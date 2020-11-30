DPO Removed My Two-Month-Old Pregnancy, Woman Tells Rivers #EndSARS Panel

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the age-long relationship between the people of Tiv Ethnic Nationality and the state emboldens them to support each other when the need arises.

The governor said based on that conviction, he visited to offer goodwill and support of other forms to the Benue State Government when there was massacre of Tiv farmers by herdsmen in that state.

Wike stated this when he received a delegation of Tiv people living in Rivers State under the aegis of Mdzough U. Tiv, who were led by Mr. Caleb Yashi to Government House, Port Harcourt.

The leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation worldwide accompanied the delegation of the Tiv people to visit the governor.

The governor said that the people of both states also bear similar weight of the several shades of marginalisation meted against minority tribes in the country, which have continued to make the call for restructuring of the country.

“I felt that what affects you also affects us. So, when that massacre took place in Tiv land, we believed that anybody in Tiv land that dies, an Ikwerre person will have to commiserate with that particular family.

“That was why we decided to go and see my colleague and friend, the governor. Whatever we did that time, we believe it was because of the strong tie we have together.

“I know what my colleague, the current governor passed through. I thank God that Benue people rallied round him to give him the necessary support.

“Now, if you look back and remember what happened that period, you’ll know that there is no way you’ll not constantly say that this is the time to restructure this country”, Wike added.

The governor noted that the Tiv people have not caused any problem for the state government, and urged them to continue to live peacefully with people of their host communities.

“In this state, you have not caused any problem here. We know that the Tiv people are warriors, and very strong. But this is not the period of war. It is time of peace when everybody has to live together.

“Rivers State is a place that is very accommodating. We accept everybody to stay with us peacefully. It is only those who want to rename Rivers State that I have said, ‘I will not agree’.

“Nobody can rename Rivers State. As per living peacefully, we have good relationship with all ethnic nationalities that live in Rivers State,” the governor stressed.

Addressing the leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Wike urged them to continue to ensure that Ikwerre people work together always.

Wike said that contract for the dualisation of the Eastern Bypass Road has been awarded as part of the urban renewal programme, and advised the people of Ogbunuabali community to allow the work to extend to their road because of the overall benefit it would attract.

He noted that there was already resistance from the community, and appealed to the leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre to talk to the people to accept the development that was much better than the rents they collect from the commercial stores.

In his remarks, the Leader of the Tiv delegation, Mr. Caleb Yashi, said the Ikwerre and the Tiv people have shared common friendship for years, which started when Governor Nyesom Wike was elected deputy national president of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) with a Benue man as the president then.

They further recalled that Wike showed enormous love when he visited Governor Samuel Ortom to commiserate with him when herdsmen killed Benue farmers.

On his part, the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Orgsnisation Worldwide, Prof Emenike Wami, said they led the Tiv people to Government House to meet the governor because they considered him as a strong voice championing the cause of the minorities in Nigeria.