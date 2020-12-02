Nation
Buhari Orders Release Of Mass Transit Buses
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, directed the release of mass transit buses to ease the transportation challenges Nigerians are facing.
The president also thanked Nigerians for what he called their patience as the nation continues to witness economic and other challenges.
He also thanked members of the organised labour for their “maturity and patriotism.”
According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President spoke at the virtual unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme and National Auto-gas Roll-out Initiative at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The statement was titled, “Economy: President Buhari appreciates Nigerians for patience, urges more use of gas as alternative to petrol.”
Adesina quoted the President as saying “Let me now express my deep appreciation to Nigerians for their patience, and organised labour for its maturity and patriotism as we collectively navigate these global economic and other challenges.’’
Buhari urged Nigerians to embrace the use of gas as an alternative to fuel.
He noted that the natural gas resources, which Nigeria is endowed with, have hitherto been used sub-optimally as a result of a dearth of gas processing facilities and infrastructural connectivity for effective and optimal domestic utilisation.
The President said with a proven reserve of about 203 Trillion Cubic Feet and the additional upside of 600 TCF ranking Nigeria as the 9th in the world currently, there was the need for domestic gas expansion and utilisation.
He also said the deregulation of the downstream sector had exposed many to price volatilities in the global market.
Buhari then said attention should be shifted to more affordable alternative for energy, especially with Nigeria’s heavy reserve.
He added, “Therefore, the roll-out of the National Gas Expansion Programme, Auto-gas initiative is coming at the right time, especially in light of global crude oil market fluctuations coupled with the full deregulation of the local PMS market.
“These developments have made it imperative to focus on gas as an alternative fuel to move Nigeria from the conventional dependence on white products for autos and prime-movers of industrial applications, to cleaner, more available, accessible and affordable energy source.
“The outcome will not only cushion the effect of the downstream deregulation that this government has to painfully implement, but also create new markets and enormous job opportunities for our people.’’
The President said the auto-gas initiative would lead to increased domestic gas utilisation and enrich the trajectory of national economic growth and development.
“I, therefore, encourage everyone to embrace gas in form of LPG, CNG and LNG as an alternative fuel for autos and other prime-movers.’
“The Minister of State Petroleum Resources is hereby directed to commence the process of hand over of mass transit buses to organised labour as part of our government’s pledge to continue providing support that will ease the transportation challenges Nigerians are facing at this time,” the President added.
Interior Ministry Partners JAMB On Staff Recruitment
The Ministry of Interior is partnering with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the recruitment of personnel for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
JAMB will assist the ministry to conduct Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted applicants.
The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mà Mohammed Manga, stated in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the aim was to ensure transparency, equity and justice in the recruitment exercise.
Manga explained that the partnership was aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the two organisations a level playing ground.
“This is also in line with the present admin-istration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government businesses,’’ he said.
He noted that the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, recently assured Nigerians that the ministry would ensure transparency in the recruitment exercise.
“To this end, the ministry has concluded arrangements with the JAMB to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the NIS on Dec. 7.
“That of the NSCDC is expected to hold on Dec. 8 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he said.
According to Manga, the ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates to access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6 p.m. on December 1 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.
FG Tasks Nigerians On Projects Sited In Communties
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), has warned Nigerians against destroying the projects sited in their communities by the Federal Government.
Mr Jibril Saidu of the Special Project Unit (SPU), FMWH, gave the warning on Tuesday while on a sensitisation tour of the projects executed by the Federal Government under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2018/2019 in Oyo State.
That some of the projects inspected included a skill acquisition centre, a motorised solar-powered borehole and six blocks of classrooms at Ladigbolu Grammar School in Oyo town.
The skill acquisition centre was fully equipped with sewing machines, hair dressing machines, barbing materials, computers and welding machines, among others.
Others were the 300 KVA transformer at Araromi, solar-powered light at Fiditi, road construction and installation of a 25-point solar-powered light at Apete Market and Garage in Ibadan.
Saidu said that the projects belonged to the people of the communities where they were sited, adding that it might not be easy for the Federal Government to back to them if they were allowed to be stolen or vandalised.
According to him, it is the duty of the various communities to protect and maintain the projects built from the tax payers’ money.
“We are here to see the impact of what the Federal Government has done. We must also let you know that these projects were constructed for your use. So they are your property and you must protect them from being stolen or vandalised.
He also said that the projects were for the betterment of the masses, adding that they were not politically- motivated and as such, no political group or leader should claim ownership.
In his remarks, the Principal of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Mr Akindele Samuel, commended the Federal Government for the gesture, saying that the projects had been of immense benefit to the students and the people of Oyo town since their completion in 2019.
He, however, said that only the skill acquisition centre had not been put into use due to lack of generator and the instructors to help students handle the machines there.
“We have since been enjoying the projects, especially the borehole, which is serving the school from time to time.
“Before now, we used to experience serious water scarcity but now, the Federal Government has solved that problem for us. So we are very grateful the government.
“We just want to solicit for the deployment of instructors who will be teaching our students on how to handle the various machines installed at the skill acquisition centre,” Samuel said.
Also speaking, one of the drivers at Apete Garage, Mr Bright Adjei-Boachie, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the garage and market.
He, however, seized the opportunity to solicit for the dualisation of the main road that passed through the area.
Also speaking, Mrs Juliet Francis, a resident of Fiditi, commended the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the community.
NDE Empowers 440 Women With N10,000 Each In Kano
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kano State has empowered 440 women with N10,000 each from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.
The NDE Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, who disclosed this at the event on Tuesday in Kano, said the gesture was facilitated by Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) woman leader, Northwest Zone.
Iliyasu said the empowerment programme was to reduce the hardship faced by women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the beneficiaries were expected to use the fund to establish or boost their businesses and carter for their families.
“This is the purpose, hence, I am appealing to you to make proper use of the gesture, so that you can also benefit again when another opportunity comes.
“We have done such empowerment in the past where many youths and women benefited. I want to assure you that soon we will commence another programme,” he said.
He said over N50 million was spent in 2020 to empower youths and women across the state.
The coordinator said soon the agency would engage another set of 22,000 women in another Federal Government empowerment programme.
In her remarks, the Northwest APC woman leader, Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, said the empowerment was an effort to remove the women from poverty occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.
She called on the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity given to them to compliment President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s efforts in reducing poverty.
According to her, if you did not use the fund for the purpose you were given, the president’s efforts in reducing poverty may not be achieved.” She said.
Some of the beneficiaries who commended the NDE for the support given to them, assured the APC leader of judicious use of the money.
