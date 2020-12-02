Nation
NAWE Pledges Support for Govt Policies On Women
The National Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE), yesterday pledged to support all policies and programmes of the Federal Government and State Governments toward uplifting the lots of women in the country.
Vera Ndanusa, the National President-elect of the union, made the pledge while speaking with newsmen in Mangu, Plateau.
Ndanusa, who expressed optimism over the association’s ability to overcome its challenges, said the union was looking forward to doing a lot of things in partnership with governments at all levels for the good of the Nigerian woman.
“The Nigerian woman is known for her doggedness and enterprise, therefore, we, as entrepreneurs, will do all we can to our fellow women out there to be technocrats of the new emerging Nigerian economy.
“This is why this association is out and very ready to partner with the government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to see that all policies and programmes of the government are impactful.
“We are very mindful of the numerous women empowerment programmes initiated by the present administration and we want to ensure that no woman is left untouched by the benefits.
“The good news is that women across the country, who are captains of industries and entrepreneurs are doing well in fine tuning the economy of Nigeria, “ Ndanusa said.
She urged all women to take any challenge to improve their lives and those of their family members.
On ways to strengthen activities of the Association, the president-elect said that the union had planned to organise elections in all the 36 states including FCT, to elect officials that would run its chapters for effective running of the association.
Ndanusa said she was recently elected alongside other new officials of the association.
She commended the outgoing EXCO led by Chief Ada Ozongwu for successfully conducting a free and fair election.
She said that she was confident that her team would deliver and make the members proud.
The president-elect gave the names of the other new officials of the Association as Mrs Mfon Udoimeh,
Deputy President-elect, North Central Zone, Mrs Saratu Mera, Deputy President-elect,North West Zone and Mrs Nnenna Okwu
Deputy President elect, South-East Zone.
Others include; Mrs Taiye Agbontaen Deputy President-elect,
South South Zone, Mrs Margarita Oluwole, Deputy President elect, South West Zone.
Nation
Interior Ministry Partners JAMB On Staff Recruitment
The Ministry of Interior is partnering with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the recruitment of personnel for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
JAMB will assist the ministry to conduct Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted applicants.
The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mà Mohammed Manga, stated in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the aim was to ensure transparency, equity and justice in the recruitment exercise.
Manga explained that the partnership was aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the two organisations a level playing ground.
“This is also in line with the present admin-istration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government businesses,’’ he said.
He noted that the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, recently assured Nigerians that the ministry would ensure transparency in the recruitment exercise.
“To this end, the ministry has concluded arrangements with the JAMB to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the NIS on Dec. 7.
“That of the NSCDC is expected to hold on Dec. 8 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he said.
According to Manga, the ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates to access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6 p.m. on December 1 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.
Nation
FG Tasks Nigerians On Projects Sited In Communties
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), has warned Nigerians against destroying the projects sited in their communities by the Federal Government.
Mr Jibril Saidu of the Special Project Unit (SPU), FMWH, gave the warning on Tuesday while on a sensitisation tour of the projects executed by the Federal Government under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2018/2019 in Oyo State.
That some of the projects inspected included a skill acquisition centre, a motorised solar-powered borehole and six blocks of classrooms at Ladigbolu Grammar School in Oyo town.
The skill acquisition centre was fully equipped with sewing machines, hair dressing machines, barbing materials, computers and welding machines, among others.
Others were the 300 KVA transformer at Araromi, solar-powered light at Fiditi, road construction and installation of a 25-point solar-powered light at Apete Market and Garage in Ibadan.
Saidu said that the projects belonged to the people of the communities where they were sited, adding that it might not be easy for the Federal Government to back to them if they were allowed to be stolen or vandalised.
According to him, it is the duty of the various communities to protect and maintain the projects built from the tax payers’ money.
“We are here to see the impact of what the Federal Government has done. We must also let you know that these projects were constructed for your use. So they are your property and you must protect them from being stolen or vandalised.
He also said that the projects were for the betterment of the masses, adding that they were not politically- motivated and as such, no political group or leader should claim ownership.
In his remarks, the Principal of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Mr Akindele Samuel, commended the Federal Government for the gesture, saying that the projects had been of immense benefit to the students and the people of Oyo town since their completion in 2019.
He, however, said that only the skill acquisition centre had not been put into use due to lack of generator and the instructors to help students handle the machines there.
“We have since been enjoying the projects, especially the borehole, which is serving the school from time to time.
“Before now, we used to experience serious water scarcity but now, the Federal Government has solved that problem for us. So we are very grateful the government.
“We just want to solicit for the deployment of instructors who will be teaching our students on how to handle the various machines installed at the skill acquisition centre,” Samuel said.
Also speaking, one of the drivers at Apete Garage, Mr Bright Adjei-Boachie, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the garage and market.
He, however, seized the opportunity to solicit for the dualisation of the main road that passed through the area.
Also speaking, Mrs Juliet Francis, a resident of Fiditi, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the community.
Nation
NDE Empowers 440 Women With N10,000 Each In Kano
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kano State has empowered 440 women with N10,000 each from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.
The NDE Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, who disclosed this at the event on Tuesday in Kano, said the gesture was facilitated by Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) woman leader, Northwest Zone.
Iliyasu said the empowerment programme was to reduce the hardship faced by women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the beneficiaries were expected to use the fund to establish or boost their businesses and carter for their families.
“This is the purpose, hence, I am appealing to you to make proper use of the gesture, so that you can also benefit again when another opportunity comes.
“We have done such empowerment in the past where many youths and women benefited. I want to assure you that soon we will commence another programme,” he said.
He said over N50 million was spent in 2020 to empower youths and women across the state.
The coordinator said soon the agency would engage another set of 22,000 women in another Federal Government empowerment programme.
In her remarks, the Northwest APC woman leader, Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, said the empowerment was an effort to remove the women from poverty occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.
She called on the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity given to them to compliment President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s efforts in reducing poverty.
According to her, if you did not use the fund for the purpose you were given, the president’s efforts in reducing poverty may not be achieved.” She said.
Some of the beneficiaries who commended the NDE for the support given to them, assured the APC leader of judicious use of the money.
