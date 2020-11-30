Groups Task Stakeholders On Gender Balance

Association against Child Sexual and Gender Based Violence (AACSGBV), Africa Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) and National Orientation Agency (NOA), have taken the issues and challenges associated with gender based violence to Christian Association of Nigeria.

They called on religious leaders to dwell more on practical issue that build peace, love and understanding at the home fronts, rather than dwelling more theoretical Bible teachings.

They also called on church leaders to introduce sex education into church doctrines so that a boy or girl in boarding school would know when he or she is sexually abused and will feel free to discuss with their parents when they return home.

They made these calls yesterday at the Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt as part of activities to mark this year’s 16 days activism on the elimination of gender based violence on women and girls, with the theme: Orange The World: Fund, Response, Prevent and Collect.

In her presentation, the State Coordinator and Focal Person, Dr Amb Christie Iwezor stated that parents violate their girl child right from the home front, demanding that they give equal opportunities to their children.

Iwezor stressed that violating girl child from the home front by parents have negatively affected the child psychologically and emotionally, thereby forcing them to be vulnerable to sexual abuses.

She admonished parents to train the girl child the same way they train the boy child, adding that the boy child should be trained on how best to show love towards their female counterparts so that they become good husbands to their wives in the future.

Also speaking, a member of AWLA, Mrs Ifeoma Agbo talked on the legal implication of GBV and stated that on no account shall anyone concealed any GBV and on no account shall anyone says it does not concern them.

Agbo explained that gender is for boys and girls, but most times it is misconstrued to be for only girls, noting that women have rights to inheritance.

She defined rape as unconsciencial sexual act, which is associated with negative consequences such as trauma and stigmatization among others.

She noted that girls are more vulnerable to the issue of GBV as they are forced to marry out due to parents’ inability to train their children.

On his part, the State Director, NOA, Ayo Tamuno-Young stated that prevention was key to end gender based violence at home and the society at large, adding that there is a spike in GBV.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana