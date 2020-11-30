Education
Covid-19: Parents Urge Schools To Adhere To Measures
Barely a week after the re-sumption of primary schools in Rivers State, parents have called on Heads of Primary and Nursery schools to ensure the adherence of COVID-19 protocols for the safety of their children.
The parents said one of such ways was to strengthen social distancing among the children by reducing the number of pupils and children in a class.
Speaking with a cross section of parents shortly after a brief Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting of Toria International School, Oyigbo, last Friday, the parents maintained that a class of 20-25 pupils was too much a number to check the contraction and spread of the COVID 19 virus.
They said the call became imperative following the fact that as children, they would not be able to comply with the measures and thereby stressed the need for teachers in the various classes to aid the kids.
According to a parent and medical practitioner, Dr Patricia Uzoma, “these children are only but kids. You can’t expect them to behave like us the adults. As adults for instance, you know how to position yourself when sneezing and those around you also know how to distant their faces or bodies from you who sneeized but these kids do not know all that”.
“It is therefore required of the school to keep these kids distant from one another and the teachers too to help them to keep up with the measures. That way, we are sure that our children and wards are safe at least in that regard”, she said.
Another parent, Chike Manilla said the reduction in the number of pupils in a class was also necessary considering the season.
Manilla said “most of their classrooms are small. The weather now is hot. As the children play, they sweat and rob it on one another. So, if they are many in the class, there is a high risk of contracting the virus” .
The parents further commended the state government for delaying the resumption to a time when the music of the pandemic was drastically winding low.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
Nigerien President Lists Benefits Of Maryam Abacha University
The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, says the establishment of the Maryam Abacha American University ((MAAUN) in Maradi, Niger Republic, has brought socio-economic and other benefits to the country.
Spokesperson of the university, Ali Kakaki, disclosed this in a press statement issued to newsmen, yesterday in Kano.
Kakaki said the Nigerien president made the assertion when he received on a courtesy visit, the Founder and President of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo on Saturday in Niamey.
He noted that the establishment of the University in Maradi had also promoted educational development, as well as boosted economic growth and development of the state and the entire country.
Abubakar-Gwarzo, in his remarks, commended the President over the support and cooperation his government had extended to the university, restating the University’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence among the staff, students and their host community.
He further informed the President that the University was also committed to providing students from Niger Republic, Nigeria, and other countries, with quality education.
In the meantime, The Tide reports that construction work on the Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Kano, had reached advanced stages.
Education
Varsity Honours Outstanding NYSC Members
The management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has honoured two outgoing national youth corps members, who are also alumni of the university, for their outstanding performance and contributions to the development of the institution.
The corp members, Adeniji James and Abraham Akinola, were honoured at a brief ceremony held at the University campus in Ado Ekiti.
In a media statement signed by the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the institution, Mr Bode Olofin and made available to news men Sunday in Ado Ekiti, the two corp members who served in the Directorate of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) of the university for their primary assignments.developed a very robust portal for the university such that can easily be deployed for computation of students’ results, admission, certificates, transcripts, virtual learning, among others.
According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, the university management had expressed appreciation to the duo and assured that the university would give them maximum support to enable them pursue their careers.
He also said that the University was ready to retain and motivate them in its service.
Earlier, the Director of ICT, Prof. Olu Olatunji, stated that the portal they developed could rank among the best in Nigeria, adding that it would be beneficial to the university community as there was no more need to engage a third party vendor in the management of the university portal.
Responding, the outgoing corp members expressed their appreciation to the university management for the honour and promised to give their best back to the university which incidentally is their alma mater.
It is interesting to note that Adeniji James graduated from the Department of Computer Engineering, while Abraham Akinola graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering and both obtained Second Class (Upper Division) certificates.
The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of Letters of Appreciation/Commendation by the University Management to the two patriots.
Others who spoke at the event included the Chairman, Committee of Deans,, Prof. Musa Abdu-Raheem, and the Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Deji Fasuyi, who eulogized the recipients and encouraged them not to place too much premium on monetary gains in whatever they do.
Education
Uniport VC Inaugurates UPWA Int’l School
The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Stephen Okodudu, has inaugurated the Secondary section of University of Portharcourt Women Association International School.
Speaking during the event at the school campus last Thursday, Okodudu congratulated the women on their contributions towards the development of the University Community. While noting that little beginning should not be despised, the Acting Vice Councilor revealed that the school started as a creche to primary section and now has a secondary School.
He maintained that they are in talk with Rivers State Government on how to complete and make good use of the abandoned primary school building in the campus and expressed hopes that the legacies put in place at the school would be sustained.
Professor Okodudu charged the pupils to make good use of the opportunity offered them in aquiring the requisite knowledge so as to be meaningful to their parents and the society at large.
Earlier in her remark, the President, University of Port Harcourt Women Association (UPWA) Dr. Ezinneka Eunice Okodudu explained that “the decision to add a secondary School to the already existing Nursery & Primary unit of UPWA School was not an overnight thought of an individual but as a result of parents & guidances whose children & wards were already in the school, hence the management saw reasons with them and followed government new UBE system that terminate at Junior Secondary School”.
The UPWA President who doubles as the wife of the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution revealed that the Association was founded in 1978 with 54 Women as members, saying that further advancement was the establishment of a Children Resource Centre to create enabling environment for academic development of Children of nursing mothers’ staff of the University.
She stated that their fees are affordable compared to it’s standard and what is obtainable outside adding that they also put into consideration the children of the staff of the University.
Okodudu further called on parents across the state to enroll their wards and get the best for them.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu & King Onunwor
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Bonny PDP Welcomes US-Based Party Chieftain
- Politics3 days ago
Imo Govt Warns Okorocha’s LG Chairmen
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Lambasts Aregbesola
- Politics3 days ago
Politics Of A Presidential Team And S’South Dev
- Business3 days ago
PIB ‘ll Be Passed Into Law March 2021 -Reps
- Entertainment3 days ago
Rivers Community Agog As Two Royal Families Unite In Marriage
- Politics3 days ago
2023: Ekweremadu Wants Igbos To Negotiate
- Business3 days ago
‘Over Borrowing Contributed To Nigeria’s Recession’