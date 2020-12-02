Health
FG Appoints National Task Team On COVID-19 Vaccine
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has appointed a National Task Team on COVID-19 vaccine, tasked with the responsibility to acquire and deploy vaccines in the country.
The information is in a statement signed by the Director of Hospital Services in the ministry Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, yesterday in Abuja.
She noted that minister of health is the Chairman of the Task Team, while the minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, will serve as Alternate Chairman.
The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency will serve as Secretary and the permanent secretary in the ministry will serve as a member.
The ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Science and Technology will also serve as members.
Director Generals of Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control will be members.
Also, development partners such as World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be members, among others.
The minister said that COVID-19 was real and enjoined the public to observe all protocols as prescribed by government
Ehanire had earlier at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, spoken on the need for a task force on vaccine to come on board.
He said, “now that vaccines are known to be close at hand, the ministry is taking measures toward vaccine security, for which an 18-man National COVID-19 Vaccine Task Team with seven Terms of Reference (ToR) will be inaugurated.
“The ToR will include generating strategies for acquisition, deployment and options for licenced production by Biovaccine Nigeria Ltd.
“Our options with WHO/GAVI led Covax facility remains our first line of engagement,” he added.
Health
‘WAD’s Theme Confirms Wike’s Commitment To Healthcare Dev’
Rivers State Commissioner for Health,Prof Princewill Chike, has stated that the theme of the 2020 World AIDS Day (WAD) is in line with the commitment of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in terms of improving healthcare delivery in the State.
Noting the theme, “Global Solidarity, Resilient Services”, by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Commissioner said, “this year’s theme actually underscores the commitment of this administration to improving the health service delivery to be resilient and sustainable through global partnerships and collaborations”.
Consequently, he said, as the State marks the 2020 WAD, “it is partinent to underscore the huge effort by government to strengthen healthcare delivery frameworks for better services delivery”.
The Governor, the Commissioner continued, “is committed to the NEW Vision of repositioning of the Primary Health Care centres, upgrading of the secondary health care facilities, and standardising care in the State-owned Teaching Hospital to meet international best practices.
“The establishment of the State-owned medical school at the Rivers State University, and the Mother and Child Hospital are age-long promises fulfilled for resilient and sustainable delivery of health care services to the people of Rivers State”, he said.
Prof Chike used the opportunity to enumerate some significant progress made by the State Government in confronting HIV/AIDS in recent times.
According to him, this include “significant improvement in linkage and retention as a result of user-free waiver for Persons Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWH) receiving services in the State”, adding that the State has also approved payment for Ante-Natal Care (ANC) for Positive Pregnant Women (PPW).
“As part of on-going programmes and highlights for the WAD commemoration, the State AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Control Programme, in conjunction with supporting partners, have already embarked on massive case-finding and linkage to care of identified positives in all Local Government Areas in an effort to pursue epidemic control”, he said.
The State Health boss stated further that “multi-month dispensing of drugs was adopted, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19 to ensure increased access to treatment.
“These are clear indications of our commitment to improving access to health services for HIV and ultimately improving patient outcome. Patients are living happier lives, receiving quality care without stigma in convenience and ambience of confidentiality”, he said.
While urging everyone to be advocates of HIV preventive behaviours in wherever they find themselves, the Commissioner concluded that “achieving an HIV-free generation is a task this administration is proud to pursue”.
The WAD is commemorated globally on December 1 annually.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Foods To Check Ulcer Symptoms
Acid reflux is one of the symptoms of Ulcer. Ulcer can be gastric, duodenal, but whatever one that afflicts you, know that it is largely caused by the food you eat.
The list of foods that are found to be useful for alleviating acid reflux symptoms below might be of interest to you.
Acid reflux disease (gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD) is such that acidic contents from the stomach flow up into the esophagus, cause discomfort (cannot tolerate it), inflammation, and even scarring.
Acid reflux symptoms experienced include a burning pain in your chest (heartburn), an irritation in your throat and / or acid taste in your mouth, a chronic cough, bad breath, belching, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, as well as laryngitis.
In coping with acid reflux symptoms many people may resort to antacids. However, antacids can create problems of their own — they interfere with digestion and the absorption of nutrients from your food, and hence should not be taken on the long term basis.
On the contrary, natural remedies can be very effective when it comes to treating acid reflux. And one form of natural remedy for acid reflux is food therapy — dealing with acid reflux naturally by incorporating more foods that help relief the condition in your diet.
In natural health and healing, we believe in holistic health and healing, as we realise that different parts of the human body are highly interlinked, often beyond man’s understanding. We also believe that the body has the ability to heal itself of any disease, even supposedly incurable diseases.
In order to do so, the body needs the support of some basic dietary and lifestyle good health habits, such as a full body detox and a proper understanding and application of nutrition. No matter how remote or unrelated a health condition may seem, these fundamental health steps will greatly magnify the effects and benefits of any of our health-promoting efforts, including the use of specific natural health remedies.
Health
Tackling Urinary Problems, Naturally
Infections in the urinary tract is a common ailment among both male and female. In women it may come in the form of difficulty holding urine and in the men, it may be in the form of difficulty passing urine. So no matter the form it comes, one needs to be alert and take necessary steps to treat it.
One common urinary problem in women is called ‘Cystititis,’ which is simply inflammation of the bladder. cystititis, is more common in women than in men, because women have a shorter urethra and so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to infect the bladder.
Symptoms of Cystitis include urgent, frequent desire to urinate, leaking urine involuntarily, burning or pain on urination and blood in the urine.
In men, urinary infections stem from sexual infections such as gonorrhea, syphilis, prostate and others.
When once the bladder gets problem discharging, it begins to affect the kidney and other organs that are responsible for producing wastes in the body.
Some of the ailments that can lead to urinary problems include, diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much passing of urine can lead to fatigue, weakness and dizziness.
Obesity has also been touted to lead to urinary problems since the body is overwhelmed with wastes and fatty acids, which often leads to diabetes.
Nature has provided lots of remedies to tackle this malady. Apart from conventional medicine, there are many local verifiable cures to urinary problem discovered by local people.
One natural remedy to urinary problem is corn silk.
Corn silk has potassium which acts as a diuretic by reducing fluid retention and it has been used safely for centuries to aid healing.
The best way to use corn silk is to make tea with it. A handful of corn silk is added to boiling water and allowed to infuse for 10 minutes before drinking.
Herbalists also believe plantain and thyme combined together can help urine. Also useful is cranberry juice, the juice of cranberries contain compounds that may help to prevent urinary tract infections.
Since parsley leaves are diuretic to make the body pass most urine, a blend of parsley and garlic cloves can help check infection. Garlics are natural antibiotics, so if combined with the leaves they can help clear the tract by making urine flow naturally.
However, pregnant women are advised to avoid parsley due to its effect on the womb.
