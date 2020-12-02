Rivers
Banigo Hails RSG On HIV/AIDS Control
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says Rivers State is gradually achieving epidemic control of HIV/ AID.
Banigo stated this in a release from the Government House in Port Harcourt last Monday in commemoration of the year 2020 World AIDs Day celebration.
According to Banigo, Governor Wike who is the Epidemic Control Surge Champion for Rivers State had demonstrated great passion and commitment in the quest to mitigate the spread of the virus in the State, noting that he was the first Governor in the country to abolish user fees for People Living with HIV/AIDS.
Banigo further said “because of the Governor’s magnanimity our patients are doing very well and the issues of stigmatization of people living with HIV is reducing significantly”.
Dr. Banigo also said the strategy of community testing and identification of positive cases into the neighbouring treatment facilities which is described as Sexual Network Tracing (SNT), had yielded great dividends.
The Deputy Governor urged citizens to take responsibility to remain healthy, stressing that the State Government has the political will and commitment to ensure the Rivers People enjoy quality health care delivery that is comparable to the best in the world.
It would be recalled that the 1st of December each year has been set aside to celebrate World AID Day. The Theme for this year’s celebration is “Ending the HIV/ AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact”.
Rivers
…Felicitates With Akawor On Birthday
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has felicitated with the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor as he celebrated his Birthday yesterday.
In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday, Banigo described Ambassador Akawor as a humane and God fearing gentleman whose wealth of experience as an administrator and a diplomat would propel the PDP to greater heights in the State.
The Deputy Governor said Akawor’s tenure as Nigeria’s Envoy to South Korea between April 24th 2008 and 6th August 2015 witnessed a very robust bilateral relationship between Nigeria and South Korea, noting that as the Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority as well as the Director General of the Governor Wike’s Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Ambassador Akawor discharged his duties meritoriously.
Banigo wished him many happy returns and prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless, protect and keep him in good health.
Rivers
ICPC Traces $919,000 To Federal High Court Officials In PH
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has traced the sum of $919,202.07 (approximately N450million) to bank accounts belonging to officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The ICPC Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this, last Monday, in Abuja, said that the commission acted on a petition instituted against some officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt for alleged corrupt practices.
According to Ogugua, investigators in the Rivers State office of the commission traced the money that had been hidden in an interest-yielding account by the said officials since 2014.
She said that the commission has obtained an Interim Forfeiture Order on the sum hidden in a bank account.
Ogugua said: “On discovery of the hidden money, the ICPC through its lawyer, Dr. Agada Akogwu, filed an Ex-parte Motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture of the money.
“In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, granted the commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the said sum pending the final hearing on the matter”, Ogugua added.
The judge further ruled that the ‘’orders of the court directing the interim forfeiture shall be published in any daily newspaper within 14 working days for any person interested in the said property sought to be forfeited to appear before the court to show cause why the final forfeiture orders be not made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
“The matter was adjourned to December 14, 2020, for reports and final forfeiture hearing”, the statement said.
Rivers
Afam Youths Protest Sale Of Power Plant To Transcorp Consortium
Youths of Okoloma in Afam Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State have staged a protest demanding equal right in the sale of Afam Power Plant by the Bureau of Public Enterprises BPE to Transcop Power Consortium.
The Youth President of Okoloma Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Stanelyson Ayaka, who spoke with journalists expressed displeasure over the sale of Afam power plant without the input of the community.
He said the interest of the Okoloma community must be carried along as the community is not against the sale of the power plant by the federal government.
On his part, the former national coordinator, Oyigbo Youth Council, Fineface Onyekachi called for proper dialogue with the stakeholders of Okoloma Afam Community on the issue.
It would be recalled that dozens of youths from the community took part in the briefing.
Recall also that at a ceremony in Abuja in September, 2020, the BPE handed over the Power Plant in to Transcorp Power Consortium, which emerged the preferred bidder of the power asset, with a bid offer of N105billion, which marked the final consummation of the transaction.
The BPE Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh, said it was a significant milestone in the process of the privatization of the last successor generation company of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and a culmination of several years of painstaking efforts by the National Council on Privatization (NCP) and the BPE in the face of daunting challenges.
