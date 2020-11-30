Sports
‘Sports Ministry Needs N81m To Clear Weed At National Stadium’
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed that it will cost the ministry N81 million to cut the grass and clear the weed that have taken over the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
He stated this recently while speaking during the one-day seminar organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter.
According to him, the ministry approached the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for assessment of the stadium, which was built in 2003 with N53 billion on a 29 hectares (72 acres) of land.
The stadium is divided into Package A which houses the Main Bowl and Package B which houses other facilities like basketball courts, NFF office, volleyball courts, tennis courts, squash courts.
“We approached AEPB to come see what can be done to clear the grass and weed in the stadium and they told us it will cost us N81m.
“If we tell Nigerians we used N81m which is not even available, there will be an outcry. The funds are not really there for us and that is why we are partnering with private investors to bring back the key components of our infrastructures,” he said.
Babatunde Wins Best Boxer Award, Cash Prize
Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, has emerged the best boxer at the just concluded GOtv Boxing Night 21, which held at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Lagos.
The West African Boxing Union welterweight champion went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1 million cash prize at stake.
Baby Face, saw off Jubril “Terrible” Olalekan in the second round of their eight-round national welterweight challenge contest to emerge the choice of journalists who covered the event.
In the bantamweight division, Habeeb “Ige” Oladeji won the national bantamweight title, by defeating Tunde “Turning Star” Olojede by a split decision in an explosive 10-round slug fest.
The lightweight rematch between Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Prince “Lion” Nwoye ended in victory for Oladosu, the WABU champion.
Oladosu, who dominated the bout all through, won by unanimous decision.
The much anticipated ring return of Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi saw the former African Boxing Union (ABU) light welterweight champion given a fairly tough time by Dennis “The Range” Mbat.
Fijabi, however, showed he still carried plenty of menace when he stopped the courageous Mbat in the fourth round.
A knockout victory was also recorded in the light heavyweight division where the lesser experienced Segun “Success” Olanrewaju stopped knockout expo-nent, Cosmos “Awosika” David, in the second round.
In other bouts, Sikiru “OmoIyaEleja” Shogbesan stopped Kazeem “Delight” Oliwo, via a technical knockout in the super featherweight division,
Similarly, AlabaElybow” Omotola enhanced his reputation by seeing off Lateef “Akin Jnr” Akinola in the same fashion.
The event which held on Friday night was the first edition of GOtv Boxing Night in the year and unfortunately had no fans in attendance.
It was staged behind closed doors because of COVID-19 protocols, but was broadcast live to GOtv subscribers on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34).
Public Service Games: 12,000 Athletes, Others Expected In Bayelsa
No fewer than 12,000 athletes, officials and dignitaries would be expected to storm Bayelsa State to grace the 39th edition of the Annual Public Games billed to kick off next month in the state.
The National President of the Federation of Public Service Games/(FEPSGA) organisers of the games, Comrade Aloku Amaebi dropped the hint yesterday in a telephone interview with Tidesports.
According to Amaebi, the athletes and officials will be drawn from the various ministries departments, agencies and parastatals in a the country.
Speaking further, Comrade Amaebi, who is an indigene of Bayelsa State maintained that the Head of Service of the Federation and pillar of sports in public service of Nigeria, Dr. Folashade Yemi Esan, who also doubles as patron of the organising body will be among the dignitaries’ on the economic importance of the national sport event.
“This will provide a veritable platform to showcase the natural endowments of the people of Bayelsa State to the rest of the world. It will also promote the state, create ready market and patronage for the state as well as advance the image of the state as indeed the glory of all land,” Amaebi said.
On the formal request to the Bayelsa State Government to host this edition of the annual sports competition for public servants in Nigeria, Comrade Amaebi maintained that efforts are on to persuade the Douye Diri’s administration to host the games.
He recalled that in 2010, the 29th edition of the games was hosted by the Honorable Patrick Yakowa led administration in Kaduna State, stressing that it helped to open up the local economics of the state.
Meanwhile, the letter to the Governor requesting him to host the historic games sighted by Tidesports source read in parts: “Your Excellency is therefore, requested to sponsor this year’s games scheduled for December, 2020 by assisting the federation with funding and provision of the followings: sports facilities, accommodation for invited dignitaries, security, provision of ambulance and other medical services.”
In the meantime, Ekiti, Kaduna, Cross River and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are competing to host the 39th edition of the games.
The National President assured the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State that the organising body will adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.
FIFA Rankings: Akpoborie Blames Rohr For Super Eagles’ Drop
Former Nigeria International, Jonathan Akpoborie, has blamed the national team’s slide in FIFA’s global ranking on Head Coach, Gernot Rohr’s inability to make the Super Eagles a winning side.
The latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, shows that Nigeria remains Africa’s fourth-best team, dropping three places from October’s standing.
The likes of Turkey and Slovakia have overtaken the three-time African champions during the 30 days under review.
The Eagles’ ranking was not helped by the team’s two unimpressive draws against Sierra Leone in their AFCON 2021 qualifying series double-header.
In general, Nigeria failed to win any game in 2020.
“I am not too surprised that the Super Eagles dropped in the latest FIFA rankings going by their poor dismal performance against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
“The first leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium really exposed the tactical know-how of the manager after the team squandered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4.
“How best can you explain his technical knowledge of the game? I really want to blame him for the team’s latest ranking,” Akpoborie told the pledge.
