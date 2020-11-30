Maritime
Accident Claims Six On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than six people were confirmed dead in an accident which involved a truck and a Honda Pilot Jeep in the Ogere area on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
One other person was badly injured in the accident.
The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to the newsmen last Saturday in Abeokuta.
According to Umar, the incident happened around 7 a.m. and was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the jeep driver.
The sector commander explained that eight men and a woman were involved in the accident, noting that five of the men and the woman succumbed to death.
He stated that the driver of the Honda Pilot Jeep, marked LSR 525 FY, was on “excessive speed”, lost control of the vehicle and subsequently rammed into the moving truck with registration number KRV 716 ZV.
Umar added that the injured passenger was taken to Idera Hospital, Ogere, for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara.
The sector commander advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules, avoid dangerous driving, excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.
LASWA Begins Removal Of Wrecks From Ikorodu Channels
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says it has commenced the removal of wrecks from the Ikorodu channel to improve navigation on the waterways.
The Authority said the removal would ease navigation and curb unnecessary water accidents.
This was contained in a statement by the General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel.
He said the exercise was part of the authority’s efforts to improve navigability on the inland waterways.
Emmanuel said the removal of the wrecks which began last Wednesday, would improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents in the state.
“The obstructions on the waterways locations listed for removal based on risk level are Ojo-Irewe channel, Baiyeku Waterfront and Lekki-Ikorodu channels.
“One of such wrecks was removed in Ikorodu on Wednesday while hoping to remove all the remaining wrecks to stop accident on the waterways,” he said.
He admonished boat drivers against over-speeding, alcoholism and other acts capable of causing accident on the waterways.
Motorcyclists Take Over Walkways In Lagos
Following the ban of motorcycles popularly known as ‘okada’ along major roads in Lagos State, Okada riders seem to have devised another means of plying the roads.
Our correspondent reports that most of the okada riders have now converted the walkways meant for pedestrians to ply their business, making pedestrians to struggle with motorists for available space on the roads.
Investigation shows that okada riders usually resort to taking the walkways and even ride against the traffic during the rush hours, and whenever the traffic is heavy.
Many pedestrians have been injured while struggling with either the motorcyclists on the walkways or the vehicles on the roads.
This situation is rampant along Okokomaiko -Mile Two routes.
Mr Nkechi Nwankwo who claimed to have been involved in an accident while struggling with a motorcyclist on one of the walkways along Okokomaiko road and called on the Lagos State Government and the police to do something about the situation.
“The Lagos State government and the police authority should do something about this ugly situation.
“Early last month, they nearly sent me to early grave if not for God when one of the Hausa Okada operators hit me from the back on the walkway”, he said.
A phone accessory dealer at the Trade Fair market, Mr Legborsi Kingsley, said, “the impatience of the Okada riders is too much; sometimes, they ride against the traffic or take over the walkways”.
He appealed to the state Ministry of Transport, the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and other law enforcement agencies to save them from the situation.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Bonny Waterway Attack Leaves One Dead, Others Injured
At least, one passenger was killed by pirates during last Thursday’s attack on a 10-passenger boat enroute Bonny Island from Port Harcourt, The Tide can authoritatively report.
The attack which occurred along Opada Creek left the boat driver and many passengers seriously injured.
The sea robbers also made away with many valuables belonging to passengers.
The Tide learnt that one of the pirates was nabbed by the Opada Creek community and has been handed over to the Rivers State Police Command.
The arrested pirate, identified as Daniel, is said to be a notorious kidnapper and had been on the wanted list of the police.
A male passenger on board of the attacked boat, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that one of the passengers was killed by pirates during the attack, adding that the boat driver and some passengers were severely injured.
“The driver of the ill fated boat was matcheted by the pirates, passengers were not spared as they carted away our belongings.
“The pirates attacked our boat along Opada creek, dispossessed us, matcheted our driver and the passengers, stole our valuables and killed one passenger”, he said.
He commended the boat driver and his fellow passengers for their gallantry and boldness in fighting the pirates despite threat to their lives.
He attributed the arrest of one of the pirates to the gallantry efforts of the boat driver and Opada creek community who, he said, responded promptly to the passengers’ plea for help.
He called on the security agents to intensify regular patrol of all creeks and channels in Rivers State to save lives and property, especially as the yuletide season approaches.
By: Chinedu Wosu
