Oil & Energy
NEMSA Threatens To Withdraw Licences Of Erring Electrical Contractors
The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has threatened to withdraw licenses of electrical installation contractors who violate the extant laws operating in the power industry.
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEMSA, Engr. Peter Ewesor, who made the threat at the inauguration of the Zonal Electrical Installation Contractors Certification Panel in Port Harcourt, said that the move was to prevent loss of lives and property of Nigerians.
Ewesor, who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, said that several lapses had been identified in the power sector and other workplaces in the area of electrical installations, resulting in unstable networks and fire incidents over the years.
According to him, “these lapses are largely responsible for the networks getting into states of disrepair soon after commissioning them for use, and the aging equipment and networks, as regularly adduced as the causes of frequent networks/system collapse and failures”.
Ewezor listed some of the lapses as, “design and construction failures, improper planning and execution of electrical projects, use of substandard material and equipment, deliberate oversight of the procedures, codes and requirements for executing electricity projects as specified by regulations and standard codes of practice, lack of adherence to standard construction and installation, inadequate safety provisions during construction”.
The NEMSA boss said, “The safety, reliability, quality and efficiency of power supply to the populace largely depends on the quality of networks and systems that are built according to specification and standard. This certification is to say that we have certified you as being competent, qualified, reliable to provide level of comfort and safety to the people you are providing the electrical installation services to.
“So, if you now provide otherwise services that lead to loss of lives, that actually lead to bad installation that will cause havoc and hazard, why should you continue to have the certificate? There are two ways; either we suspend or we revoke. Suspend means given the opportunity to explain what happened, giving the opportunity to see if you can improve.
“But revocation means the persons has caused a very serious problem in the industry probably that would lead to loss of lives and property and you have led to actually creating a lot of disaffection. Then, we don’t need to allow you to continue to work. And this happens in all professions,” Ewesor stated.
He assured that the agency would play its role in stamping out quacks, unqualified electrical installation contractors and bad electrical installations in the country to ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply to Nigerians, while ensuring safety of lives and property and taking Nigerians out of darkness into light.
“That is why these contractors are being certified. We want them to be on top of their game and do the right thing,” he explained,
He urged the panel to be honest in its work and shun unnecessary sympathy towards anybody during the interview session.
“Being sympathetic means you (panelist) have given somebody the license to say the man can go and destroy property. In the case of an electrical engineer, it is probably one of the worst because he can kill a whole community. One mistake of an electrical engineer in the industry can lead to death of several people and loss of several property,” he stated.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
FG Removed Fuel Subsidy To Pay Salary, Service Debts -TUC Leader
The Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Chief Chika Onuegbu, has alleged that the Federal Government removed subsidy on petroleum products to enable it pay salaries and service foreign debts.
He also alleged that 99 per cent of the Federal Government’s earnings were being used to service foreign debts.
Onuegbu made the allegations at the weekend, while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the only reason why government opted for petroleum subsidy removal was because there was no money to pay salaries and service debts at the same time.
He noted that the removal of petroleum subsidy without developing critical infrastructures was causing Nigerians untold hardship, explaining that the organised labour had advised the government to put in place critical infrastructures before removing the subsidy.
“We thank God that the 5,000 capacity Water Smith Modular Refinery has been commissioned in Imo State. We want to see government give free hand to private and other refineries to thrive.
“The Federal Government’s earnings have reduced by 60 percent as the Minister of State for Petroleum has rightly said, and government is no longer in the business of fixing pump price.
“Who then is responsible for announcing change in price, which the Petroleum Pricing Regulating Agency is supposed to do? NNPC now does it because it is the sole importer, and yet government is saying that they are no more fixing pump price.
“Labour has the capacity to ambush government, but what we are looking at is the economy. Hardship is on the increase, and that is why we are engaging government to discuss.
“Strike at this time will stiffen the economy, and the alternative to strike is dialogue. We need trust for us to believe government, and we want government to come up with reasonable decision to convince labour.
“TUC and NLC strike will cripple the nation’s economy, and can not be sustainable for one week because some people will die, and all along, labour and government have been engaging in this where every strike by labour will only cause a little shift from government position to a middle ground with labour, but yet, the price continues to increase”, he said.
