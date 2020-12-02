Nation
Buhari’s Govt Worst Ever, Cleric Alerts
A Nigerian televangelist, Apostle Johnson Suleman, yesterday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the “worst government ever” in the country.
The senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International added that the Buhari administration has failed on the highly publicized ‘security’ agenda with which they gained access to the heart of Nigerians.
Suleman said, “4-point of agenda of this government was ‘anti-corruption, security, economy, and employment’. Right now, insecurity at its peak, the economy in shambles, corruption is monumental, unemployment maximal…Worst government ever… May God never let us see this kind again.”
Suleman’s statement came after continuous reports of killings and kidnapping across the country in recent times.
It would be recalled that villagers in Borno State, last Sunday, buried 43 farmers killed in an attack by Boko Haram terrorists while security forces searched for dozens still missing.
In November, 2020, Nigeria also officially slid into its worst economic recession in over three decades.
Reports of Q2 2020 economic performance published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), one in every two Nigerians in the country’s labour force is either unemployed or underemployed.
Nigeria’s unemployment rate climbed to 27.1 per cent (up from 23.1 per cent in Q3 2018, when the unemployment report was last published), the country’s underemployment rate—which reflects those working less than 40 hours a week, or in jobs that underutilize a person’s skills, time, or education—has increased to 28.6 per cent.
With a labour force of 80.2 million, that means about 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed, a figure that exceeds the population of 35 of Africa’s 54 countries.
Among young Nigerians aged between 25 and 34, the largest bloc of the labour force, the unemployment rate currently stands even higher, at 30.7 per cent.
The unemployment rate has more than tripled since Buhari first took office in May, 2015.
Nation
Interior Ministry Partners JAMB On Staff Recruitment
The Ministry of Interior is partnering with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the recruitment of personnel for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
JAMB will assist the ministry to conduct Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted applicants.
The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mà Mohammed Manga, stated in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the aim was to ensure transparency, equity and justice in the recruitment exercise.
Manga explained that the partnership was aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the two organisations a level playing ground.
“This is also in line with the present admin-istration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government businesses,’’ he said.
He noted that the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, recently assured Nigerians that the ministry would ensure transparency in the recruitment exercise.
“To this end, the ministry has concluded arrangements with the JAMB to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the NIS on Dec. 7.
“That of the NSCDC is expected to hold on Dec. 8 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he said.
According to Manga, the ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates to access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6 p.m. on December 1 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.
Nation
FG Tasks Nigerians On Projects Sited In Communties
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), has warned Nigerians against destroying the projects sited in their communities by the Federal Government.
Mr Jibril Saidu of the Special Project Unit (SPU), FMWH, gave the warning on Tuesday while on a sensitisation tour of the projects executed by the Federal Government under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2018/2019 in Oyo State.
That some of the projects inspected included a skill acquisition centre, a motorised solar-powered borehole and six blocks of classrooms at Ladigbolu Grammar School in Oyo town.
The skill acquisition centre was fully equipped with sewing machines, hair dressing machines, barbing materials, computers and welding machines, among others.
Others were the 300 KVA transformer at Araromi, solar-powered light at Fiditi, road construction and installation of a 25-point solar-powered light at Apete Market and Garage in Ibadan.
Saidu said that the projects belonged to the people of the communities where they were sited, adding that it might not be easy for the Federal Government to back to them if they were allowed to be stolen or vandalised.
According to him, it is the duty of the various communities to protect and maintain the projects built from the tax payers’ money.
“We are here to see the impact of what the Federal Government has done. We must also let you know that these projects were constructed for your use. So they are your property and you must protect them from being stolen or vandalised.
He also said that the projects were for the betterment of the masses, adding that they were not politically- motivated and as such, no political group or leader should claim ownership.
In his remarks, the Principal of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Mr Akindele Samuel, commended the Federal Government for the gesture, saying that the projects had been of immense benefit to the students and the people of Oyo town since their completion in 2019.
He, however, said that only the skill acquisition centre had not been put into use due to lack of generator and the instructors to help students handle the machines there.
“We have since been enjoying the projects, especially the borehole, which is serving the school from time to time.
“Before now, we used to experience serious water scarcity but now, the Federal Government has solved that problem for us. So we are very grateful the government.
“We just want to solicit for the deployment of instructors who will be teaching our students on how to handle the various machines installed at the skill acquisition centre,” Samuel said.
Also speaking, one of the drivers at Apete Garage, Mr Bright Adjei-Boachie, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the garage and market.
He, however, seized the opportunity to solicit for the dualisation of the main road that passed through the area.
Also speaking, Mrs Juliet Francis, a resident of Fiditi, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the community.
Nation
NDE Empowers 440 Women With N10,000 Each In Kano
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kano State has empowered 440 women with N10,000 each from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.
The NDE Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, who disclosed this at the event on Tuesday in Kano, said the gesture was facilitated by Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) woman leader, Northwest Zone.
Iliyasu said the empowerment programme was to reduce the hardship faced by women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the beneficiaries were expected to use the fund to establish or boost their businesses and carter for their families.
“This is the purpose, hence, I am appealing to you to make proper use of the gesture, so that you can also benefit again when another opportunity comes.
“We have done such empowerment in the past where many youths and women benefited. I want to assure you that soon we will commence another programme,” he said.
He said over N50 million was spent in 2020 to empower youths and women across the state.
The coordinator said soon the agency would engage another set of 22,000 women in another Federal Government empowerment programme.
In her remarks, the Northwest APC woman leader, Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, said the empowerment was an effort to remove the women from poverty occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.
She called on the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity given to them to compliment President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s efforts in reducing poverty.
According to her, if you did not use the fund for the purpose you were given, the president’s efforts in reducing poverty may not be achieved.” She said.
Some of the beneficiaries who commended the NDE for the support given to them, assured the APC leader of judicious use of the money.
Trending
- Politics2 days ago
Ekiti PDP Blasts Fayemi Over Insecurity
- Editorial2 days ago
As World Marks AIDS Day…
- Politics2 days ago
Borno: PDP Blames Buhari For Massacre
- Politics2 days ago
‘Legislators Should Enlighten Nigerians On Legislative Duties
- Opinion2 days ago
Media And #EndSARS Saga
- Sports2 days ago
‘Sports Ministry Needs N81m To Clear Weed At National Stadium’
- Column2 days ago
A Plea To President Trump
- Politics2 days ago
Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari