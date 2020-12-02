Nation
North’s Stakeholders Demand Urgent Sack Of Service Chiefs
Worried by the rising security challenges in the North, particularly the recent killings of rice farmers in Borno State, the Arewa Stakeholders Consultative Circle (ASCC), has risen from an emergency meeting in Kaduna, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the service chiefs.
The Northern stakeholders said, the current security challenges in the country and the North in particular, was not only an indication that, the security operatives have been overwhelmed, but that, the service chiefs have exhausted all strategies within their capacity to stop the avoidable killings.
In their communiqué signed by 12 leaders of groups representing several Northern states, the Arewa stakeholders stated categorically that, the entire security architecture must be overhauled, if the war against insurgency and criminalities must be won.
The communiqué was signed by; Nastura Ashir Sahriff, Kano; Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, Kaduna; Gambo Ibrahim Gugungu, Kaduna; Jibril Tafida, Kaduna; Engr. Bello Bichi, Kano; Murtala Muhammad, Kaduna; Mansir Guruza; Arc. Mathias Joseph, Plateau; Engr ibrahim Ndagi, Niger; Raphael Torkula, Benue; Aminu Saleh, Bauchi; and Yerima Shettima, Kaduna.
According to the communiqué, “Rising from an emergency meeting of this group in Kaduna, held on the 1st of December, 2020, to review the state of security in the north following the gruesome murdered of 43 according to the Nigerian Government figured and more than 90 persons by the United Nations sources innocent rice farmers at Zabarmari of Jere Local Government of Borno State.
“Consequently, we wish to declare as follows: We commiserate with people and government of Borno State, particularly the families of the farmers who lose their lives while working hard to legitimately earn a living despite the odds against them. Our heart and prayers are with them in this trial moment.
“We say emphatically that enough is enough of these senseless killings of innocent and unarmed civilians in Borno State and across the Northern part of Nigeria.
“The escalation of these killings almost on a daily basis in our view was a testimony that our troops stationed across the trouble areas are overwhelmed and the strategies currently in operation are not adequate.
“We categorically join millions of voices to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to without further delay, relieve the nation’s service chiefs of their posts as they have exhausted all strategies within their capacity to stop the avoidable killings.
“The security challenges have made million homeless in their own country, as the security chiefs have failed to save Nigerians. These tragically-embarrassing experiences have continued to make us a laughingstock in the comity of nations with dire consequences to our image abroad.
“We emphasize the urgent need not just of operational strategy of our troops in Borno State but a total overhauling of the nation security architecture as we advocates for robust intelligence gathering as component of war against insecurity.
“We are convinced that for our troops to succeed in their assignment to bring back laws and order in areas currently face with challenges of insecurity active collaboration with communities is key as we equally, recognize the importance of inter agencies collaboration.
“A words they said is enough for the wise,” the communiqué read.
Interior Ministry Partners JAMB On Staff Recruitment
The Ministry of Interior is partnering with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the recruitment of personnel for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
JAMB will assist the ministry to conduct Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted applicants.
The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mà Mohammed Manga, stated in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the aim was to ensure transparency, equity and justice in the recruitment exercise.
Manga explained that the partnership was aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the two organisations a level playing ground.
“This is also in line with the present admin-istration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government businesses,’’ he said.
He noted that the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, recently assured Nigerians that the ministry would ensure transparency in the recruitment exercise.
“To this end, the ministry has concluded arrangements with the JAMB to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the NIS on Dec. 7.
“That of the NSCDC is expected to hold on Dec. 8 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he said.
According to Manga, the ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates to access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6 p.m. on December 1 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.
FG Tasks Nigerians On Projects Sited In Communties
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), has warned Nigerians against destroying the projects sited in their communities by the Federal Government.
Mr Jibril Saidu of the Special Project Unit (SPU), FMWH, gave the warning on Tuesday while on a sensitisation tour of the projects executed by the Federal Government under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2018/2019 in Oyo State.
That some of the projects inspected included a skill acquisition centre, a motorised solar-powered borehole and six blocks of classrooms at Ladigbolu Grammar School in Oyo town.
The skill acquisition centre was fully equipped with sewing machines, hair dressing machines, barbing materials, computers and welding machines, among others.
Others were the 300 KVA transformer at Araromi, solar-powered light at Fiditi, road construction and installation of a 25-point solar-powered light at Apete Market and Garage in Ibadan.
Saidu said that the projects belonged to the people of the communities where they were sited, adding that it might not be easy for the Federal Government to back to them if they were allowed to be stolen or vandalised.
According to him, it is the duty of the various communities to protect and maintain the projects built from the tax payers’ money.
“We are here to see the impact of what the Federal Government has done. We must also let you know that these projects were constructed for your use. So they are your property and you must protect them from being stolen or vandalised.
He also said that the projects were for the betterment of the masses, adding that they were not politically- motivated and as such, no political group or leader should claim ownership.
In his remarks, the Principal of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Mr Akindele Samuel, commended the Federal Government for the gesture, saying that the projects had been of immense benefit to the students and the people of Oyo town since their completion in 2019.
He, however, said that only the skill acquisition centre had not been put into use due to lack of generator and the instructors to help students handle the machines there.
“We have since been enjoying the projects, especially the borehole, which is serving the school from time to time.
“Before now, we used to experience serious water scarcity but now, the Federal Government has solved that problem for us. So we are very grateful the government.
“We just want to solicit for the deployment of instructors who will be teaching our students on how to handle the various machines installed at the skill acquisition centre,” Samuel said.
Also speaking, one of the drivers at Apete Garage, Mr Bright Adjei-Boachie, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the garage and market.
He, however, seized the opportunity to solicit for the dualisation of the main road that passed through the area.
Also speaking, Mrs Juliet Francis, a resident of Fiditi, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the community.
NDE Empowers 440 Women With N10,000 Each In Kano
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kano State has empowered 440 women with N10,000 each from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.
The NDE Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, who disclosed this at the event on Tuesday in Kano, said the gesture was facilitated by Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) woman leader, Northwest Zone.
Iliyasu said the empowerment programme was to reduce the hardship faced by women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the beneficiaries were expected to use the fund to establish or boost their businesses and carter for their families.
“This is the purpose, hence, I am appealing to you to make proper use of the gesture, so that you can also benefit again when another opportunity comes.
“We have done such empowerment in the past where many youths and women benefited. I want to assure you that soon we will commence another programme,” he said.
He said over N50 million was spent in 2020 to empower youths and women across the state.
The coordinator said soon the agency would engage another set of 22,000 women in another Federal Government empowerment programme.
In her remarks, the Northwest APC woman leader, Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, said the empowerment was an effort to remove the women from poverty occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.
She called on the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity given to them to compliment President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s efforts in reducing poverty.
According to her, if you did not use the fund for the purpose you were given, the president’s efforts in reducing poverty may not be achieved.” She said.
Some of the beneficiaries who commended the NDE for the support given to them, assured the APC leader of judicious use of the money.
