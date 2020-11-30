Politics
Ekiti PDP Blasts Fayemi Over Insecurity
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has counselled the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to seek help from his immediate predecessor, Ayodele Fayose, on how to tackle insecurity in the state.
The party said it was worried that in Ekiti State that was once adjudged as the most peaceful state in the Southwest, two major kidnappings were witnessed within 24 hours, in which two people were killed while government sponsored armed thugs now go about attacking people on the streets and their business premises.
According to a statement yesterday, by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, it has become necessary that Governor Fayemi should ask Fayose to lecture him on how issue of security of lives and properties was handled when he was governor.
The PDP said rather than jumping from one place to the other, struggling to be the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, Governor Fayemi should face governance in Ekiti and make the State safe for residents and visitors.
The party pointed out that it was on record that at a point in Ekiti State, when there were kidnappings along the road from Ita Awure to Iwaraja in Osun State, the Ekiti State government under Fayose rose swiftly to the occasion by bringing soldiers from Ibadan and Akure to comb the forests and dislodge the kidnappers.
“Today, almost all the roads leading to Ekiti State have been taken over by bandits, who have turned the State to a major catchment area for their kidnapping business.
“Two weeks ago, a certain Taju, who sells cows in Okemesi Ekiti was abducted along Okemesi – Ikoro Ekiti road and N5 million had to be paid as ransom to secure his release.
“On Friday, a policeman was killed while a Chinese engineer was abducted along Ado-Iyin Road, in Ekiti State. The gunmen killed the police officer and shot another person in the process of abducting the Chinese.
“Also on Friday, Vicars of the First Baptist Church, Ikere Ekiti, Reverend Johnson Oladimeji, was killed by suspected kidnappers along Ikere-Igbara Odo road while a Lexus car was snatched from a woman at gunpoint on at covenant area Ikere road.
“In Omuo, a little boy was nearly abducted by kidnappers last week and it took the intervention of residents to rescue him.
“Even one his Commissioners, Olabode Folorunso, was abducted in March, this year and had to pay ransom to regain his freedom. Yet, Governor Fayemi has not seen reasons he should admit his failure in term of securing the people of Ekiti State, despite claiming to hold PhD in War Studies.
“So, is Fayemi waiting for Ekiti State to become another Katsina or Borno State before he will perform his major function as a governor by seeing to the safety of the people? Or is his 2023 presidential ambition more important than the lives of Ekiti people?”
Politics
YPP Mobilises Youths For Future Elections
The Young Progressives Party (YPP), has urged Nigerian youths to rally round the party to forge a common front in pursuit of a better Nigeria.
National Chairman of YPP, Comrade Bishop Amakiri, made the call at the special national convention of the party held in Abuja, at the weekend tagged “Ballot Revolution – YPP Generation Now”.
Amakiri said the nation currently needed urgent intervention as all socio-economic and political indicators were not favourable to the citizens.
He said that the economy had been on a free fall with increasing poverty due to several obnoxious policies of government.
He noted that the road to economic and political emancipation had never been easy but that they were possible to achieve, and must start now.
“The time has come for us to replicate the patriotic and resilient spirit of great African leaders such as Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sardauna of Sokoto.
“Others are Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Thomas Sankara, Julius Nyerere, Jomo Kenyetta and Steve Biko, just to mention a few.
“Taking over political leadership at all levels won’t come through endless confrontations with our political oppressors who have refused to listen to us, but through a coordinated synergy.
“This synergy is aimed at ending the reign of political mediocrity that has kept the nation in the state of perpetual backwardness; this can only be achieved through #BallotRevolution.
“Cost of governance and closure of our land boarders without adequate capacity for sustainable production contributed to the poverty and other negative results the country has recorded in recent time,” Amakiri said.
According to him, the EndSARS protest against police brutality came barely two weeks after the party’s Advocacy Walk for Good Governance on incessant PMS price increase in September.
He said that the EndSARS protests were an indirect approach used by the people to protest against bad government and we were against extreme force used to disperse the protesters.
Amakiri also said that the party would continue to demand for urgent electoral reforms in the country as it was the only way the party could win elections at the grassroots being the root of governance.
Also speaking at the event, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, the only serving senator of YPP, said the party was going through a re-reengineering process to guarantee quality leadership tomorrow.
“We will educate you on how we are going about the revolutionistic movement that will usher us into the mainstream.
“Today we are number four, but by the grace of God in two years time, we will be number one in Nigeria.
“You can take me off but don’t take my word off; I have a reason for being in this party.
“We are the choice of all the major parties but let me not say so much until we unveil the engine room,” Ubah said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one minute silence was observed in honour of those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests in many parts of the country.
The party also used the occasion to ratify the election of new national executive members and the approval of the new party logo.
Politics
National Issues Require Bipartisan Approach – Lawmaker
The lawmaker representing Etinan Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr Onofiok Luke, said in Uyo yesterday that for the country to develop and make progress issues of national interests required bipartisan approach.
Luke told newsmen that critics, who believed that as a PDP member, he should oppose issues brought to the House by the ruling APC every time did not mean well for the country.
He said that as politician with integrity, he remained a loyal member of the PDP, but must debate national issues dispassionately and without political bias.
“I am a man who stands by what he believes. I believe I have demonstrated discipline in my political sojourn and will not compromise it now when I am getting towards the curve of my political journey.
“What my critics don’t understand is that at the national level, bipartisan approach to governance is essential if not pivotal.
“Your ability to coalesce the inputs of various stakeholders, regardless of party affiliations to drive home the interest of your constituency is a necessary survival instinct.
“You cannot be defining PDP/APC when there are pressing topical national issues seeking attention and legislations. Acknowledging this shouldn’t suddenly make you disloyal to your party.
“Today, with this bipartisan approach to politics, I have advocated the granting of license for the operation of Ibom Deep Seaport, reviving of Aluminium Smelter Company in Ikot Abasi, and the creation of a division of the Court of Appeal in Uyo,’’ Luke said.
Luke, a former Speaker at the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly and member representing Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium in the House of Representative, said he would remain the voice of the people.
He said that within his short period of stay at the National Assembly, he had sponsored 14 Bills and four motions that would be beneficial to the people.
The lawmaker said he also advocated for several issues that would advance Akwa Ibom and Nigeria as a nation.
“When we began our campaign for the House of Representatives, we drove with the mantra: `A voice to speak and a heart to give back.’ ‘’ Seventeen months on this project, I’ll leave you with the privilege of evaluating me, if I have truly lived to the principles of my campaign poetry.
“Worried by the slow pace of justice dispensation, I have championed the course of speedy dispensation of justice in Nigeria. In a manner of a motion, I called for more justices to be appointed to the Supreme Court. Today, more justices have been appointed to the Supreme Court.
“I have spoken for the welfare of judicial officers and increased security around judges in the country. My belief is that, if these judges feel insecure or suffer kidnap, they may be afraid to dispense justice,’’ he said.
Luke said he had also attracted 10 projects to his constituency since he got to the House of Representatives in 2019. He added that six of the projects had been executed while others would be delivered within the timeframe given.
He solicited for continuous support of his constituents to enable him to perform better and to provide more dividends of democracy to the people.
Politics
Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the calls from various geopolitical zones of the country for restructuring and true Federalism so as to douse brewing tension in the country.
Governor Wike gave the advice last week when he featured as a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily monitored from Port Harcourt.
He said stakeholders in South-South and other geopolitical zones that met with the delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari had expressed their grievances which must be genuinely addressed.
Noting that stakeholders in the South-South, on Tuesday in Port Harcourt ventilated their expectations, Governor Wike said what was required was the political will by the President to implement the demands.
He advised President Buhari that whenever the National Assembly carries out constitutional amendment as it concerns restructuring, true Federalism and Resource Control, he should be courageous enough to assent to it.
The victory of Rivers State Government Against the Dutch Oil Shell at the Supreme Court last Friday, was a major source of joy last week in Brick House.The apex court, last Friday affirmed the state’s acquisition of 45 per cent equity stake in OML 11 and the Kidney Island, Port Harcourt.
Recall that the Supreme Court had in January 2019, upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which awarded N17 Billion damages against Shell for a devastating oil spill that ravaged farmlands, rivers, and streams in Ejama-Ebubu in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State decades ago.
In July 2019, Shell which was the operator of the OML11 and Kidney Island Port Harcourt, filed a suit at the Supreme Court to set aside it’s earlier judgement on the ground that the appellate court did not go into the merit of their appeal before upholding the decision of the Court of Appeal.
But the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgement prepared by Justice Centus Nweze and delivered by Justice Samuel Oseji, asserted that the appeal filed by Shell was frivolous and lacked merit.
Another major event in Brick House in within the week under review was the courtesy visit by a delegation of Chiefs, Elders and Women leaders of Opobo led by the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja.
The visit was to inform that Governor and also invite him to be their Special Guest of Honour at the planned Opobo Kingdom Sesquicentenary celebration billed to hold between 24th and 28th December, 2020.
King Jaja who also is the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers said the people of Opobo Kingdom have lined up several activities to celebrate Opobo Kingdom as they mark 150 years of it’s establishment.
The Governor directed the State Surveyor-General to commence surveying and measuring of the land recently reclaimed by the Rivers State Government in Opobo kingdom so that the land can be allocated to the benefitting families.
He commended the Amayanabo and the people of Opobo Kingdom for being very supportive to his administration and urged them not to relent.
Governor Wike underscored the importance of the Ogoni- Opobo-Andoni Unity Road to the state and restated the determination of his administration to complete the project before his administration is over..
Also last week, Gov Wike added another feather to the long list of his awards as he emerged the Hallmark Man of The Year 2020.
Business Hallmark Newspaper, gave Governor Wike the award as it recognises outstanding individuals and institutions who have affected national development in productive ways.
Chief Told Adeniyi, a member of Business Hallmark Advisory Board, and Co-chair of it’s Public Policy Forum, said Wike was chosen in recognition of his developmental strides in the state as well as his staunch defense of democracy.
The State Government also imposed a 24 hour curfew for two weeks on the entire area around the Okoro-nu-Odo flyover in Rumuokoro due to the upsurge of cult activities and related violence.
Governor Wike also received a delegation of the Tiv People living in the state under the aegis of Mdzough U. The delegation which was led by Mr Caleb Yashi.u
By: Chris Oluoh
