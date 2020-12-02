Sports
Odusanya Sets New Record At T’Tennis Tournament
A new tournament record is set by Bose Odusanya at the 52nd Asoju Oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Cup after she claimed her sixth women’s singles title of the oldest sporting event in Nigeria.
From 2015, Odusanya had been unbeaten in the final and again this year she reclaimed her title after beating Kehinde Oyeniyi 4-0 (11-1, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11) to emerge as champion.
Tidesports source gathered that the two-day tournament ended yesterday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
She is the first player in the history of the tournament to claim the title consecutively six times in a row.
With the quarterfinal exit of men’s singles defending champion David Fayele, a former champion Ahmed Adeyinka reclaimed the title again.
Fayele, who had boasted of his intention to claim his title was shocked in the quarterfinal by Augustine Emmanuel who put an end to the dream of the soldier man with 4-2 (5-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8).
Despite working his way to the final, Emmanuel was no match to Adeyinka in the men’s singles final as he was overwhelmed by the experienced opponent.
From the start of the tie, it was as if Emmanuel was going to humble another former champion but from the way and manner Adeyinka approached the match, it was clear that he had learnt from the downfall of Fayele in the quarterfinal.
In less than 30 minutes, Adeyinka had defeated Emmanuel 4-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5) to wipe off the tears of losing in the final last year.
A total of 48 men and 25 women competed in the tournament which has continued to churn out stars for Lagos and Nigeria.
Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Gafar Bolowotan, said that the staging of the tournament by the family of late Chief Molade Okoya-Thomas was a confirmation of the commitment of the family to grassroots development.
“I am happy that the family decided to stage the tournament this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and that new players have emerged; we believe the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSSC) would take up some of the discoveries from there.
He commended the players for following the laid-down COVID-19 protocols throughout the tournament to protect the lives of athletes.
Ayodeji Okoya-Thomas, who spoke on behalf of the family, said that this year’s tournament faced outright cancellation but had to be scaled down due to COVID-19 pandemic
“I do not feel too good about it that we do not have the 22 events but we had to make a decision.
“We either cancel or just have two events, which is women singles and men singles,” Molade-Okoya said.
He added that the family was just being careful not to organise a tournament that would increase the risk of COVID-19.
“We do not want it to be on record that we missed the tournament in a year,” he said.
Femi Sokoya, Chairman, Lagos State Table Tennis Association, said that he was glad the tournament was held.
He added that the tournament had encourage a lot of athletes to improve.
“Am extremely excited about the tournament and I have seen a lot of improvement in some players.
“We are already following up with some new talents and already speaking with their coaches to fish them out so we can encourage them to continue.
“The lady that got beaten had the finals had shown a lot of improvement, last year she lost out at the semi finals.
“This year she has improved a lot, though her performance at the finals was not encouraging”, he said.
He added that the passion for table tennis had ensure the tournament was held.
NAN reports that the first place got a Samsung air conditioner each, second place, 43 inches Samsung television, while third place got Panasonic standing fan each.
Afrobasket 2021: Africa’s Top Four Teams In Five-Star Performance
Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria and Egypt made perfect starts to their Afrobasket 2021 qualifying groups with three wins out of three.
In Group A, the defending champions, Tunisia began with a convincing 37-point win over Madagascar before going on to beat both DR Congo and CAR, sending out a clear message that they are determined to retain their title in 2021.
Senegal began their Group B campaign with an even more convincing win as they crushed Kenya 92-54, but their victories over Mozambique and Angola were a lot closer.
New Coach Boniface Ndong will be satisfied his team is virtually guaranteed a place at the Afrobasket 2021.
Nigeria’s D’Tigers were missing its NBA and EuroLeague players but still recorded a 100% record in Group D with wins over South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali.
They were led by ‘Captain Fantastic,’ Ike Diogu as he weighed in with an average of 16 points per game.
Egypt, which hosted Group E, were represented by young squad of players with an average age of 25 years whose hunger saw them beat Uganda, Cape Verde and Morocco.
Some of their stars, Aly Ahmed and Ehab Amine, who were named MVPs of the Under-18 African Championships in 2010 and 2012 respectively, as well as Anas Mahmoud have all played college basketball in the USA.
The opening Group D encounter saw Nigeria face South Sudan as two former NBA colleagues clashed as coaches.
Nigeria were coached by Mike Brown, who was in charge at the Cleveland Cavaliers when South Sudan boss, Luol Deng was a player.
Brown had joined the Nigerian National team after four years as assistant coach of NBA powerhouse, Golden State Warriors.
Deng and South Sudan were late replacements in the qualifiers after Algeria withdrew, citing poor preparations as a result of Covid-19.
CAFCC: Chairman Wants Fans At Match Venue
The Supporters Club Chairman of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Franklin Owhor, has expressed displeasure that fans will not be in the stadium to cheer his team to victory, on Sunday.
United will host Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea, in the second leg of CAF confederation cup competition, at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, in Rivers State.
Franklin, stated this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, saying that the Pride of Rivers losing to Futuro 2-1 in their first leg last week was not a good result.
According to him, the supporters club has no choice than to obey Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, adding they will still support the club in one way or the other to secure victory.”
I am not happy because we wanted to go to the stadium and cheer the team to victory in Port Harcourt, but we will respect the COVID-19 protocol.”
It was fun over there in Equatorial Guinea, their supporters and fans came out in numbers to cheer their team to victory.
I was there personally, but in Nigeria we are still waiting for PTF to reopen Stadium” Owhor said.
He commended the technical crew of Rivers United for their efforts, adding that, on Sunday, United will beat Futoro Kings by 3 to 4 goals.”
We have a bad day in Equatorial Guinea last Saturday but I must assure you that United will came out victorious in their second outing,” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
We Went Through Hardship Before Rahimo Game – Anyansi
Enyimba Football Club Chairman, Felix Anyansi-Agwu has said that his side went through hardship before leaving for the Champions League game against Rahimo FC which they won by a lone goal.
Anyansi, speaking after the 1-0 defeat against the Burkina Faso outfit, Rahimo FC in the CAF Champions League rubbished the plans of his detractors, who he claims have ‘ganged up’ to ensure the downfall of the 2-time winners of the competition under his watch.
Substitute Victor Mbaoma headed in the only goal to put the People’s Elephant in control of the preliminary encounter against Rahimo after the first leg in Ouagadougou on Sunday.
But it wasn’t a smooth sail for Enyimba on their way to Burkina Faso. The delegation of the 8-time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, who could not travel as earlier scheduled on Friday due to financial difficulties, left Lagos on the eve of the match (on Saturday), arriving their hotel in Ouagadougou via Lome just 30 minutes to their designated official training time.
It was further gathered that the match commissioner had to extend their training time following pleas from Enyimba, after which the team proceeded for training and then, Covid-19 testing, all without food.
The long-standing administrator, who has overseen affairs at the club since 2001, says Enyimba passed through ‘difficult moments’ and ‘challenges that have been created’ to eventually grind out the away win against Rahimo.
“So, I am very happy that God, who sees the heart of man, has really rewarded us, Enyimba is going through a lot of hardship, very difficult issues. (He) who wears the shoe, knows where it pinches.”
Under his leadership, Enyimba has won 8 league titles, two CAF Champions League, 2 CAF Super Cups, and 4 Federation Cups, making the Aba side the most successful Nigerian club.
However, Anyansi-Agwu is bothered that people are still bent on destroying the legacy he has built at the club.
