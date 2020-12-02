Information Technology
NCC Boss, Others To Bag ZIK Prize
The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, is billed to be honoured with the prestigious Zik Prize in the Professional Leadership Category in Lagos.
The award, scheduled for December 6, would be presented to Danbatta by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The PPRAC had, during a virtual conference, named Danbatta and the Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Kennedy Uzoka, as joint winners in the category.
The Director of Public Affair, NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja quoted the Chairman of PPRAC, Prof. Jubril Aminu, as saying that “Danbatta, Uzoka and other prominent personalities who emerged in different categories of the Zik Awards, were carefully selected, through a rigorous and meticulous process for their notable contributions to national development.”
This year’s event, which also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Zik Prize series, would be chaired by Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, would function as the royal father of the day.
He said that the organisers cited Danbatta as “a square peg in a square hole”, who through dint of hard work as NCC boss, was acknowledged to have leveraged telecommunications to lead the charge for Nigeria’s industrial revolution and knowledge-based economy.
“Telecommunications’ contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 70 per cent from 2015 to 2020, whilst broadband penetration has increased significantly to over 45 per cent.
“Danbatta’s leadership has enhanced transparency and innovation in the sector, such that recently, NCC was acknowledged by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as one of Africa’s foremost regulators”, the PPRAC said.
“The NCC boss has transformed the commission into a regulator of global acclaim. The establishment and implementation of the NCC’s auspicious strategic 8-Point Agenda, under Danbatta, has given direction to activities of the Commission”, Adinde quoted the PPRAC as saying.
According to Adinde, the organisers also acknowledged that Danbatta had, through far-reaching innovations, such as Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) registration and 112 Emergency Number, helped in efforts waged against insecurity in the country.
They also noted that the “sector’s improved contribution to GDP as well as improvements in Quality of Service (QoS) delivery, broadband infrastructural development, broadband penetration, effective spectrum utilisation, consumer empowerment, technology innovation, had been phenomenal under Danbatta’s leadership”
Earlier, in his nomination letter, jointly signed by Aminu and Utomi, the NCC boss was described as “an outstanding public servant, whose initiatives and reforms had contributed to ICT.
The Zik Prize Center was set up in 1994 in honour of the first President of Nigeria, late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, to encourage and nurture quality leadership in Africa and in the diaspora.
Other winners in this year’s edition of the prize, include the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawal and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustafa, who won in the political leadership and public service categories, respectively.
Three governors, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo, also bagged the award for good governance.
Samsung May Discontinue Galaxy Note Smartphones, 2021
Samsung Electronics Company Limited may discontinue its premium Galaxy Note phone next year, sources in the electronic industry have said.
This move would reflect the sharp drop in demand for high-end smartphones due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Galaxy Note, known for its large screen and a stylus for note-taking, is one of two Samsung premium phone series – the other being the more compact Galaxy S which draws in consumers with its state-of-the-art parts.
At present, the South Korean tech giant does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021, three sources said, declining to be identified as the plans were not public.
Instead, the Galaxy S series’ top model, the S21, will have a stylus and the next version of Samsung’s foldable phone will be compatible with a stylus, which will be sold separately, one of the sources said.
A second source said company development efforts that normally would have been directed to the Note would now be channelled into its foldable phone range.
An analyst at research firm Counterpoint, Tom Kang, said sales of Samsung’s Note series are expected to fall by a fifth to eight million this year while sales of the S series are likely to drop by five million to less than 30 million.
“Premium demand has decreased this year and many people are not looking for new products,” he said.
The Galaxy Note 20 was launched in the U.S. this year with a $999 price tag, on par with the Galaxy S20 while the iPhone 12 starts at $799.
Samsung first launched the Note in 2011; breaking new ground in the market for larger screen models and helping it overtake Apple Inc to become the world’s largest smartphone maker for the first time that year.
Security Operatives Want Deployment Of ICT To Tackle Crimes
A top ranking officer in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called for full admission of Information and Communication (ICT) tools into the security system due to its effectiveness.
The officer who pleaded anonymity said that ICT tool has brought a huge relief to the security system in the country.
He said it was high time ICT gained full attention in the security scheme of all security operatives in the country.
Citing the use of Cable Circuit Television (CCTV) as a case study, he said that the device had unravelled many difficult security threats.
“The case of Gracious David-West wouldn’t have been easy without the use of ICT tool; so, that is why it is important to adopt it as part of the security scheme of Nigeria”, he said.
He advised that the benefits of ICT should be emphasized by top military officials to enable them tackle crimes easily.
According to him, upon full awareness of ICT tool in the security architecture of the country, crime would be on the decline.
Speaking in the same vein, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Rivers State chapter, Hon Kennedy Davies, said before the country could boast of having a strong security system, its digital security tools must be standard and of World class level.
He said that even as a private security operator, almost 90 per cent of officers and men in his company had undergone ICT training in preparation to adopt ICT tool in its operations.
He, however, identified importation of digital security tools as a serious challenge, saying before such importations could be made, the Ministry of Interior must be notified to disabuse the minds of some private security operators from venturing into the scheme.
He advised individuals and corporate organisations to always patronise licensed private security operators to avoid falling into the hands of quacks.

Don Tasks FG On Cyber Security
As Internet related crimes continue to increase in the country, a university lecturer, Dr Dan Eluke, has urged the Federal Government to intensify action and stem the menace.
Eluke made the call yesterday in an exclusive chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
He said that the call became imperative after a critical observation of what the Internet fraudsters were doing to unsuspecting members of the public.
According to him, there is no better way to kill a man than to hack his bank account or cell phone line, saying its effects are worse than the trauma of the defunct SARS.
Eluke who is a lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,
narrated how an Internet fraudster used the line of his victim to apply for a loan from the bank, which he said, was the height of the crime.
The university don said that the Federal Government had the potentials to check Internet fraud, but expressed regrets that the government could wait that long before taking action against it.
He suggested capital punishment for Internet offenders, saying such measures would bring an abrupt end to the menace.
The Tide reports that in recent times, Internet fraud, otherwise known as Yahoo Yahoo, has become the quickest way to get rich among young people, especially the male folks.
Investigation has shown that network providers now make more money from line retrieval as subscribers are always at various service centers to retrieve their lines which were affected by one Internet fraud or the other.

