Buhari’s Govt Worst Ever, Cleric Alerts

A Nigerian televangelist, Apostle Johnson Suleman, yesterday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the “worst government ever” in the country.

The senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International added that the Buhari administration has failed on the highly publicized ‘security’ agenda with which they gained access to the heart of Nigerians.

Suleman said, “4-point of agenda of this government was ‘anti-corruption, security, economy, and employment’. Right now, insecurity at its peak, the economy in shambles, corruption is monumental, unemployment maximal…Worst government ever… May God never let us see this kind again.”

Suleman’s statement came after continuous reports of killings and kidnapping across the country in recent times.

It would be recalled that villagers in Borno State, last Sunday, buried 43 farmers killed in an attack by Boko Haram terrorists while security forces searched for dozens still missing.

In November, 2020, Nigeria also officially slid into its worst economic recession in over three decades.

Reports of Q2 2020 economic performance published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), one in every two Nigerians in the country’s labour force is either unemployed or underemployed.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate climbed to 27.1 per cent (up from 23.1 per cent in Q3 2018, when the unemployment report was last published), the country’s underemployment rate—which reflects those working less than 40 hours a week, or in jobs that underutilize a person’s skills, time, or education—has increased to 28.6 per cent.

With a labour force of 80.2 million, that means about 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed, a figure that exceeds the population of 35 of Africa’s 54 countries.

Among young Nigerians aged between 25 and 34, the largest bloc of the labour force, the unemployment rate currently stands even higher, at 30.7 per cent.

The unemployment rate has more than tripled since Buhari first took office in May, 2015.