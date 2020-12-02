EndSARS Protests: Panel Strikes Out Three Petitions

The family of late taxi driver, Mr Mark Chinatu Bright who was killed at Rumuokoro Junction in February 2018 has demanded the payment of the sum of one hundred million naira compensation from the police for his death

The family also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the police officer who allegedly killed their kinsman in order to bring justice to the matter ,adding that absolute justice is their demand.

A representative of the family ,Mr Mark Akachi made the demand on behalf of the deceased family when he appeared to give evidence before the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry investigating the alleged acts of violence, torture and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers and men of the Nigerian Police in the state holding at the Obi Wali Conference Centre in Port Harcourt,last Monday.

Mr Akachi who is also one of the younger brothers to the deceased told the panel that the death of his elder brother had brought untold hardship and sufferings to the family, and noted that the one hundred million naira compensation sum would go a long way to take care of the needs of the deceased surviving daughter as well as his aged mother. According to him, the deceased was the bread winner of the family, and added that since his unfortunate demise the family has been passing through many difficulties.

“My brother brought me from village to Port Harcourt and now life is no longer the same.The money will cushion the effects of his death in the family, take care of his wife, daughter and aged mother and other family needs”

Mr Mark Akachi told the commission that his elder brother was shot dead by a police officer at Rumuokoro junction in August ,2018,adding that his late brother committed no offence for his killing.

He disclosed that the then Commissioner of Police, CP Zarki Ahmed led other management of the state police command on a condolence visit to the family over the extra judicial killing of his elder brother,adding the CP during the visit promised that justice will be done on the matter and ensure that the officer would be arrested to face justice.

He informed the panel that the CP ordered for autopsy and X-ray test to be conducted on the deceased, adding that a copy of the two reports were not released to the family

“Since then,we did not hear from the police again,the alleged police officer has not been prosecuted till date..the police later released the vehicle for us without a battery. We sold the vehicle and planned for his burial. The family wants justice and the culprit should be made to face justice,”he stated

Ruling on the matter,the Presiding Chairman of the panel, Justice Chukwunonye Uriri, adjourned the matter to Wednesday for defence and continuation to enable the police bring their witnesses.