The former National Industrial Relations Officer of PENGASSAN, who is also an Economist by training, posited that embarking on strike now would have adverse effects on the economy, saying Nigeria is already facing the twin evil of increase in cost of living and inflation, which he referred to as “stagflation”.
By: Corlins Walter
Oil & Energy
Scientist Makes Case For Radioactive Material Control
A radioactive scientist, Mr Ahmad Kabiru, has urged the radioactive regulatory agency in the country, the Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) to be proactive in the discharge of its duty.
Kabiru gave the charge at a ‘Knowledge Sharing Session’, organised by Ntephe, Smith and Wills (NSW) in conjunction with the Institute of the Environment (IE) Limited in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He explained that radioactive materials were used for oil and gas exploration, adding that they are not only naturally occurring, but are stored along with the oil and gas as a reservoir.
He described the materials as Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (TENORMs), and pointed out that though they may be harmful, they are useful in oil and gas exploration activities as they help to bring oil to the surface for use.
Kabiru explained further that TENORMs were used in nearly every sector of the economy, at the airports to scan luggage, in hospitals for clinical investigations, diagnosis and treatment especially cancers and also in the agricultural sector and for power generation.
According to him, “we cannot say we’re going to stop oil and gas exploration because there are technologically enhanced radioactive materials coming up with it, what we do is to properly manage it so it does not affect the activities of the oil and gas exploration and those who handle it will not be exposed to its effects”.
He called on the NNRA, which regulates the application of radioisotopic technology in the country, to ensure that whoever is involved in the application of radioisotopic technology does not expose himself, his workers and the people around him and the community to dangerous levels of radiation.
He warned that oil bearing communities would be affected when the radioactive source get out of control of the licensee “because if you lose control you don’t know who is in the possession of it and what the person is using it for. It can affect the community in two ways and it comes as water because of the activities of oil and gas exploration”.
According to him, “there are accumulated effects do not manifest immediately after exposure and these can be expressed in form of cancer and genetic mutation. The next one is the Demestic effects which manifest immediately the person is exposed to radiation. People can die and they can also get burnt by radiation”.
Kabiru urged the government to support the regulatory agency with funding, adding that more awareness should be created about the effects of radiation and how to manage it.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
PHED Begins Implementation Of Revised Electricity Tariff
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) says the implementation of the revised service based tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) has begun.
The new Manager, Corporate Communication, Mrs Chioma Aninwe, made this known in a chat with newsmen, recently.
She stated that the revised service based tariff was a fallout from a consultative review meeting held between the Federal Government, labour and other stakeholders, following concerns raised by customers on the basis of the MYTO 2020 SRT tariffs, which were earlier implemented on September 1, 2020 but suspended on September 28, 2020.
Aninwe explained that under the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), which came into effect on November 1, 2020, the tariff classification is based strictly on service parameters which are: quality of service measured by the average availability of power supply over a month, interruptions, frequency and duration, voltage levels but not limited to infrastructural investments.
She said, “in consonance with the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), customers’ tariff still maintain the earlier categorized structure of five bands based on hours of availability of power supply. With the revised tariff regime, customers in Band A category on a minimum of 20 hours power supply per day are expected to pay N53.02/Kwh, while those on the Band B category on a minimum availability of 16 hours power supply daily will now pay 52.70/Kwh.
“Furthermore, customers in Band C category on a minimum availability of 12 hours of power supply daily will pay 45.15/Kwh. The service based tariff for customers in Bands D and E categories remain frozen on the old tariff structure with a minimum of eight and four hours supply per day, respectively”.
The PHED corporate communication manager further explained that in the new SRT, Pre-paid customers in Bands A-C would now be charged on the new tariff, while Post-paid customers’ bill from November billing cycle would reflect the new tariff according to their band categories.
Aninwe appealed to consumers for their cooperation and support towards the implementation of the revised tariff by promptly paying their electricity bills for the mutual benefits of all stakeholders in the electricity industry.
She assured of PHED’s commitment to consistently improve the quality of service to its consumers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
