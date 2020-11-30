EndSARS: Traders Demand Compensation From FG, States

An indigenous company, Strength Africa, says it is set to hold a ‘Start Up Summit’ that would seek to refocus the entrepreneurship drive of Nigerians and for policy makers to provide an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

The summit, which brings together over 40 renowned entrepreneurs with demonstrable track record spanning 20 to 30 years as panelists, would seek to educate, expose, share experiences and proffer solutions to creating the right environment for entrepreneurship in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Strength Africa, organisers of the summit, Taiwo Adepoju, said that Nigeria currently lacked the right environment for startups to flourish.

According to him, the environment does not encourage people to start up due to fear of failure, pointing out that in other climes where the environment were more friendly, startups sprang up faster.

Adepoju said that the summit would be virtual and free, as attendees from Nigeria and across Africa seek to address all impediments to economic development via entrepreneurship.

“This is a free event as our own contribution from Strengths Africa towards kick-starting or accelerating development of the entrepreneurial system in Nigeria.

“The theme of this maiden summit is to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem. A system that is built to sustain any venture or any individual.

“Man is in an ecosystem and being in that system, there is green vegetation, there is sunlight, there is the enabling environment and that is the kind of thing we want to create for the entrepreneurial space”, he said.

Adepoju added: “We realised that entrepreneurship is the key driver for any sustainable growth within any economy and in other climes, the startup per capital is densely populated.

“Over the last two months, we have had series of pre-launches to drive home the need for people to come to the realization that entrepreneurship is key.”

The Strength Africa chief said that the summit would focus on providing education, exposure and experience, which he identified as key drivers to attaining success at any level.

He encouraged Nigerian entrepreneurs not to be discouraged from venturing for fear of failing, stressing that failure is actually a step forward, even though there was no comfortable environment in Nigeria to encourage such venturing, adding that those are some of the issues the summit hopes to address.