to only brand development because you cannot control users but email is perfect. Facebook, and YouTube are the most used platforms when companies do brand development. The reason why MailChimp is the best is that it has over 12 million customers.

HubSpot

Hubspot is one of the best when it comes to digital marketing. With this tool, you have everything that you need because it covers everything. You can use this tool for inward bound marketing. It will help you with a lot of things that include;-

Marketing Automation

Website

Calls-to-Action

Landing Pages

Lead Management

Blogging

Analytics

SEO

Email

Social Media

If you are looking to have your brand name established then this tool is a must have.

Buffer

There is a need for you to join social media platforms, this tool helps you do that. So many people are now on social media and the more they talk about you, the more you gain new customers. This tool helps you streamline your social media strategy. Before you go on social media platforms, you need to plan.