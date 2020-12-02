Afam Youths Protest Sale Of Power Plant To Transcorp Consortium

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has traced the sum of $919,202.07 (approximately N450million) to bank accounts belonging to officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The ICPC Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this, last Monday, in Abuja, said that the commission acted on a petition instituted against some officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt for alleged corrupt practices.

According to Ogugua, investigators in the Rivers State office of the commission traced the money that had been hidden in an interest-yielding account by the said officials since 2014.

She said that the commission has obtained an Interim Forfeiture Order on the sum hidden in a bank account.

Ogugua said: “On discovery of the hidden money, the ICPC through its lawyer, Dr. Agada Akogwu, filed an Ex-parte Motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture of the money.

“In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, granted the commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the said sum pending the final hearing on the matter”, Ogugua added.

The judge further ruled that the ‘’orders of the court directing the interim forfeiture shall be published in any daily newspaper within 14 working days for any person interested in the said property sought to be forfeited to appear before the court to show cause why the final forfeiture orders be not made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The matter was adjourned to December 14, 2020, for reports and final forfeiture hearing”, the statement said.