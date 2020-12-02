Niger Delta
Okowa Signs 2021 Budget Of N383bn
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday in Asaba assented to the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill of N383 billion.
The bill tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery” is made up of N210 billion capital expenditure and N173 billion recurrent expenditure
The Delta House of Assembly increased the budget figure of N378.48 proposed by the governor to N383 billion.
Signing the budget, Okowa assured the people that the state would strive to recover from the economic challenges engendered by Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The governor commended the state house of assembly for the speedy passage of the bill.
He said that signing the budget before December would avail the state government the opportunity to further plan towards its implementation from January, 2021.
According to him, the state government would remain focused on the implementation of the budget as passed, for the benefit of the people.
The governor noted that there was a warm working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state.
“You have just witnessed my signing into law, the 2021 Appropriation Bill, and as I said on Oct. 27, during the presentation of the bill, we are in very difficult times this year.
“The second wave of the pandemic will create a further challenge for the recovery of the economy of our nation.
“However, we are optimistic that in the 2021 fiscal year, things will gradually improve and we will be able to get back to the desired levels of infrastructural and human capital development for our people.”I pray that God will help us and this nation to rediscover ourselves and to commit every work of our people and our state and nation for the common good of all our citizens.
The budget is termed ‘budget of economic recovery’ because we are very much aware of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on both our health systems and the economy of the country.
“The pandemic obviously impacted negatively on our budget in 2020 that we had to reduce it twice in the year.
“I want to appreciate our contractors who have continued to stay in their various sites to work even when it is becoming increasingly difficult to make payments on contractual agreements already made.
“We will continue to be very responsible as a state, and we will continue to work with them to deliver on our projects,” he said.
Niger Delta
Gunmen Attack Delta Monarch’s Wife
There was pandemonium on Monday in the Ughelli area of Delta State as gunmen numbering five laid siege to the palace of Ughelli Kingdom.
The Queen of the Kingdom, Queen Rachael, narrowly escaped after the gunmen ambushed her in front of the palace along Isoko Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.
An orderly attached to the palace, Inspector Bello Chinye, also narrowly escaped the incident but sustained a gunshot wound.
It was gathered that the monarch’s wife and her driver had gone to a new generation bank along the Isoko Road and were returning to the palace when they were accosted by the gunmen.
A source said, “The gunmen upon sighting the policeman, opened fire on him and shot him on the hand. It was during the melee that ensued that the queen also ran into the palace for safety while the hoodlums also fled the scene.”
The remains of the deceased has since been evacuated and deposited in the morgue by the Police.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Oneme Onowakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said it was an incident of attempted robbery and not kidnapping.
“We were told it was attempted robbery not kidnap. However, irrespective of their intentions, they didn’t succeed,” Onowakpoyeya said.
Meanwhile, there was tension in Ovwian Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State as gunmen shot a yet-to-be identified man dead in front of Free-Nice Hotel, adjacent Izomo Junction.
Details as to why he was killed were still sketchy at the time of this report.
Residents of the area scampered for safety when the gunmen struck.
When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Warri yesterday.
The Police Image maker said, “It’s true. He was shot in the stomach.”
Niger Delta
Delta LG Polls Hold, March 6
The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed March 6, 2021 as date for the conduct of elections into chairmanship and councilorship positions in the state.
The Chairman of the Commission, Michael Ogbodu, made the announcement after meeting with stakeholders and party chairmen yesterday in Asaba, the state capital.
He said, “The Commission is set to organise credible local government elections in 2021. We will further use this platform to urge our esteemed stakeholders including the various registered political parties in the state and electorates to give us the much needed support as we embark on the journey of delivering free and fair election.”
Ogbodu disclosed that additional 34 wards were created to add to the existing 466 wards across the 25 local government areas in the state.
The commission’s chairman approved that pre-election activities such as campaigns commence immediately.
Also speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, Emeka Bidokwu, appreciated the commission and sought more cooperation to ensure the election is violence-free and successful.
Niger Delta
Petroleum Marketers Vow To Curb Sharp Practices
The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, (PETROAN), has inaugurated its Bayelsa State chapter, with a vow to curb sharp practices, make quality products available to users, effectively collaboratfe with authorities and ensure sales of products according to approved pump price.
The National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Harry while speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital described petroleum retail outlets owners as the most critical input in the stability of the economy.
According to him, PETROAN is not established as a rival to other sister associations but to serve as a unifying factor,working together in making sure that there is quality petroleum products to Nigerans, saying that integrity and service above personal interest should be the watchword.
He noted that with the inauguration of the Bayelsa State chapter, the economy of the state would begin to experience a boom as members would expand on their existing businesses, assuring that the association has concluded plans to partner credible institutions to provide funds and the availability of quality petroleum products to consumers.
Harry urged members to take advantage of the pronouncement by the Minister of State Petroleum of making gas the mainstay of the economy and the federal government deregulation policy by investing and making sure gas is available in retail outlets, stressing that PETROAN is at the mainstream of reinventing, redirecting and re-energizing the economy through the retail outlets.
The National President while commending the state executive for the inauguration, hailed the choice of Taremi Dukumor as chairman whom he described as a humble and hardworking man.
He called on members to give the chairman total support and expressed confidence that the entire executive would serve diligently and honourably.
Also speaking, the Zonal Chairman of PETROAN, Prince Sunny Nkpe said that the inauguration of Bayelsa chapter was the fourth in the series and signalled a new partnership and collaboration with NNPC, DPR, Weight and Measures as well as security agencies.
Prince Nkpe noted its objectives included, protection of members within the armbit of the law, availability of high quality petroleum products at reasonable price, create a viable quality control arm in synergy and laiasing with DPR to ensure that quality source is secured and ensure that difference that may arise in line of business are nipped in the bud.
Earlier in his welcome remarks, the state Chairman of PETROAN, Taremi Dukumor stated that the formal inauguration of PETROAN in Bayelsa would herald a roboust synergy with critical stakeholders and agencies of government, maintaining that the delivery of quality and affordable petroleum products will continue to be a top priority.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Trending
- Politics2 days ago
Ekiti PDP Blasts Fayemi Over Insecurity
- Editorial2 days ago
As World Marks AIDS Day…
- Politics2 days ago
Borno: PDP Blames Buhari For Massacre
- Politics2 days ago
‘Legislators Should Enlighten Nigerians On Legislative Duties
- Opinion2 days ago
Media And #EndSARS Saga
- Sports2 days ago
‘Sports Ministry Needs N81m To Clear Weed At National Stadium’
- Column2 days ago
A Plea To President Trump
- Politics2 days ago
Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari