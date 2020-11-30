Environment
Dry Season: NGO Cautions Against Bush Burning
A Gombe State-based non-governmental organisation, Jewel Environmental Initiative (JEI), has cautioned residents of the state against bush burning, especially in the rural communities.
Mr. Ismail Bima, JEI Chief Executive Officer, gave the advice in Gombe in an interview with The Tide source.
According to him, the advice has become imperative in view of the commencement of dry season farming which often records a surge in bush burning.
Bima said that the negative impact of bush burning on the environment had made it extremely difficult for environmentalists to keep silent on activities that could contribute to global warming.
“We have always campaigned against bush burning because of its negative impact on the environment and humans. Burning bushes involve the production of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and pollutants such as fume and smoke,’’ he said.
The environmentalist said his NGO had started the sensitisation of farmers in villages where bush burning was very rampant.
“ Our message is simple, do not burn bushes. We tell them the impact of such action on their farmlands, health and environment. The dry season is not a time to burn bushes,’’ he said.
Bima said the group has visited villages around Gwani and Bima hills to sensitise the farmers and also to some villages in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government and parts of Akko and Dukku Local Government Areas.
According to Bima, bush burning has negative effects on the quality of the soil as it takes time to recover from the effects of burning.
He decried the activities of those burning tyres in abattoirs, pointing out that a report on it would soon be submitted to the Ministry of Environment.
He commended the state government for taking proactive measures to sustain the “Gombe Goes Green’’ initiative, adding that plants needed more water and care during the dry season.
“ Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has made provision for the supply of water to sustain the trees already planted, especially with the commencement of the dry season while sustaining planting, especially in schools,’’ he said.
Environment
Flooding: Rivers Community Counts Losses … NEMA Set To Distribute Relief Materials
As the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declares its readiness to assist flood ravaged communities in Rivers State, Egbema Kingdom in Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area lost over a billion naira worth of properties to the flood.
The President of Ogbakor Egbema, Mr. Ify Francis Ike told The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt that over 2.6 million people have been displaced by the flood in the Kingdom.
According to Mr Ike worst affected communities are: Ebocha, Aggah, Mbede Obumuzie, Ogbada and other communities.
He said the flood pulled down buildings, eroded farm lands as well as aided the escape of fishes from ponds in communities in the kingdom.
According to him, the situation also led to hygienic problems, as thousands of people were crammed into the three secondary school halls in the area.
He who is also chairman of ONELGA people Association on flood, called for the dredging of all rivers inlets and outlets in the area, while canals should be opened up to aide the free flow of waters out of the area.
He advised the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that relief materials gets to those who deserved it.
He said NEMA should contact the right people to assist in the distribution of the relief materials, stressing that the people of Egbema need warm clothings, food, fishing gears and farming implements, while a programme for the care of the elderly as regular medical outreach be included in the programme.
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) South South zone says it has received relief materials from its national office for onward distributions to three local government areas in Rivers State.
NEMA zonal coordinator Brandon Walson disclosed this via a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
Walson listed the benefitting Local Government Areas as: Ahoada West, Abua/Odual and Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas.
The coordinator said only places captured by the Agency will benefit from the exercise, adding that a meeting with the three affected local government chairmen will be convened by the Agency.
By: John Bibor
Environment
Private Sector’s Role, Critical In Ending Open Defecation -Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the role of the private sector in building a strong sanitation economy will drive the sustenance of the results being achieved under the Clean Nigeria Campaign.
Osinbajo spoke at a ceremony organised to mark the first anniversary of Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign with a view to ending open defecation.
The vice president said that the initiative of the Organised Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) tagged ‘Flush it’ aimed at promoting private sector-led innovative financial strategies in WASH was a welcome development.
He said that, to effectively moblise the entire country towards ending open defecation, campaign ambassadors had been identified to support the national drive towards open defecation free status.
“The success of the Clean Nigeria Campaign will contribute to some of the key priority areas of the government which include enhancing social inclusion and poverty reduction, expanding business growth and entrepreneurship and expanding access quality education, affordable education, quality healthcare and productivity of Nigerians.
“It is in this regard that the initiative of the organised private sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) tagged ‘Flush it’ which aims at promoting private sector-led innovative financial strategies in WASH is a welcome development.
“The role of the private sector in building virile sanitation economy will drive the sustenance of the results being achieved under the Clean Nigeria Campaign.’’
Osinbajo said that the event provided a platform for stakeholders to reflect on the progress being made to reiterate government’s commitment to improving the living standards and quality of life of the people.
According to him, access to adequate water, sanitation and hygiene services is a critical factor in socio-economic development of any nation as it contributes to human capital development outcomes such as early childhood survival, health and educational attainment.
He said that access to the above listed services was also one of the key preventive measures of the raging global covid-19 pandemic.
The vice president said that more local government areas in the country had made progress in combating open defecation.
“Between last year and now, in furtherance of the campaign and with the support of our development partners, 17 additional local government areas have so far been declared open defecation free, making a total of 33 open defecation free local government areas in the country.
“Today, we will be recognising these local government areas that have led the process in our nation’s journey to an open defecation free status as we understand that significant efforts were made to achieve these results.
Environment
Monarch Blames Improper Dredging For Flooding In Omoku
Secretary of Omoku City Council of Chiefs, Chief Martin Olowu, says improper dredging of the Omoku river by Bedon is responsible to the incessant flooding in Omoku.
Bedon, a dredging company is own by a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and former commissioner Hon. Elemchukwu Ogbowu.
Sources informed The Tide that the company was awarded contract for the dredging of the Omoku river by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Speaking in a recent telephone interview with The Tide, Chief Olowu said the company did a poor job adding it was only the community experiencing flooding in recent times.
He called on the Niger Delta Development Commission to review the contract with a view to re-awarding it to a competent contractor.
When contracted through a text message, Hon. Ogbowu replied the reporter thus: “please publish it.”
In a reply to another message, he says, “Tell them to go to NDDC for proper state of the job and if we are found wanting, they should go to EFCC period.
“Otherwise, as a company we will fight back.”
Meanwhile, chief Olowu has said thousands of people displaced by flooding in Usomini clan of Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area are yet to receive relief materials.
He said some of those displaced are homeless as the flood wreaked a lot of havoc in the area.
According to him, the people need rehabilitations from both government and non-governmental agencies to go back to their normal course of life.
By: John Bibor
