Accident Claims Six On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Following the ban of motorcycles popularly known as ‘okada’ along major roads in Lagos State, Okada riders seem to have devised another means of plying the roads.

Our correspondent reports that most of the okada riders have now converted the walkways meant for pedestrians to ply their business, making pedestrians to struggle with motorists for available space on the roads.

Investigation shows that okada riders usually resort to taking the walkways and even ride against the traffic during the rush hours, and whenever the traffic is heavy.

Many pedestrians have been injured while struggling with either the motorcyclists on the walkways or the vehicles on the roads.

This situation is rampant along Okokomaiko -Mile Two routes.

Mr Nkechi Nwankwo who claimed to have been involved in an accident while struggling with a motorcyclist on one of the walkways along Okokomaiko road and called on the Lagos State Government and the police to do something about the situation.

“The Lagos State government and the police authority should do something about this ugly situation.

“Early last month, they nearly sent me to early grave if not for God when one of the Hausa Okada operators hit me from the back on the walkway”, he said.

A phone accessory dealer at the Trade Fair market, Mr Legborsi Kingsley, said, “the impatience of the Okada riders is too much; sometimes, they ride against the traffic or take over the walkways”.

He appealed to the state Ministry of Transport, the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and other law enforcement agencies to save them from the situation.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos