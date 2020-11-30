Column
A Plea To President Trump
The following article by this writer has been edited and republished here to correct an error. And moreover, Trump is yet to formally concede defeat.
His name is Donald John
Trump or DJT, for short. He was born on June 14, 1946 and grew to become a very successful businessman before running election in 2016 to become the 45th President of the United States (POTUS).
Trump is said to hail from the US Mid-Atlantic State of New York. Until his present sojourn in the White House, he was known to preside over a hugely successful family business and was once host of the primetime business mentorship boot camp, The Apprentice, where he made popular his catch phrase ‘You Are Fired!’ while evicting trainees who fell short of his usually tall corporate expectations.
His conglomerate, the Trump Organisation, is headquartered at the Trump World Tower in New York City and has since diversified into about 500 ventures, including education (Trump University), food processing (Trump Steaks), distilleries (Trump Vodka), real estate, professional sports, hotels and resorts across the world.
Regarding sports, it cannot be readily ascertained here whether Trump has a stake in Mr. Vince McMahon’s professional wrestling enterprise; but he once featured in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event in which both men wagered over two professional wrestlers (Bobby Lashley and Umaga) as to determine which of the two bettors would take a mandatory hair cut from the other if his preferred athlete lost.
Trump’s choice wrestler won the bout, of course. And McMahon got a merciless hair shave on public television from his billionaire friend.
Those who understood the gamble suspected that Vince was already overdue for a pruning and was only keen to dramatise it for the benefit of his WWE Universe. Else, who would imagine that (for whatever its worth) Trump would take the risk of losing a bet and thereafter have his globally unique hairstyle destroyed before a world television audience. Impossible, if you asked me!
For many who come from this part of the world, these were probably the few times they had heard of Mr. Trump before he filed out with Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Marco Rubio, Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson and a few other Republicans to contest the party’s presidential primaries in 2016.
Trump did not just defeat his GOP rivals, he practically rode roughshod over them and emerged to face his ultimate challenger and the Democratic Party’s nominee, Mrs. Hillary Clinton, in an election that was tainted by much bitterness, rancour and alleged foreign meddlesomeness.
While the former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State was adjudged to have run a decent campaign, Trump’s outing was deemed to have fallen far short of expectation. He did not only malign his main opponent with half truths and outright falsehoods but consistently referred to her as a ‘Nasty Woman’ or ‘Nasty Hillary’, among other utterly disparaging qualifiers.
And as if that was not bad enough, the US Electoral College system still awarded the Presidency to the latter even though Clinton amassed more popular votes on Election Day. Pity!
For me, the most interesting part of the American presidential election process lies in the contestants’ concession and acceptance speeches. It is the crowning glory of this four-year seasonal outing. Listening to such speeches gives me goose skin.
The oratory, tributes, encomiums, anecdotes, pledges, acknowledgements, forgiveness, reconciliation, invitation, total surrender and, above all, the reaffirmation of belief in God, family and country; they overwhelm me. Each sentence pulls a chord in me. It’s like they should never stop speaking.
And to think that they do this extemporaneously! Even when they use teleprompters, the rise and fall of their voices continues to wow.
Following his long projected electoral triumph and given his victory speech immediately after garnering the requisite 270 electoral votes, the 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Senator Joe Biden, appeared capable of acquitting himself on this count. His speech surely contained the kind of lines that bring me those tears and bumps.
Not one to be kept in suspense for too long, I hereby plead with President Trump to reconsider his refusal to concede defeat as to enable me listen to the remainder of Biden’s elevated rhetoric. As for the incumbent, his acceptance speech in 2016 and even that at his inauguration in 2017 hardly impressed. So, I don’t expect a moving concession speech if and when it eventually arrives.
But come to think of it, is Trump saying there was poll fraud in God’s Own Country? If so, let him spend the rest of his tenure to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous crime and banish them to Nigeria where there is no shortage of their ilk. Failing to do so, he should immediately vacate his standing order on visa denial to suspected election fraudsters in Nigeria. Period!
Finally, Trump should quit behaving like a head hunter who wouldn’t tolerate the sight of even a blunt machete near his head.
With only 232 electors for the President and 306 for his Democratic challenger, it is already evident that Trump goes nowhere even if Mr. Biden subtracts the mandatory 270 votes and lends him the remainder.
Let me ask: Why does this man thrive in controversy?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Bread Of Sorrow
Bread of Sorrow is the pressure, the angst and disappointment we experience in any aspect of our struggle as a people or individual, when we gain nothing in the process.
In the book of Psalms chapter 127 verse 2, King David wrote:
“It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late to eat the bread of sorrow”
According to him, the Lord blesses His people even when they are asleep. The implication of the phrase “Bread of Sorrow” is anxiety and vain struggle to profit for the good things of life especially in the absence of divine direction. However, eating the bread of sorrow could refer to misadventures and the futility in the struggle for good things of life in all sectors of the economy.
Many eat the bread of sorrow in their every day enterprises in a dislocated and unsustainable economy like Nigeria. This happens to a large percentage of Nigerians in the political space. It will not be wrong to say that the young people who embarked on #ENDSARSProtest are “eating the Bread of Sorrow” right now.
How else can one explain the fact that rather than receive proper attention from the powers that be, the reward they are getting is freezing of their accounts and litigations in courts, instituted by those who ordinarily should be part of the struggle. They are subjected to different manner of rejection and frustration even from those who had earlier endorsed their struggle as legitimate.
The young people were brutalized on different fronts by their mates who hijacked the struggle and others in uniform. These same renegades had ruined the peaceful protest by embarking on looting and destroying public property. The denial by government that no one was killed at the Lekki toll gate debacle is a packaged bread of sorrow for the youths, who spent their money and time all day to fight against police brutality and bad government in Nigeria.
All Nigerians who saw and cheered these young ones are eating the bread of sorrow. The expectation of concerned Nigerians was that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the young people were taking their destinies in their hands and real change was going to happen. The thinking was that the leaders would eat the humble pie and heed to the anticipated demands that could reform the police and usher in a just society.
They all ate the bread of sorrow, all whose dream of living in a Nigeria where young enterprising youths will be allowed to live out their dreams without threat by law enforcement agents. Some of the demands of the youths would have become a trigger that would push the much talked about restructuring of Nigeria.
A state police with a human face would reduce police brutality. A well paid police operative would reduce corruption in the system. The reward system in Nigeria is one in which bad governance has led every employee in the labour sector to the table served with the bread of sorrow. The situation is like the proverbial “working like the elephant and eating like an ant”.
Teachers, university lecturers, civil servants are on this table served with the bread of sorrow and sour grapes as their take home wages cannot take them home.
On the flip side, political office holders especially the Federal legislators are excessively rewarded for their efforts with jumbo salary. The protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is an avoidable waste of human capital and unfortunate foistering of a bleak future for the youth.
Parents who have invested in their children, waiting to see them graduate at record time are constantly pushed to eat the bread of sorrow every year. ASUU has been struggling over the years to convince Nigerians that their demands are in the interest of Nigerian students and their parents. They have been agitating for improved wages, enhanced condition of service and good environment for teaching and research.
Unfortunately, Federal Government has been reneging on several memoranda of understanding reached at different times with the egg heads.
The issues of Earned Academic Allowances, improvement of university infrastructure and IPPIS debacle could have been resolved to avoid the current prolonged strike which has lasted for seven months and counting. All the so called Nairametrics have remained unresolved because of lack of political will by government to invest in the educational system.
The UNESCO bench mark of 26% for education in budgetary provision is yet to be addressed in Nigeria. In the current 2020/2021 budget, Nigeria budgeted 5.6 percent for education. Between 2011 and 2015, Nigeria has budgeted between 9.3 percent and 10.7 percent; this was during former President Jonathan administration. In the present dispensation, 7.9 percent and 5.6 percent have been budgeted for the education sector between 2016 to date.
It follows therefore that the negotiations between the Federal Government and ASUU are exercises in futility because no one can give what he doesn’t have.
Can FG do better than it has done on the education budget? The present budget estimate is hanging on a huge deficit as Nigeria is borrowing to fund it. Nigeria is projecting a budget estimate of 11.86 Trillion Naira in 2021 with a humongous deficit of 5.16 Trillion Naira. It means therefore that nearly 50% of the budget will be financed on loan as projected revenue is only 6.98 Trillion Naira.
The ASUU-FG imbroglio remains intractable while students and parents continue to munch the bread of sorrow. The educational system will continue to produce half baked graduates who will increase the unenviable army of unemployables as poverty soars higher in a country that has become the poverty capital of the world. We pray for Nigeria in distress. Lord have mercy. May the recent concessions by FG meet the expectations of ASUU so that the wheel of the educational system will move again and in a sustainable direction.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Matters Arising
Column
The Rhythm Of Life: The African Poet
What is poetry? In essence what is poetry all about?
According to J V Cunningham, a poem is a convergence of forms and forms of disparate orders, adding that it is the coincidence that locks in the poem that makes a peom a poem. A poem is composed of internal and intellectual forms. The forms are externally imposed to evoke feelings of happiness and sadness.
Although it is not quite easy to define poetry, it is a type of Literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhyme and meter (a set of rules governing the number and arrangement of syllables in each line).
In poetry, words are strung together to form sounds, images and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly.
In contemporary African settings, various societies have professional poets especially in the courts of local Kings. In Hausaland, traditional poets could be seen chanting poems praising the local Emirs on some special events such as Sallah or Durbar.
Although these traditional poets are not graduates of universities in their various societies, they are acknowledged as superstars’ and sometimes invited to marriage ceremonies to perform.
However with the advent of modernity, post colonial Africa has produced renowned poets with formal education who have greatly impacted modern day Africa. The likes of Gabriel Okara, Lindsay Barret, John Pepper Clark, Mamman Vatsa, Helor Habila, Okey Ndibe, Christopher Okigbo, etc, among others have become household names.
A look at one of the works of the late poet from the Niger Delta, Gabriel Okara, titled The invocation shows a deep mastery of the use of words, rythym, thoughts and feelings of his natural environment.
The Invocation
See the sun in my hands
I see
See the Gods in the sun
I see
See the black in my hands
I see
See the fronts in my hands
I see
You are seeing the sum in my hands
You are seeing Gods in my hands
You are seeing the Back in my hand
You are seeing the front in my hand
I see
I see
See the moon in my hands
I see
You are seeing the moon in my hands
You are seeing the back of the womb
I see
I see
You are just a shape in the womb
The living shape of your back
The living shape of the earth
I am
I am
I am just a shape in the womb
I am just a shape of my back
I am just a shape of the earth
You are just a shape of the womb
The Earth is the womb of works
The sun is a sperm of sperms and the sun is playing in your front
Here, the poet not only uses vivid imagery to describe life but the words used have rhythm that flows up and down creating reality to the individual.
The poem talks about the influence of eternal factor (the sun) on the role it plays in bringing to life not just the individual into existence, but also impacting on his external existence by even changing his environment.
For example, the opening stanza, 1 see the sun in my hands
I see
I see
See the black in my hands
I see
Also, the third and fouth and fifth stanzas of the poem do not leave any room to doubt that man cannot stand isolated outside the influence of the elements. The sun, the moon and where we find ourselves even our complexion are interwoven while the sun and the moon play their gravitational roles and as well tell us the season of birth, death and rebirth.
The poet is also telling us that our hands reflect the glow of both the sun and the moon, adding that darkness is total blackness as the moon also reflects the light of the sun on our hands.
Gabriel Okara in his use of powerful imagery probably is also indicating that the sun plays the role of the man the moon that of the female
I am
I am
I am just a shape in the womb
I am just a shape of my back
I am just a shape of the earth
Here, the poet is emphasising that man is a product of the earth and that it is from the earth where things grow, so the earth represents the womb of a woman from where a child is kept safe and in due time brought out (delivered).
The poem has rhythm, not just that but musical tones that can even be chanted or sung to the beats of the gong, guitar or the piano.
Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Bonny PDP Welcomes US-Based Party Chieftain
- Politics3 days ago
Imo Govt Warns Okorocha’s LG Chairmen
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Lambasts Aregbesola
- Politics3 days ago
Politics Of A Presidential Team And S’South Dev
- Business3 days ago
PIB ‘ll Be Passed Into Law March 2021 -Reps
- Entertainment3 days ago
Rivers Community Agog As Two Royal Families Unite In Marriage
- Politics3 days ago
2023: Ekweremadu Wants Igbos To Negotiate
- Business3 days ago
‘Over Borrowing Contributed To Nigeria’s Recession’