Indigenous Firm Plans Summit For Entrepreneurs
An indigenous company, Strength Africa, says it is set to hold a ‘Start Up Summit’ that would seek to refocus the entrepreneurship drive of Nigerians and for policy makers to provide an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.
The summit, which brings together over 40 renowned entrepreneurs with demonstrable track record spanning 20 to 30 years as panelists, would seek to educate, expose, share experiences and proffer solutions to creating the right environment for entrepreneurship in the country.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Strength Africa, organisers of the summit, Taiwo Adepoju, said that Nigeria currently lacked the right environment for startups to flourish.
According to him, the environment does not encourage people to start up due to fear of failure, pointing out that in other climes where the environment were more friendly, startups sprang up faster.
Adepoju said that the summit would be virtual and free, as attendees from Nigeria and across Africa seek to address all impediments to economic development via entrepreneurship.
“This is a free event as our own contribution from Strengths Africa towards kick-starting or accelerating development of the entrepreneurial system in Nigeria.
“The theme of this maiden summit is to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem. A system that is built to sustain any venture or any individual.
“Man is in an ecosystem and being in that system, there is green vegetation, there is sunlight, there is the enabling environment and that is the kind of thing we want to create for the entrepreneurial space”, he said.
Adepoju added: “We realised that entrepreneurship is the key driver for any sustainable growth within any economy and in other climes, the startup per capital is densely populated.
“Over the last two months, we have had series of pre-launches to drive home the need for people to come to the realization that entrepreneurship is key.”
The Strength Africa chief said that the summit would focus on providing education, exposure and experience, which he identified as key drivers to attaining success at any level.
He encouraged Nigerian entrepreneurs not to be discouraged from venturing for fear of failing, stressing that failure is actually a step forward, even though there was no comfortable environment in Nigeria to encourage such venturing, adding that those are some of the issues the summit hopes to address.
#EndSARS: Traders Demand Compensation From FG, States
The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), has appealed to Federal and State Governments to compensate its members whose businesses were affected by the #EndSARS protests across the country.
The newly elected president of the association, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, made the appeal at the inauguration of its new executive in Abuja on Sunday.
Abbas said that members of the association faced tough time during the protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.
He noted that payment of adequate compensation for the loss would help their businesses to bounce back and in turn boost the nation’s economy.
“I will like to reflect on the unfortunate incident which led to the loss of lives and property of our members especially those in the southern part of the country.
“It is sad and so unfortunate for this kind of barbaric act to happen in this country for whatever reason.
“We do hope both federal and state governments will pay adequate compensation to the affected individuals,” he said.
Abbas commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration for initiating various social economic intervention programmes.
He, however, said that only few of the association’s members could benefit and then appealed to federal government to provide more intervention for his members.
The president reiterated his commitment and determination to work with government agencies concerned to ensure that more members of the association benefit from intervention programmes.
He pledged to run an open door policy and work to justify the confidence reposed in him by members of the association.
Abbas said that biometric registration of all members of MATAN has commenced.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly inaugurated executive included Alhaji Muhammad-Sani Kari (Deputy President North), Mrs Ebele Okafor (Deputy President South) and Mr Olakunle Johnson (National Secretary).
Others were Muhammad Labaran Abdulrahman (National Tresurer), Dr Sadiq Umar Awwal (National Publicity Secretary) and Alhaji Abubakar Sokoto (Assistant National Secretary), among others.
Property Firm Offers Free Roofing To Developers In PH
A real estate company, the Boeing Estate Development Firm, has offered to roof the buildings of its customers in Port Harcourt free of charge.
The Manager, Public Affairs of the firm, Ore Martins, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, also said the company was currently offering a 50 percent discount on the purchase of any of their properties in Port Harcourt, for one year.
Martins said that the Boeing Estate decided to offer its customers free roofing and 50 per cent discount to encourage residents of Port Harcourt own property.
According to him, the Boeing Estate has committed several billions of naira to the real estate business in the country, particularly in Abuja and Port Harcourt, and is committed to changing the face of property business in the country.
As part of efforts to encourage property ownership, he said the company was giving out an ‘iPhone 12’ which is one of the latest smart phones, free of charge to the first sets of buyers.
Martins explained the critical fundamentals that make the price of property to either go up or down, which he said, range from environment to security.
“The Value of property will either go up or come down because of the location of the property or because of the environment in which the property is located.
“Another thing that affects the value of property is the access to transportation, social infrastructure, school and other amenities, and that is why my company always looks out for these things in the choice of acquiring property.
“Security is also one major issue that affects the value of property and this is because, any environment or community where security is a challenge will have low patronage, and that alone will reduce the price of property”, he said.
By: Corlins Walter
Stakeholders Fault FG’s Border Re-Opening For Dangote, BUA
Trade and industry stakeholders have said that the reported re-opening of land borders to allow Dangote and BUA companies to trans ship their goods across the closed borders was lopsided and amounted to a ‘selective decision’ that would engender monopolies.
Key stakeholders made this assertion in a communique issued yesterday after a Webinar and physical “Stakeholders’ Review Meeting on the Recommendations of the Policy Dialogue on Border Closure and Matters Arising”.
The consultative meeting was organised by the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) in collaboration with GIZ SEDIN-NICOP programme.
The communique, signed by NANTS President, Dr Ken Ukaoha, noted that the selective re-opening contradicted enshrined general principles and provisions of the recently enacted Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Act, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ukaoha also frowned at the continued closure of land borders, saying it contradicted the principles of Ease of Doing Business, a commendable strategy on trade facilitation, which the present administration had been vigorously pursuing.
He said while some operators had noted the implications of the action to the economy, especially within the context of the nation’s present status of economic recession, others complained of the inaction concerning goods stranded at the borders, since the border closure.
The NANTS president said it also negated and diminished the essence of all financial facilities, incentives and palliatives to MSMEs, including the recent N75 billion MSMEs COVID-19 Survival fund, which the Federal Government had pumped into the system for increased productivity.
“Increased productivity cannot happen without adequate market access opening for originating products to draw from the available ECOWAS market share, for which Nigeria should naturally remain the lead beneficiary,” he said.
“Ultimately, this results in furthering inflation, increase in prices of essential commodities, which would erroneously be blamed on the traders and other private sector operators.
“We call on government for the immediate re-opening of the land borders to all genuine businesses, and deploying security, employing intelligence sharing, surveillance tactics and trade facilitation lessons learnt during the border closure for effective policing and regulation of the borders and corridors.
“This will encourage unhindered movement of genuine goods to enhance food security and livelihoods,” Ukoaha said.
According to him, the continued closure of the borders may increase the devastating food and revenue shortages caused by COVID-19 and compounded by the effects of insecurity, flooding, and other climate change related challenges, on the nation’s food security agenda.
Ukaoha commended the Federal Government for considering the re-opening of land borders after a protracted closure dating back to Aug. 20, 2019, noting that such re-opening would send the right signal to genuine business actors in Nigeria, the entire ECOWAS business community, as well as community citizens on ease of movement.
